Install:
npm i nexe -g
Nexe is a command-line utility that compiles your Node.js application into a single executable file.
Application entrypoint:
nexe my-app.js
stdin interface
rollup -c | nexe --resource "./public/**/*" -o my-app.exe
For more CLI options see:
nexe --help
nexe server.js -r "public/**/*.html"
nexe --build
nexe -t x86-8.0.0
Additional files or resources can be added to the binary by passing
-r "glob/pattern/**/*". These included files can be read in the application by using
fs.readFile or
fs.readFileSync.
By default
nexe will attempt to download a pre-built executable. These are listed on the releases page. The exact version you want may be unavailable or you may want to customize what is built. See
nexe --help for a list of options available when passing the
--build option. You will also need to ensure your environment is setup to build node. Note: the
python binary in your path should be an acceptable version of python 2. eg. Systems that have python 2 will need to create a symlink.
The fastest and most reliable way to get started is simply to run the commands below. If you'd rather read the details or perform a manual install of the prerequisites, you can find that here.
The instructions below are the fastest and most reliable method. Run the following sets of commands with PowerShell (running as Administrator).
Install all required build tools (and dependencies):
Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted -Force
iex ((New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://boxstarter.org/bootstrapper.ps1'))
get-boxstarter -Force
Install-BoxstarterPackage https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nodejs/node/master/tools/bootstrap/windows_boxstarter -DisableReboots
Set config:
npm config set msvs_version 2019
npm config set python python2.7
Where
2019 is the version of Visual Studio you have (if you have it).
Notes:
14.5.4 and
15.8.0
nexe will still work, considering the
set config area above
npm install windows-build-tools unless you're having some type of issue, because the above commands configures and installs the latest/preferred too.
const { compile } = require('nexe')
compile({
input: './my-app.js',
build: true, //required to use patches
patches: [
async (compiler, next) => {
await compiler.setFileContentsAsync(
'lib/new-native-module.js',
'module.exports = 42'
)
return next()
}
]
}).then(() => {
console.log('success')
})
options: object
input: string
output: string
name with an OS specific extension.
target: string | object
An object or string describing platform-arch-version. e.g.
'windows-ia32-10.13.0'
each segment is optional, and will be merged with the current environment
Examples: (full list)
'win32-x86-10.13.0
{ platform: 'alpine' }
darwin-10.13.0
linux-x64
macos-10.13.0
If the
build flag is set, the platform portion of the target is ignored.
default:
process
bundle: string | boolean
export function createBundle (options: NexeOptions): Promise<string>
name: string
nexe_${Date.now()}
cwd: string
mangle: boolean
build: boolean
--clean
remote: string
null
asset: string
python: string
python can be accessed
null
flags: string[]
['--expose-gc']
[]
configure: string[]
['--with-dtrace', '--dest-cpu=x64']
[]
make: string[]
[]
vcBuild: string[]
['nosign', 'release']
snapshot: string
null
resources: string[]
['./public/**/*']
[]
temp: string
NEXE_TEMP
~/.nexe
ico: string
--build to be set.
rc: object
{
CompanyName: "ACME Corp",
PRODUCTVERSION: "17,3,0,0",
FILEVERSION: "1,2,3,4"
...
}
{}
clean: boolean
enableNodeCli: boolean
--without-node-options configure flag.
false
fakeArgv: boolean
process.argv[1]). If nexe was used with stdin this will be
'[stdin]'.
ghToken: string
process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN
sourceUrl: string
loglevel: string
'info'
patches: NexePatch[]
[]
plugins: NexePatch[]
[]
NexePatch: (compiler: NexeCompiler, next: () => Promise<void>) => Promise<void>
Patches and Plugins are just a middleware functions that take two arguments, the
compiler, and
next. The compiler is described below, and
next ensures that the pipeline continues. Its invocation should always be awaited or returned to ensure correct behavior. Patches also require that
--build be set, while plugins do not.
For examples, see the built in patches: src/patches.
NexeCompiler
setFileContentsAsync(filename: string, contents: string): Promise<void>
replaceInFileAsync(filename: string, ...replaceArgs): Promise<void>
String.prototype.replace
readFileAsync(filename: string): Promise<NexeFile>
addResource(filename: string, contents: Buffer): Promise<void>
files: NexeFile[]
NexeFile
contents: string
absPath: string
filename: string
Any modifications made to
NexeFile#contents will be maintained in the cache without the need to explicitly write them back out, e.g. using
NexeCompiler#setFileContentsAsync.
In order to use native modules, the native binaries must be shipped alongside the binary generated by nexe.
Error: Entry file "" not found! means you need to provide
nexe with input. Either use
-i or pipe data to it.
Error: https://github.com/nexe/nexe/releases/download/v3.3.3/windows-x64-15.8.0 is not available, create it using the --build flag or similar message means that it either:
nexe knows what version of the executable to use.
nexe -i "app.js" -r "public/**/*.html" -o "dist/myApp.exe" -t x64-14.15.3
-i specifies the input,
-r specifies resources to embed,
-o specifies the output,
-t specifies the target.
Building
$ git clone git@github.com:nexe/nexe.git
$ cd nexe
$ npm i && npm run build
Testing
$ npm test