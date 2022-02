⚠️ This repository has been moved to the monorepo jsreport/jsreport

jsreport recipe capable of converting html into excel

See https://jsreport.net/learn/html-to-xlsx

Installation

npm install jsreport-html-to-xlsx

Usage

To use recipe in for template rendering set template.recipe=html-to-xlsx in the rendering request.

{ template : { content : '...' , recipe : 'html-to-xlsx' , enginne : '...' } }

You can apply this extension also manually to jsreport-core