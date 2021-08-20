⚠️ This repository has been moved to the monorepo jsreport/jsreport

jsreport recipe which is rendering pdf and images from html using headless chrome

Installation

npm install jsreport-chrome-pdf

Usage

To use recipe in for template rendering set template.recipe=chrome-pdf or template.recipe=chrome-image according to your needs in the rendering request.

chrome-pdf

{ template : { content : '...' , recipe : 'chrome-pdf' , engine : '...' , chrome : { ... } } }

chrome-image

{ template : { content : '...' , recipe : 'chrome-image' , engine : '...' , chromeImage : { ... } } }

You can apply this extension also manually to jsreport-core

var jsreport = require ( 'jsreport-core' )() jsreport.use( require ( 'jsreport-chrome-pdf' )())

Troubleshooting

Table with a lot of rows never finish rendering

When rendering a table with a lot of rows (>4000) chrome can hang if the html contains a 5 level of tab indentation in the source, the fix for this is to keep the tab indentation bellow 4 levels. you can take a look at the problem here and see how it is fixed by just updating the indentation here.