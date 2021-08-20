openbase logo
jsreport-chrome-pdf

by jsreport
1.10.0 (see all)

jsreport recipe using headless chrome for the pdf rendering

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This repository has been moved to the monorepo jsreport/jsreport

jsreport-chrome-pdf

NPM Version Build Status

jsreport recipe which is rendering pdf and images from html using headless chrome

See the docs

Installation

npm install jsreport-chrome-pdf

Usage

To use recipe in for template rendering set template.recipe=chrome-pdf or template.recipe=chrome-image according to your needs in the rendering request.

chrome-pdf

{
  template: { content: '...', recipe: 'chrome-pdf', engine: '...', chrome: { ... } }
}

chrome-image

{
  template: { content: '...', recipe: 'chrome-image', engine: '...', chromeImage: { ... } }
}

jsreport-core

You can apply this extension also manually to jsreport-core

var jsreport = require('jsreport-core')()
jsreport.use(require('jsreport-chrome-pdf')())

Troubleshooting

Table with a lot of rows never finish rendering

When rendering a table with a lot of rows (>4000) chrome can hang if the html contains a 5 level of tab indentation in the source, the fix for this is to keep the tab indentation bellow 4 levels. you can take a look at the problem here and see how it is fixed by just updating the indentation here.

