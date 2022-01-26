JSPrintManager is a Javascript + Client App solution for Client-side Printing & Scanning scenarios designed to be used in any Website developed on top of any Web Platform like ASP.NET, PHP, Django, Ruby On Rails (RoR), Express.js, Angular, React, Vue, Blazor and more!
By writing pure Javascript code, JSPrintManager allows you to easily send raw data, text and native commands as well as known file formats (like PDF, TIFF, TXT, DOC, XLS, JPG, PNG) to any printer installed or available at the client machine without showing or displaying any print dialog box! Scan Documents & Images is also supported!
Send any raw data & commands supported by the client printer like EPSON ESC/POS, HP PCL, PostScript, Zebra ZPL and Eltron EPL, and more! Shipping labels generated by postal services like UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL as well as PRN files are also supported!
Print PDF files without requiring Adobe Reader or any other external software! Advanced PDF Printing settings include Tray Name, Paper Size, Print Rotation, Pages Range, Duplex, Password-protection and more!
In addition to print raw commands, you can also use JSPrintManager solution to send and print known file formats like PDF, TXT, DOC/x, XLS/x, JPG, PNG, and more! PDF, TXT, PNG, JPG and BMP are natively supported; others will require external software like Word, Excel, LibreOffice, etc.
Print DOC files silently with Advanced Printing settings including Password-protected files, manual Duplex, Pages Range, and more! Windows only, requires MS Word 97+
Print XLS files silently with Advanced Printing settings including Password-protected files, Pages Range, and more! Windows only, requires MS Excel 97+
Print Multipage TIFF image files silently with Advanced Printing settings including Tray Name, Paper Size, Print Rotation, Pages Range, Auto Rotate, Auto Center, Duplex, and more!
Print Password Protected PDF, DOC & XLS files! The password protected file is set at server side and the password to unlock it is encrypted and embedded into the file as part of its metadata.
Scan docs & images through any TWAIN/WIA/SANE-compatible devices specifying settings like DPI Resolution, Pixel Mode (Grayscale, Color), and Output Image Format (JPG, PNG)!
If the printer is installed in the client system through a Printer Driver, then you can specify to which Tray Name to send the print job and specify a Paper Size if desired. The file formats supported by this feature are PDF, JPEG, PNG, BMP & TXT
Bidirectional Serial Port Communication support! Send/Write & Receive/Read data strings to any RS-232, COM & TTY port available on the client system.
Besides getting the list of installed printers available in the client machine, you can also get further details like DPI Resolution, PortName, "Is Connected", "Is Shared", "Is Local", "Is Network", "Is Virtual or Real/Physical printer?", as well as the list of supported Papers and list of trays/bins!
Detect when a new printer is added, when a printer is removed/deleted, and when any changes or modifications are done on any printers available at the client machine. Windows only
Trace print jobs status when targeting any installed client printers. Got notified whether the print job completed, number of printed pages, and many more related information.
JSPrintManager can be installed and configured as a dedicated print service on a given Desktop, Server or Device running Windows, Linux, macOS/OSX or Raspberry Pi OSes
With JSPrintManager in Print Server Mode, clients such as mobile/sandboxed devices (running iOS, Android, ChromeOS...) and Terminal Services/Citrix environments will be able to print from your website! Useful for Mobile Billing, Mobile POS, Mobile Ordering, etc.
Print to any brand and type of client printers! Thermal Label Barcode printers, POS receipt printers, Impact printers, Ticket printers, RFID printers, Dot-Matrix, 3D Printers and more!
Client Printers Connectivity support: installed printers through Printer Driver (for USB connection), Shared Printers, Parallel Port (LPT) or Serial Port RS-232 (COM) as well as IP/Ethernet Network printers. On Linux & Mac OS, any kind of printer installed through CUPS is supported.
Based on pure Javascript code, JSPrintManager.js can be used in any Web Platform like ASP.NET, PHP, Django, Ruby On Rails (RoR), Express.js as well as in any Web Framework like Angular or React
Any Client platform can print from your Website. JSPrintManager App supports Windows, macOS / OS X, Linux & Raspberry Pi (Linux ARM) devices. It's a very small client App without external dependencies!
No ActiveX, No Flash, No Silverlight, No Java, No .NET Framework
The Website component (JSPrintManager.js) is a Javascript object which is used in a website to generate "Client Print Jobs".
The Client-side component is a lightweight native app (without any dependencies) that processes all the "Client Print Jobs" generated by the Javascript object. JSPrintManager App can be installed on Windows, Linux, Mac & Raspberry Pi! Download JSPrintManager App...
