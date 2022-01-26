JSPrintManager

Print Commands & Files, Manage Printers & Scan Docs from Javascript

JSPrintManager is a Javascript + Client App solution for Client-side Printing & Scanning scenarios designed to be used in any Website developed on top of any Web Platform like ASP.NET, PHP, Django, Ruby On Rails (RoR), Express.js, Angular, React, Vue, Blazor and more!

By writing pure Javascript code, JSPrintManager allows you to easily send raw data, text and native commands as well as known file formats (like PDF, TIFF, TXT, DOC, XLS, JPG, PNG) to any printer installed or available at the client machine without showing or displaying any print dialog box! Scan Documents & Images is also supported!

More details about JSPrintManager...

Features

Raw Data Printing

Send any raw data & commands supported by the client printer like EPSON ESC/POS, HP PCL, PostScript, Zebra ZPL and Eltron EPL, and more! Shipping labels generated by postal services like UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL as well as PRN files are also supported!

Advanced PDF Printing

Print PDF files without requiring Adobe Reader or any other external software! Advanced PDF Printing settings include Tray Name, Paper Size, Print Rotation, Pages Range, Duplex, Password-protection and more!

Print Images & Docs

In addition to print raw commands, you can also use JSPrintManager solution to send and print known file formats like PDF, TXT, DOC/x, XLS/x, JPG, PNG, and more! PDF, TXT, PNG, JPG and BMP are natively supported; others will require external software like Word, Excel, LibreOffice, etc.

Advanced DOC Printing

Print DOC files silently with Advanced Printing settings including Password-protected files, manual Duplex, Pages Range, and more! Windows only, requires MS Word 97+

Advanced XLS Printing

Print XLS files silently with Advanced Printing settings including Password-protected files, Pages Range, and more! Windows only, requires MS Excel 97+

Advanced Multipage TIFF Printing

Print Multipage TIFF image files silently with Advanced Printing settings including Tray Name, Paper Size, Print Rotation, Pages Range, Auto Rotate, Auto Center, Duplex, and more!

Print Files With Password

Print Password Protected PDF, DOC & XLS files! The password protected file is set at server side and the password to unlock it is encrypted and embedded into the file as part of its metadata.

Web Scan Docs & Images

Scan docs & images through any TWAIN/WIA/SANE-compatible devices specifying settings like DPI Resolution, Pixel Mode (Grayscale, Color), and Output Image Format (JPG, PNG)!

Tray/Bin & Paper Size

If the printer is installed in the client system through a Printer Driver, then you can specify to which Tray Name to send the print job and specify a Paper Size if desired. The file formats supported by this feature are PDF, JPEG, PNG, BMP & TXT

BIDI Serial Comm

Bidirectional Serial Port Communication support! Send/Write & Receive/Read data strings to any RS-232, COM & TTY port available on the client system.

Get Printers Info & Status

Besides getting the list of installed printers available in the client machine, you can also get further details like DPI Resolution, PortName, "Is Connected", "Is Shared", "Is Local", "Is Network", "Is Virtual or Real/Physical printer?", as well as the list of supported Papers and list of trays/bins!

Printers Watcher

Detect when a new printer is added, when a printer is removed/deleted, and when any changes or modifications are done on any printers available at the client machine. Windows only

Get Print Jobs Status

Trace print jobs status when targeting any installed client printers. Got notified whether the print job completed, number of printed pages, and many more related information.

Print Server Mode

JSPrintManager can be installed and configured as a dedicated print service on a given Desktop, Server or Device running Windows, Linux, macOS/OSX or Raspberry Pi OSes

Print from Mobile & Sandboxed Devices

With JSPrintManager in Print Server Mode, clients such as mobile/sandboxed devices (running iOS, Android, ChromeOS...) and Terminal Services/Citrix environments will be able to print from your website! Useful for Mobile Billing, Mobile POS, Mobile Ordering, etc.

Print to Any Printer

Print to any brand and type of client printers! Thermal Label Barcode printers, POS receipt printers, Impact printers, Ticket printers, RFID printers, Dot-Matrix, 3D Printers and more!

Printer Communication

Client Printers Connectivity support: installed printers through Printer Driver (for USB connection), Shared Printers, Parallel Port (LPT) or Serial Port RS-232 (COM) as well as IP/Ethernet Network printers. On Linux & Mac OS, any kind of printer installed through CUPS is supported.

Any Web Platform

Based on pure Javascript code, JSPrintManager.js can be used in any Web Platform like ASP.NET, PHP, Django, Ruby On Rails (RoR), Express.js as well as in any Web Framework like Angular or React

Cross Platform Client

Any Client platform can print from your Website. JSPrintManager App supports Windows, macOS / OS X, Linux & Raspberry Pi (Linux ARM) devices. It's a very small client App without external dependencies! No ActiveX, No Flash, No Silverlight, No Java, No .NET Framework

JSPrintManager Components

The Website component (JSPrintManager.js) is a Javascript object which is used in a website to generate "Client Print Jobs".

The Client-side component is a lightweight native app (without any dependencies) that processes all the "Client Print Jobs" generated by the Javascript object. JSPrintManager App can be installed on Windows, Linux, Mac & Raspberry Pi! Download JSPrintManager App...

How to use JSPrintManager - Sample Code

React Sample (Online Demo)

This GitHub repo contains the source code of JSPrintManager Online Demo Website which was written by using ReactJS

Angular Sample

If you're an Angular dev, then try this sample repo https://github.com/neodynamic/JSPrintManager-Angular

Vue Sample

If you're a Vue dev, then try this sample repo https://github.com/neodynamic/JSPrintManager-Vue

Any other JS framework

If your using another Javascript framework please refer to the different articles about JSPrintManager and different printing topics which were written in plain Javascript code

HOWTOs & Articles

Licensing

JSPrintManager is a Commercial product. Licensing model and prices are available here

Support

Tech questions are handled by Neodynamic Dev Team