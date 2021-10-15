JsPredict

A Javascript port of the popular predict satellite tracking library.

Based on:

Depends on:

Installation

JsPredict has been pushed to the NPM , Meteor (Atmosphere), and Bower package registries, and can also be used by including the src file directly.

NPM

npm install jspredict

Meteor

meteor add rosh93 :jspredict

Bower

bower install jspredict

Manual Include

Download and include moment.js : http://momentjs.com/

Include both satellite.js and jspredict.js to get satellite and jspredict available on the global window namespace.

API

Input Types

tle = 3 line string with "

" character line breaks qth = 3 element array [latitude (degrees), longitude (degrees), altitude (km)] time, start, or end = unix timestamp (ms) or date object "new Date()"

Methods

observe(tle 'required' , qth 'optional' , time 'optional' ) observes(tle 'required' , qth 'optional' , start 'optional' , end 'required' , interval 'optional' ) transits(tle 'required' , qth 'required' , start 'optional' , end 'required' , minElevation 'optional' , maxTransits 'optional' )

Examples

Observe a Satellite:

> var tle = '0 LEMUR-2 JEROEN

1 40934U 15052E 15306.10048119 .00001740 00000-0 15647-3 0 9990

2 40934 6.0033 141.2190 0010344 133.6141 226.4604 14.76056230 5130' ; > var jspredict = require ( 'jspredict' ); > jspredict.observe(tle, null ); { eci : { position : { x : 6780.217861682045 , y : -1754.945569075624 , z : -382.1001487529574 }, velocity : { x : 1.8548312182745958 , y : 7.28225574805238 , z : -0.6742937006920255 } }, gmst : 1.2743405900207918 , latitude : -3.141891992384467 , longitude : -87.52591692501754 , altitude : 635.9975103859342 , footprint : 5474.178485006438 }

Observe a Satellite from an Observer at 15 lat, 130, lon, 10m alt:

> var tle = '0 LEMUR-2 JEROEN

1 40934U 15052E 15306.10048119 .00001740 00000-0 15647-3 0 9990

2 40934 6.0033 141.2190 0010344 133.6141 226.4604 14.76056230 5130' ; > var qth = [ 15 , 130 , .1 ]; > jspredict.observe(tle, qth); { eci : { position : { x : 6808.890168241923 , y : -1638.1745052042197 , z : -392.83171494347425 }, velocity : { x : 1.729088700801128 , y : 7.313653076194647 , z : -0.6671038712037236 } }, gmst : 1.275507328110315 , latitude : -3.2301661539920232 , longitude : -86.6090669346031 , altitude : 636.124394452163 , footprint : 5474.682764305541 , azimuth : 75.42118188269167 , elevation : -70.0809770796008 , rangeSat : 12666.306550391646 , doppler : 1.0000075435881037 }

Get Transits for Satellite and Observer (minimum elevation of 2 degrees; obtain a maximum of 4 transits)