A Javascript port of the popular
predict satellite tracking library.
JsPredict has been pushed to the
NPM,
Meteor (Atmosphere), and
Bower package registries, and can also be used by including the src file directly.
npm install jspredict
meteor add rosh93:jspredict
bower install jspredict
Download and include
moment.js: http://momentjs.com/
Include both
satellite.js and
jspredict.js to get
satellite and
jspredict available on the global
window namespace.
tle = 3 line string with "\n" character line breaks
qth = 3 element array [latitude (degrees), longitude (degrees), altitude (km)]
time, start, or end = unix timestamp (ms) or date object "new Date()"
observe(tle 'required', qth 'optional', time 'optional')
observes(tle 'required', qth 'optional', start 'optional', end 'required', interval 'optional')
transits(tle 'required', qth 'required', start 'optional', end 'required', minElevation 'optional', maxTransits 'optional')
> var tle = '0 LEMUR-2 JEROEN\n1 40934U 15052E 15306.10048119 .00001740 00000-0 15647-3 0 9990\n2 40934 6.0033 141.2190 0010344 133.6141 226.4604 14.76056230 5130';
> var jspredict = require('jspredict');
> jspredict.observe(tle, null);
{ eci:
{ position:
{ x: 6780.217861682045,
y: -1754.945569075624,
z: -382.1001487529574 },
velocity:
{ x: 1.8548312182745958,
y: 7.28225574805238,
z: -0.6742937006920255 } },
gmst: 1.2743405900207918,
latitude: -3.141891992384467,
longitude: -87.52591692501754,
altitude: 635.9975103859342,
footprint: 5474.178485006438 }
> var tle = '0 LEMUR-2 JEROEN\n1 40934U 15052E 15306.10048119 .00001740 00000-0 15647-3 0 9990\n2 40934 6.0033 141.2190 0010344 133.6141 226.4604 14.76056230 5130';
> var qth = [15, 130, .1];
> jspredict.observe(tle, qth);
{ eci:
{ position:
{ x: 6808.890168241923,
y: -1638.1745052042197,
z: -392.83171494347425 },
velocity:
{ x: 1.729088700801128,
y: 7.313653076194647,
z: -0.6671038712037236 } },
gmst: 1.275507328110315,
latitude: -3.2301661539920232,
longitude: -86.6090669346031,
altitude: 636.124394452163,
footprint: 5474.682764305541,
azimuth: 75.42118188269167,
elevation: -70.0809770796008,
rangeSat: 12666.306550391646,
doppler: 1.0000075435881037 }
> var tle = '0 LEMUR-2 JEROEN\n1 40934U 15052E 15306.10048119 .00001740 00000-0 15647-3 0 9990\n2 40934 6.0033 141.2190 0010344 133.6141 226.4604 14.76056230 5130';
> var qth = [15, 130, .1];
> jspredict.transits(tle, qth, 1446516345242, 1446545135046, 2, 4);
[ { start: 1446519623929.2715,
end: 1446520436786.1265,
maxElevation: 26.592307317708126,
apexAzimuth: 173.44894443969358,
maxAzimuth: 244.2708297009277,
minAzimuth: 108.07476128814045,
duration: 812856.8549804688 },
{ start: 1446525901933.6611,
end: 1446526693580.5254,
maxElevation: 24.777958881102588,
apexAzimuth: 170.71484739848532,
maxAzimuth: 244.97838417889344,
minAzimuth: 110.85020906380568,
duration: 791646.8642578125 },
{ start: 1446532176864.1306,
end: 1446533027054.9875,
maxElevation: 20.48579856021555,
apexAzimuth: 194.49205827738396,
maxAzimuth: 242.43145831257118,
minAzimuth: 114.97146874644389,
duration: 850190.8569335938 },
{ start: 1446538461828.8735,
end: 1446539183964.2942,
maxElevation: 15.359176537330036,
apexAzimuth: 188.34763284223402,
maxAzimuth: 236.24036969182643,
minAzimuth: 123.49296057832372,
duration: 722135.4206542969 } ]
