Jexcel CE has been renamed to Jspreadsheet CE
Jspreadsheet CE is a lightweight Vanilla JavaScript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive HTML tables and spreadsheets compatible with other spreadsheet software. You can create an online spreadsheet table from a JS array, JSON, CSV or XSLX files. You can copy from excel and paste straight to your Jspreadsheet CE spreadsheet and vice versa. It is very easy to integrate any third party JavaScript plugins to create your own custom columns, custom editors, and customize any feature into your application. Jspreadsheet CE has plenty of different input options through its native column types to cover the most common web-based application requirements. It is a complete solution for web data management. Create amazing applications with Jspreadsheet CE JavaScript spreadsheet.
npm install jspreadsheet-ce
put and use the files of
dist folder in your project (js library and css files)
See examples section for code examples of jspreadsheets with popular frameworks
A basic example to integrate the JavaScript spreadsheet in your website to create your first online spreadsheet. https://codepen.io/hchiam/pen/qBRzXKK
Add jexcel/jspreadsheet and jsuites to your html file
<script src="https://bossanova.uk/jspreadsheet/v4/jexcel.js"></script>
<script src="https://jsuites.net/v4/jsuites.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://jsuites.net/v4/jsuites.css" type="text/css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://bossanova.uk/jspreadsheet/v4/jexcel.css" type="text/css" />
You should initialize your table based on a div container, such as:
<div id="spreadsheet"></div>
To initialize a Jspreadsheet CE table you should run JavaScript, such as:
var data = [
['Jazz', 'Honda', '2019-02-12', '', true, '$ 2.000,00', '#777700'],
['Civic', 'Honda', '2018-07-11', '', true, '$ 4.000,01', '#007777'],
];
jspreadsheet(document.getElementById('spreadsheet'), {
data:data,
columns: [
{ type: 'text', title:'Car', width:120 },
{ type: 'dropdown', title:'Make', width:200, source:[ "Alfa Romeo", "Audi", "Bmw" ] },
{ type: 'calendar', title:'Available', width:200 },
{ type: 'image', title:'Photo', width:120 },
{ type: 'checkbox', title:'Stock', width:80 },
{ type: 'numeric', title:'Price', width:100, mask:'$ #.##,00', decimal:',' },
{ type: 'color', width:100, render:'square', }
]
});
Serve your html file and then you will get the rendered table in your browser
See development
Basic demo\ Simple demo (as in codepen)
Basic demo for developing\
Demo using library from
dist folder, ready to use for development of jspreadsheet
React Implementation\ A full example on how to integrate Jspreadsheet CE with React.
VUE Implementation\ A full example on how to integrate Jspreadsheet CE with Vue.
Search and pagination\ Full spreadsheet example with search and pagination to bring great compatibility for those who love datatables.
Column types\ Learn more about the powerful column types. This example brings all native column types and how to create your own custom type.
Javascript dropdown\ Full examples on how to handle simple, advanced, multiple, autocomplete and conditional dropdowns. Create amazing JavaScript tables using categories and images in your dropdowns.
Javascript calendar, date and datetime picker\ Example from basic to advanced calendar usage, date and datetime picker.
Image upload\ This examples shows how to upload images to your spreadsheet.
Programmatically updates\ How to update your spreadsheet and its data by JavaScript.
Table Style\ Bring a very special touch to your applications customizing your JavaScript spreadsheet.
Events\ Learn how to handle events on Jspreadsheet CE.
Importing data\ How to import data from an external CSV, json file or XLSX.
Formulas\ Unleash the power of your tables bringing formulas and custom JavaScript methods on your Jspreadsheet spreadsheet.
Custom toolbars\ Full example on how to enable nor customize your JavaScript spreadsheet toolbar.
Column comments\ Allow comments in your table spreadsheet.
Headers\ Enabled nested headers in your spreadsheet and learn how to set or get header values.
Translations\ How to translate the default messages from Jspreadsheet.
Merged cells\ Full example on how to handle merge cells in your JavaScript tables.
Sorting columns\ Example how to sort the table by a column via JavaScript.
Lazy loading\ This example brings a very nice feature to deal with large table datasets.
A special thank to the FDL - Fonds de Dotation du Libre support and sponsorship that make this version possible with so many nice features.
Jspreadsheet CE v3 is a complete rebuilt JavaScript Vanilla version. For that reason it was not possible to keep a complete compatibility with the previous version. If you are upgrading you might need to implement a few updates in your code. If you have questions, you can review the article upgrading from Jspreadsheet CE v2 or Handsontable.
The Jspreadsheet CE v3 brings lot of great new features:
See contributing
Jspreadsheet CE is released under the [MIT license]. Contact contact@jspreadsheet.com