Jspreadsheet CE v4: The JavaScript spreadsheet

News

New mask system (https://jsfiddle.net/spreadsheet/vmjo34r8/)







Jspreadsheet CE is a lightweight Vanilla JavaScript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive HTML tables and spreadsheets compatible with other spreadsheet software. You can create an online spreadsheet table from a JS array, JSON, CSV or XSLX files. You can copy from excel and paste straight to your Jspreadsheet CE spreadsheet and vice versa. It is very easy to integrate any third party JavaScript plugins to create your own custom columns, custom editors, and customize any feature into your application. Jspreadsheet CE has plenty of different input options through its native column types to cover the most common web-based application requirements. It is a complete solution for web data management. Create amazing applications with Jspreadsheet CE JavaScript spreadsheet.

Main advantages

Make rich and user-friendly web interfaces and applications.

You can easily handle complicated data inputs in a way users are used..

Improve your user software experience.

Create rich CRUDS and beautiful UI.

Compatibility with excel: users can move data around with common copy and paste shortcuts.

Easy customizations with easy third-party plugin integrations.

Lean, fast and simple to use.

Thousands of successful user cases.

Speed up your work dealing with difficult data entry in a web-based software.

Screenshot

Installation

As node package

npm install jspreadsheet-ce

As standalone library/js plugin

Download ZIP

put and use the files of dist folder in your project (js library and css files)

With a framework

See examples section for code examples of jspreadsheets with popular frameworks

Basic demo

A basic example to integrate the JavaScript spreadsheet in your website to create your first online spreadsheet. https://codepen.io/hchiam/pen/qBRzXKK

Usage

Add jexcel/jspreadsheet and jsuites to your html file

< script src = "https://bossanova.uk/jspreadsheet/v4/jexcel.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://jsuites.net/v4/jsuites.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://jsuites.net/v4/jsuites.css" type = "text/css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://bossanova.uk/jspreadsheet/v4/jexcel.css" type = "text/css" />

You should initialize your table based on a div container, such as:

< div id = "spreadsheet" > </ div >

To initialize a Jspreadsheet CE table you should run JavaScript, such as:

var data = [ [ 'Jazz' , 'Honda' , '2019-02-12' , '' , true , '$ 2.000,00' , '#777700' ], [ 'Civic' , 'Honda' , '2018-07-11' , '' , true , '$ 4.000,01' , '#007777' ], ]; jspreadsheet( document .getElementById( 'spreadsheet' ), { data :data, columns : [ { type : 'text' , title : 'Car' , width : 120 }, { type : 'dropdown' , title : 'Make' , width : 200 , source :[ "Alfa Romeo" , "Audi" , "Bmw" ] }, { type : 'calendar' , title : 'Available' , width : 200 }, { type : 'image' , title : 'Photo' , width : 120 }, { type : 'checkbox' , title : 'Stock' , width : 80 }, { type : 'numeric' , title : 'Price' , width : 100 , mask : '$ #.##,00' , decimal : ',' }, { type : 'color' , width : 100 , render : 'square' , } ] });

Serve your html file and then you will get the rendered table in your browser

Development

See development

Examples

Jspreadsheet CE History

Jspreadsheet CE 4.6

Jexcel has been renamed to Jspreadsheet

Jspreadsheet CE 4.0.0

A special thank to the FDL - Fonds de Dotation du Libre support and sponsorship that make this version possible with so many nice features.

Support workbooks/tabs

Create a dymic jexcel table from a HTML static element

Highlight the border from cells after CTRL+C

Footer with formula support

Multiple columns resize

JSON update support (Helpers to update a remote server)

Global super event (centralized method to dispatch all events in one)

Custom helpers: =PROGRESS (progressbar), =RATING (5 star rating)

Custom helpers: =COLUMN, =ROW, =CELL, =TABLE, =VALUE information to be used on formula execution

Dynamic nested header updates

A new column type for HTML editing

New flags such as: includeHeadersOnCopy, persistance, filters, autoCasting, freezeColumns

New events such as: onevent, onchangepage, onbeforesave, onsave

More examples and documentation

Jspreadsheet CE 3.9.0 (Jexcel)

New methods

General fixes

Jspreadsheet CE 3.6.0 (Jexcel)

Better formula parsing

New events

New initialization options

General fixes

Jspreadsheet CE 3.2.3 (Jexcel)

getMeta, setMeta methods

Npm package with jSuites

General fixes

Jspreadsheet CE 3.0.1 (Jexcel)

Jspreadsheet CE v3 is a complete rebuilt JavaScript Vanilla version. For that reason it was not possible to keep a complete compatibility with the previous version. If you are upgrading you might need to implement a few updates in your code. If you have questions, you can review the article upgrading from Jspreadsheet CE v2 or Handsontable.

The Jspreadsheet CE v3 brings lot of great new features:

Drag and drop columns.

Resizable rows.

Merge columns.

Search.

Pagination.

Lazy loading.

Full screen flag.

Image upload.

Native color picker.

Better mobile compatibility.

Better nested headers compatibility.

Amazing keyboard navigation support.

Better hidden column management.

Great data picker: dropdown, autocomplete, multiple, group options and icons.

Importing from XLSX (experimental).

Big improvements are included, such as:

Complete new formula engine with no external dependencies with much faster results.

Absolutely no selectors, means a much faster application.

New native columns.

jQuery is not required anymore.

React, Vue and Angular examples.

XLSX support using a custom sheetjs (experimental).

Jspreadsheet CE 2.1.0 (Jexcel)

We are glad to bring you the latest jQuery plugin version, with the following improvements:

Mobile touch fixes.

Paste fixes & New CSV parser.

Jspreadsheet CE 2.0.0 (Jexcel)

New radio column.

New dropdown with autocomplete and multiple selection options.

Header/body separation for a better scroll/column resize behavior and compatibility.

Better text-wrap including alt+enter excel compatibility.

New set/get meta information.

New set/get config parameters.

New set/get programmatically cell style.

New set/get cell comments.

New table custom toolbar.

New responsive calendar picker.

Jspreadsheet CE 1.5.7 (Jexcel)

Checkbox column type improvements.

Destroy jQuery table updates.

Jspreadsheet CE 1.5.1 (Jexcel)

Spreadsheet data overflow and fixed headers. See an example.

Navigation improvements.

Jspreadsheet CE 1.5.0 (Jexcel)

Relative insertRow, deleteRow, insertColumn, deleteColumn.

Redo, Undo action tracker for insertRow, deleteRow, insertColumn, deleteColumn, moveRow.

New formula column recursive chain.

New alternative design option bootstrap-like.

updateSettings updates.

Contributing

See contributing

Copyright and license

Jspreadsheet CE is released under the [MIT license]. Contact contact@jspreadsheet.com