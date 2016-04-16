openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jspolyfill-array.prototype.find

by jsPolyfill
0.1.3 (see all)

Polyfill for the The find() method. Returns a value in the array, if an element in the array satisfies the provided testing function. Otherwise undefined is returned

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Array.prototype.find ES6 polyfill for ES5 versions and lower.

Array.prototype.find ES6 polyfill for ES5 versions and lower via NPM, you only need to require the module in order to have it working in order to use knowing that is going to work in browsers that does not support this function natively.

Build Status - Based from Mozilla polyfill.

Installation.

  1. Require the npm module.
npm install --save-dev jspolyfill-array.prototype.find
  1. Include the file before the usage.

Then you need to require the file on your main.js or where you are going to plan to use the find function as follows: 

require("jspolyfill-array.prototype.find")

Usage

arr.find(callback[, thisArg])

Where arr is your array.

  • callback Function to execute on each value in the array, taking three arguments:
    • element The current element being processed in the array.
    • index The index of the current element being processed in the array.
    • array The array find was called upon.
  • thisArg Optional. Object to use as this when executing callback.

The callback passed as a parameter inside of the find function is fired every time per each element inside of the array until finds an element where the callback evaluates to true.

It returns the first match if no match is found it will return undefined.

For more information click here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial