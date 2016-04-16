Array.prototype.find ES6 polyfill for ES5 versions and lower via NPM, you only need to require the module in order to have it working in order to use knowing that is going to work in browsers that does not support this function natively.
- Based from Mozilla polyfill.
npm module.
npm install --save-dev jspolyfill-array.prototype.find
Then you need to require the file on your
main.js or where you are
going to plan to use the
find function as follows:
require("jspolyfill-array.prototype.find")
arr.find(callback[, thisArg])
Where
arr is your array.
callback Function to execute on each value in the array, taking three arguments:
element The current element being processed in the array.
index The index of the current element being processed in the array.
array The array find was called upon.
thisArg Optional. Object to use as
this when executing callback.
The callback passed as a parameter inside of the
find function is
fired every time per each element inside of the array until finds an
element where the callback evaluates to
true.
It returns the first match if no match is found it will return
undefined.
