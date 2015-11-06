This is a development server for JSPM static sites. It's based on @tapio's excellent live-server, which I used for a long time very happily.
You'll need NodeJS and NPM, then to install the
jspm-server command-line utility globally:
npm install -g jspm-server
Run
jspm-server from your project's directory.
Additional parameters:
--no-browser - suppress automatic web browser launching
--quiet - suppress logging
--open=PATH - launch browser to PATH instead of server root
--port=8081 - open with port
--proxy=http://localhost:8080 - proxy a running server
--only-exts="" - watch only files with the specified extensions
--ignore-exts="" - exclude files with the specified extensions
Note: you must have
System.trace = true set in your HTML or config.js file for live-reloading to work.
You can mark any ES6 file as being live-reloadable by adding the following line:
export let __hotReload = true
This is a short hand for exporting
__hotReload as a named export (the full version is
let __hotReload = true; export { __hotReload };)
Setting
__hotReload = true indicates the following:
===), the reload event will propagate
If your file exports something new on each execution (such as a
class,
function or nested data structure), setting
__hotReload = true will cause all dependents of this file to be reloaded as well. To override that behaviour, you can declare
__hotReload as a function:
export function __hotReload() {
// return true has the same meaning as above - propagate if and when the exports change
// return false halts propagation
}
This function runs directly after the new module is executed, allowing you to clean up any state in this file that is no longer relevant. That might be removing event listeners, canceling any future-scheduled work, that sort of thing.
Loaders can inject a
__hotReload export by appending to the source in a
fetch. The css loader does this, so all CSS files are live-reloadable.
When proxying a server, be sure to either start
jspm-server from your static assets directory, or utilize the root directory argument, e.g.
jspm-server --proxy=http://localhost:8000 --port=8001 public/src
To make
jspm-server only react to wanted extensions, use the
--only-exts option. This is useful, for example, while writing Sass, as
jspm-server will do a hard reload when it encounters an
scss file.
Usage example:
jspm-server --only-exts=".js, .jsx, .html, .css"
Note that you do not have to include a space after the delimiting comma. The periods in the extension names are likewise optional.
This is a reverse of the
--only-exts option. To make
jspm-server exclude certain extensions from the reloading, use
--ignore-exts="" and specify the extensions you want to ignore.
Usage example:
jspm-server --ignore-exts=".scss, .less"
The ignore filter is executed before the include filter, so if you specify an identical extension in both filters, it will be excluded.
--only-exts and
--ignore-exts added. Thanks @danieldunderfelt!
hotReload handler to deciding on a per-file basis. Propagation is now far more powerful and predictable.
System.trace = true is now required.
System.trace = true to be in your project ahead of your initial
System.import to take effect.
html5mode, where if a
200.html is present in the root directory, any url that doesn't contain a
. will serve it instead. Enables single-page apps nicely.
Friends, come and hack and make things better!
npm install to fetch the dependencies
npm run build to rebuild the injected file
./jspm-server.js to run your local dev copy
Because the injected file needs to be rebuilt and the server restarted for every change, a useful command is:
npm run build && ./jspm-server.js ~/path/to/project --no-browser
Note: You'll need to hard-refresh (⌘⇧R) your browser for the injected file to be definitely picked up.
Uses MIT licensed code from live-server, Connect and Roots.
(MIT License)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.