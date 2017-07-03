A generic jspm registry for Git Repositories.
jspm-git is based on Guy Bedford's github registry for jspm.
The most recent release of jspm-git is always compatible to the most recent release of jspm. For different jspm releases please have a look on the Jspm Compatibility Wiki to find a compatible jspm-git release.
For all jspm@0.17-beta users, please use the beta version of jspm-git.
npm install jspm-git@beta
Install the registry globally or locally within your project:
# Global installation
npm install -g jspm-git
# OR local installation
npm install jspm-git --save-dev
jspm registry create mygit jspm-git
Where
mygit will be the name of your new git registry.
jspm registry config mygit
Where
mygit is the name of your existing registry which you want to configure.
Please have a look on the Auto-configuring Registries documentation of jspm.
Exemplary usage of jspm-git to install a jspm package from a git server located at
ssh://username@code.mycompany.com/
# Exemplary registry configuration of mygit
# baseurl: ssh://username@code.mycompany.com/
jspm install mygit:projname/reponame
jspm-git will then try to install the package located at
ssh://username@code.mycompany.com/projname/reponame.git
These combinations of
jspm and
jspm-git are valid
These combinations of
jspm and
jspm-git are invalid
Registry configurations for popular Git hosting services
jspm registry create bitbucket jspm-git
# baseurl: https://bitbucket.org/
jspm install bitbucket:accountname/reponame
If you want to avoid rate limits please use the base URL
ssh://git@bitbucket.org/ instead.
Please note that you've to upload your public key to your Bitbucket account or otherwise Bitbucket will refuse the
sshconnection. For more details please see official Bitbucket manual Set up SSH for Git
Please use the official github registry that comes along with the jspm-cli
You can find your jspm-git registry configuration in the following locations
~/.jspm/config file
%LOCALAPPDATA%/.jspm/config