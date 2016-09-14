HTTP/2 enabled server with support for systemjs-hot-reloader.
npm install jspm-dev-server --save-dev
openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout localhost.key -out localhost.crt -days 30 -nodes -subj '/CN=localhost'
echo 'localhost.*' >> .gitignore
jspm-dev-server
Then just open
https://localhost:3000 and you'll see your app running.
The openssl command above has to be modified to work on git bash on Windows. Please use this command instead:
openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout localhost.key -out localhost.crt -days 30 -nodes -subj '//CN=localhost'
Notice the double slash in the -subj parameter. For more info see this stack overflow answer.
Usage: jspm-dev-server [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --port <n> port to listen on. defaults to 3000
-d, --dir <folder> directory to serve static files from
-c, --cert <pem> path to a PEM certificate. defaults to localhost.crt in current folder
-k, --key <pem> path to a PEM key. defaults to localhost.key in current folder
-i, --ignore <path> paths to ignore from file watching
-l, --proxy <url> url to forward the request if file is not found
If you have a Rails app and want to serve some assets over HTTP/2, you can use the proxy:
jspm-dev-server --port 3001 --proxy http://localhost:3000
If you need to serve different folder, than you are currently in, use the directory setting:
jspm-dev-server --dir static/
This project is using: