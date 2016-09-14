JSPM Dev Server

HTTP/2 enabled server with support for systemjs-hot-reloader.

Usage

npm install jspm-dev-server --save-dev openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout localhost.key -out localhost.crt -days 30 -nodes -subj '/CN=localhost' echo 'localhost.*' >> .gitignore jspm-dev-server

Then just open https://localhost:3000 and you'll see your app running.

Note for Windows git bash users

The openssl command above has to be modified to work on git bash on Windows. Please use this command instead:

openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout localhost.key -out localhost.crt -days 30 -nodes -subj '//CN=localhost'

Notice the double slash in the -subj parameter. For more info see this stack overflow answer.

Options

Usage : jspm-dev-server [options] Options : -h, --help output usage information - V , --version output the version number -p, --port <n> port to listen on. defaults to 3000 -d, --dir <folder> directory to serve static files from -c, --cert <pem> path to a PEM certificate. defaults to localhost.crt in current folder -k, --key <pem> path to a PEM key. defaults to localhost.key in current folder -i, --ignore <path> paths to ignore from file watching -l, --proxy <url> url to forward the request if file is not found

Examples

If you have a Rails app and want to serve some assets over HTTP/2, you can use the proxy:

jspm-dev-server --port 3001 --proxy http://localhost:3000

If you need to serve different folder, than you are currently in, use the directory setting:

jspm-dev-server --dir static/

TODO

configure which folder to serve

configure which folder to serve ability to control the middleware

ability to control the middleware configurable paths to certs

configurable paths to certs configurable port

configurable port proxy to fallback server

Projects

This project is using: