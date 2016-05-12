This project is not maintained and will be removed from NPM on January 1

JSPM Bower Endpoint

Bower command-line adapter from jspm

Install

npm install -g jspm-bower-endpoint jspm registry create bower jspm-bower-endpoint

Use

jspm install bower:skeleton jspm install name=bower:http//github.com/user/package.git jspm install name=bower:https://github.com/user/package.git jspm install name=bower:git@github.com:user/package.git jspm install name=bower:./file.js jspm install name=bower:~/path/to/path/to/file.js jspm install name=bower:/absolute/path/to/file.js jspm install name=bower:file://absolute/path/to/file.js jspm install name=bower:./ local /folder jspm install name=bower:~/path/to/ local /folder jspm install name=bower:/absolute/path/to/ local /folder jspm install name=bower:file://absolute/path/to/ local /folder

Features

Automatic main resolve from bower

Find and use the js file

{ "main" : [ "less/bootstrap.less" , "dist/css/bootstrap.css" , "dist/js/bootstrap.js" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff2" ] } { "main" : "dist/js/bootstrap.js" }

if main property not include js files but include a single css file, automatically added plugin dependency and include it

jspm-bower-endpoint >= 0.3.0

{ "main" : "./css/font-awesome.css" } { "main" : "./css/font-awesome.css!css" , "dependencies" : { "css" : "jspm:css@*" } }

Use main:false if cannot solve in a single file or main does not include a js|css file

{ "main" : [ "dist/js/bootstrap.js" , "dist/js/bootstrap.min.js" ] } { "main" : false }

Automatic css dependencies

If main includes css files, the css-plugin is added to the dependencies

{ "main" : [ "less/bootstrap.less" , "dist/css/bootstrap.css" , "dist/js/bootstrap.js" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff" , "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff2" ], "dependencies" : { "jquery" : ">= 1.9.1" } } { "main" : "dist/js/bootstrap.js" , "dependencies" : { "jquery" : "jquery@>=1.9.1" , "css" : "jspm:css@*" } }

In the case of the package without js files is necessary install the css-plugin directly in project through run jspm install css

{ "main" : "css/skeleton.css" , "dependencies" : {} } { "main" : false , "dependencies" : { "css" : "jspm:css@*" } }

Format property dynamically defined

jspm-bower-endpoint >= 0.2.0

If moduleType property is defined in bower package, the format property can be defined properly

{ "moduleType" : [ "amd" , "globals" , "node" ] } { "format" : "cjs" }

By default, global format is used. if you need use other format, use the override flag