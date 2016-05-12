openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jbe

jspm-bower-endpoint

by Fede Ramirez
0.3.2 (see all)

[unmaintained] Bower command-line adapter from jspm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This project is not maintained and will be removed from NPM on January 1

JSPM Bower Endpoint

License Build Status NPM

Bower command-line adapter from jspm

Install

    
    npm install -g jspm-bower-endpoint
   
    # add registry endpoint
    jspm registry create bower jspm-bower-endpoint

    # jspm < 0.15.0
    # jspm endpoint create bower jspm-bower-endpoint

Use


    # install bower package    
    jspm install bower:skeleton

    #install git+bower package
    # jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.3.0
    jspm install name=bower:http//github.com/user/package.git
    jspm install name=bower:https://github.com/user/package.git
    jspm install name=bower:git@github.com:user/package.git
    
    #install local file
    # jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.2.0
    jspm install name=bower:./file.js
    jspm install name=bower:~/path/to/path/to/file.js
    jspm install name=bower:/absolute/path/to/file.js
    # jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.3.0
    jspm install name=bower:file://absolute/path/to/file.js
    
    # install local folder package
    # jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.2.0
    jspm install name=bower:./local/folder
    jspm install name=bower:~/path/to/local/folder
    jspm install name=bower:/absolute/path/to/local/folder
    # jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.3.0
    jspm install name=bower:file://absolute/path/to/local/folder

Features

Automatic main resolve from bower

Find and use the js file

    
    // bower.json
    {
        "main" : [
            "less/bootstrap.less",
            "dist/css/bootstrap.css",
            "dist/js/bootstrap.js",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff2"
        ]
    }
    
    //resolve
    {
        "main" : "dist/js/bootstrap.js"
    }

if main property not include js files but include a single css file, automatically added plugin dependency and include it

jspm-bower-endpoint >= 0.3.0

    
    // bower.json
    {
        "main": "./css/font-awesome.css"
    }
    
    //resolve
    {
        "main" : "./css/font-awesome.css!css",
        "dependencies": {
            "css": "jspm:css@*"
        }
    }

Use main:false if cannot solve in a single file or main does not include a js|css file

    
    // bower.json
    {
       "main" : [
           "dist/js/bootstrap.js",
           "dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"
       ]
    }
    
    //resolve
    {
        "main" : false
    }

Automatic css dependencies

If main includes css files, the css-plugin is added to the dependencies

    
    // bower.json
    {
        "main" : [
            "less/bootstrap.less",
            "dist/css/bootstrap.css",
            "dist/js/bootstrap.js",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff",
            "dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff2"
        ],
        "dependencies": {
            "jquery": ">= 1.9.1"
        }
    }
    
    //resolve
    {
        "main" : "dist/js/bootstrap.js",
        "dependencies": {
            "jquery": "jquery@>=1.9.1",
            "css": "jspm:css@*"
        }
    }

In the case of the package without js files is necessary install the css-plugin directly in project through run jspm install css

    
    // bower.json
    {
        "main": "css/skeleton.css",
        "dependencies": {}
    }
    
    //resolve
    {
        "main" : false,
        "dependencies": {
            "css": "jspm:css@*"
        }
    }

Format property dynamically defined

jspm-bower-endpoint >= 0.2.0

If moduleType property is defined in bower package, the format property can be defined properly

    
    // bower.json
    {
        "moduleType": [
            "amd",
            "globals",
            "node"
        ]
    }
    
    //resolve
    {
        "format" : "cjs"
    }

By default, global format is used. if you need use other format, use the override flag

    
    ## Use jquery in amd mode
    jspm install bower:jquery -o "{ format:'amd', main:'src/jquery.js'}"
    jspm install name=bower:~/local/package -o "{ format:'es6'}"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial