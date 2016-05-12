This project is not maintained and will be removed from NPM on January 1
Bower command-line adapter from jspm
npm install -g jspm-bower-endpoint
# add registry endpoint
jspm registry create bower jspm-bower-endpoint
# jspm < 0.15.0
# jspm endpoint create bower jspm-bower-endpoint
# install bower package
jspm install bower:skeleton
#install git+bower package
# jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.3.0
jspm install name=bower:http//github.com/user/package.git
jspm install name=bower:https://github.com/user/package.git
jspm install name=bower:git@github.com:user/package.git
#install local file
# jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.2.0
jspm install name=bower:./file.js
jspm install name=bower:~/path/to/path/to/file.js
jspm install name=bower:/absolute/path/to/file.js
# jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.3.0
jspm install name=bower:file://absolute/path/to/file.js
# install local folder package
# jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.2.0
jspm install name=bower:./local/folder
jspm install name=bower:~/path/to/local/folder
jspm install name=bower:/absolute/path/to/local/folder
# jspm-bower-endpoint >= v0.3.0
jspm install name=bower:file://absolute/path/to/local/folder
Find and use the js file
// bower.json
{
"main" : [
"less/bootstrap.less",
"dist/css/bootstrap.css",
"dist/js/bootstrap.js",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff2"
]
}
//resolve
{
"main" : "dist/js/bootstrap.js"
}
if main property not include js files but include a single css file, automatically added plugin dependency and include it
jspm-bower-endpoint >= 0.3.0
// bower.json
{
"main": "./css/font-awesome.css"
}
//resolve
{
"main" : "./css/font-awesome.css!css",
"dependencies": {
"css": "jspm:css@*"
}
}
Use
main:false if cannot solve in a single file or main does not include a js|css file
// bower.json
{
"main" : [
"dist/js/bootstrap.js",
"dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"
]
}
//resolve
{
"main" : false
}
If main includes css files, the css-plugin is added to the dependencies
// bower.json
{
"main" : [
"less/bootstrap.less",
"dist/css/bootstrap.css",
"dist/js/bootstrap.js",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff",
"dist/fonts/glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff2"
],
"dependencies": {
"jquery": ">= 1.9.1"
}
}
//resolve
{
"main" : "dist/js/bootstrap.js",
"dependencies": {
"jquery": "jquery@>=1.9.1",
"css": "jspm:css@*"
}
}
In the case of the package without js files is necessary install the css-plugin directly in project through run
jspm install css
// bower.json
{
"main": "css/skeleton.css",
"dependencies": {}
}
//resolve
{
"main" : false,
"dependencies": {
"css": "jspm:css@*"
}
}
jspm-bower-endpoint >= 0.2.0
If moduleType property is defined in bower package, the format property can be defined properly
// bower.json
{
"moduleType": [
"amd",
"globals",
"node"
]
}
//resolve
{
"format" : "cjs"
}
By default, global format is used. if you need use other format, use the override flag
## Use jquery in amd mode
jspm install bower:jquery -o "{ format:'amd', main:'src/jquery.js'}"
jspm install name=bower:~/local/package -o "{ format:'es6'}"