jspeech

Node.js module for creating JSpeech Grammar Formats, JSGF.

Note: jspeech is just a api for creating JSGF. The format specification can be read here: https://www.w3.org/TR/jsgf.

Usage

import jspeech from 'jspeech' ; const grammar = jspeech( 'cockney' ); grammar.rule( 'stairs' , 'apples and pears' ); grammar.stringify();

Creating Grammar

To create a speech grammar simply call the factory function from jspeech with the name of the grammar and any header options.

const grammar = jspeech( 'name' , { version : 'V1.0' , lang : 'en' , encoding : 'utf-8' , });

Adding Rules

Add rules to the grammar object via the .rule() method. A rule must have a name and an valid JSGF rule token(s).

grammar.rule( 'hello' , 'hello' ); grammar.rule( 'greeting' , '(<hello> | hey | sup)' ); grammar.rule( 'greet' , '<greeting> buddy' );

Public Rules

Only public rules are exported to a recogniser. To make a rule public use the .public API on the grammar object.

grammar.public.rule( 'friend' , 'everyone' );

Sequences

To ensure that a rule keeps a sequence of tokens together use the .word() method to wrap the tokens in quotes.

grammar.word( 'nyc' , 'New York City' );

Alternatives, Weights and Groups

Alternatives allow variations of different rules and/or rule tokens. This allows for a more complex grammar format. Use the .alt() method to create different rule alternatives.

grammar.alt( 'cities' , [ 'London' , 'Sydney' , 'Tokyo' ]); grammar.alt( 'colours' , [ [ 'red' , 0.5 ], [ 'green' , 0.3 ], [ 'blue' , 0.8 ], ]);

Alternatives can also accept options which allow token groups.

grammar.alt( 'answer' , [ 'yes' , 'no' , 'maybe' ], { group : true , optional : true , });

Generating Format

Once a grammar has been created and all rules are defined. It can be used to generate the JSGF for use with a SpeechGrammarList.

import window from 'global/window' ; import grammar from './grammar' ; const SpeechGrammarList = window .SpeechGrammarList || window .webkitSpeechGrammarList; const list = new SpeechGrammarList(); list.addFromString(grammar.stringify());

API

name String Grammar name.

String Grammar name. header Object Grammar header information.

Returns a grammar object.

Grammar Object

name String Name of token.

String Name of token. token String|Array Token or array of alternative tokens.

String|Array Token or array of alternative tokens. opts Object Rule options.

Returns Void.

name String Name of word token.

String Name of word token. word String Word token.

String Word token. opts Object Rule options.

Returns Void.

name String Name of word token.

String Name of word token. alternatives Array Array of alternative tokens.

Array Array of alternative tokens. opts Object Rule options.

Returns Void.

Returns an Array of rule definitions.

Returns a String of the generated JSGF.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 Christopher Turner