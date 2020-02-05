Generate PDF files in client-side JavaScript.
This is a fork of MrRios' jsPDF modified to work with svg2pdf.js, which converts SVG elements to PDF. Since version 2.0.0 this fork is fully compatible to the original version and comes with a large amount of additional features, making this fork also great for standalone usage.
Major changes and new features are:
With version 2.x.x, this fork is now completely compatible with MrRio's version of jsPDF, which means that all third-party plugins will now also work with this fork! In order to make this possible, we introduced an API-switch between two API modes:
You can switch between the two modes by calling
doc.advancedAPI(doc => {
// your code
})
// or
doc.compatAPI(doc => {
// your code
})
JsPDF will automatically switch back to the original API mode after the callback has run.
In addition to this API switch, here is a list of other API-breaking changes:
text(...) method was clarified. See the API-doc for details.
style,
patternKey and
patternData of the path drawing methods are now deprecated and were replaced by a new set of path painting methods. Passing
undefined as style argument will thus no longer result in a "n" path operator!
moveTo,
lineTo,
curveTo and
close.
style,
patternKey and
patternData arguments:
stroke,
fill,
fillEvenOdd,
fillStroke,
fillStrokeEvenOdd,
clip,
clipEvenOdd and
discardPath. The filling operators accept an optional pattern object.
var doc = new jsPDF();
doc.text(20, 20, 'Hello world.');
doc.save('Test.pdf');
There's a live editor example at the top-level
index.html.
Full API-docs are available through
docs/index.html.
jsPDF has built in support for some basic fonts like Helvetica and Times. If you want to add custom fonts you will have
to pack them into a separate JavaScript file using the
fontconverter/fontconverter.html. Load this file after jsPDF.
Currently only fonts which are encoded in the TrueType format (*.ttf) are supported.
Note that the
jspdf-makeFonts tool is deprecated.
Build the library with
npm install
npm run build
This will fetch all dependencies and then compile the
dist files. To see the examples locally you can start a web server with
npm start and go to
localhost:8000.
(MIT License)
Copyright
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.