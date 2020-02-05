jsPDF

Generate PDF files in client-side JavaScript.

This is a fork of MrRios' jsPDF modified to work with svg2pdf.js, which converts SVG elements to PDF. Since version 2.0.0 this fork is fully compatible to the original version and comes with a large amount of additional features, making this fork also great for standalone usage.

Major changes and new features are:

A global transformation matrix converts between the usual coordinate system (y axis down) and the PDF coordinate system (y axis up) instead of converting every single coordinate.

PDF FormObjects

Shading and tiling patterns

Basic graphics state support

Full line style support

...

Version 2.x.x

With version 2.x.x, this fork is now completely compatible with MrRio's version of jsPDF, which means that all third-party plugins will now also work with this fork! In order to make this possible, we introduced an API-switch between two API modes:

In "compat" API mode, jsPDF has the same API as MrRio's version, which means full compatibility with plugins. However, some advanced features like transformation matrices and patterns won't work. This is the default mode.

In "advanced" API mode, jsPDF has the API you're used from the yWorks-fork 1.x.x versions. This means the availability of all advanced features like patterns, FormObjects and transformation matrices.

You can switch between the two modes by calling

doc.advancedAPI( doc => { }) doc.compatAPI( doc => { })

JsPDF will automatically switch back to the original API mode after the callback has run.

In addition to this API switch, here is a list of other API-breaking changes:

Some fonts, that don't belong to the 12 standard PDF fonts, had a fallback previously. E.g. "arial" was mapped to "helvetica". Now, these fallbacks don't exist anymore and you have to provide all non-standard fonts yourself.

The API of the angle/transform parameter text(...) method was clarified. See the API-doc for details.

method was clarified. See the API-doc for details. The style , patternKey and patternData of the path drawing methods are now deprecated and were replaced by a new set of path painting methods. Passing undefined as style argument will thus no longer result in a "n" path operator!

, and of the path drawing methods are now deprecated and were replaced by a new set of path painting methods. Passing as style argument will thus no longer result in a "n" path operator! There are four new path construction methods: moveTo , lineTo , curveTo and close .

, , and . There are eight new path painting operators, replacing the style , patternKey and patternData arguments: stroke , fill , fillEvenOdd , fillStroke , fillStrokeEvenOdd , clip , clipEvenOdd and discardPath . The filling operators accept an optional pattern object.

Creating your first document

var doc = new jsPDF(); doc.text( 20 , 20 , 'Hello world.' ); doc.save( 'Test.pdf' );

There's a live editor example at the top-level index.html .

Full API-docs are available through docs/index.html .

Custom Fonts

jsPDF has built in support for some basic fonts like Helvetica and Times. If you want to add custom fonts you will have to pack them into a separate JavaScript file using the fontconverter/fontconverter.html . Load this file after jsPDF.

Currently only fonts which are encoded in the TrueType format (*.ttf) are supported.

Note that the jspdf-makeFonts tool is deprecated.

Building

Build the library with

npm install npm run build

This will fetch all dependencies and then compile the dist files. To see the examples locally you can start a web server with npm start and go to localhost:8000 .

License

(MIT License)

Copyright

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.