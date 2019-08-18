Install

npm install --save jspdf-react

⚠️Note: Use CSS-in-JS, Styled-Component or emotion.

If you want to convert an html in pdf, I recommend using the library. https://github.com/eKoopmans/html2pdf.js

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import PDF, { Text, AddPage, Line, Image, Table, Html } from 'jspdf-react' import OctoCatImage from './OctoCatImage' const styleH1 = { fontSize : '15px' , textAlign : 'center' , color : 'red' }; const invisibleStyle = { display : 'none' , }; export default class App extends Component { render () { const properties = { header : 'Acme' } const head = [[ "ID" , "Name" , "Country" ]] const body = [ [ 1 , "Shaw" , "Tanzania" ], [ 2 , "Nelson" , "Kazakhstan" ], [ 3 , "Garcia" , "Madagascar" ], ] return ( <React.Fragment> <PDF properties={properties} preview={true} > <Text x={35} y={25} size={40}>Octonyan loves jsPDF</Text> <Image src={OctoCatImage} x={15} y={40} width={180} height={180} /> <AddPage /> <Table head={head} body={body} /> <AddPage format='a6' orientation='l' /> <Text x={10} y={10} color='red'>Sample</Text> <Line x1={20} y1={20} x2={60} y2={20}/> <AddPage /> <Html sourceById='page' /> </PDF> <div id="page" style={invisibleStyle}> <h1 style={styleH1}>Source Html</h1> <p> <strong>lorem ipsumLorem </strong>Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages, and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including versions of Lorem Ipsum. </p> </div> </React.Fragment> ) } }

License

MIT © apipemc