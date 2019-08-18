openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jr

jspdf-react

by Andres Felipe Martinez Cordero
1.0.11 (see all)

Wrapper jsPDF for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

586

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jspdf-react

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Install

npm install --save jspdf-react

⚠️Note: Use CSS-in-JS, Styled-Component or emotion.

If you want to convert an html in pdf, I recommend using the library. https://github.com/eKoopmans/html2pdf.js

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import PDF, { Text, AddPage, Line, Image, Table, Html } from 'jspdf-react'

import OctoCatImage from './OctoCatImage'

const styleH1 = {
  fontSize: '15px',
  textAlign: 'center',
  color: 'red'
};

const invisibleStyle = {
  display: 'none',
};

export default class App extends Component {
  render () {
    const properties = { header: 'Acme' }
    const head = [["ID", "Name", "Country"]]
    const body = [
        [1, "Shaw", "Tanzania"],
        [2, "Nelson", "Kazakhstan"],
        [3, "Garcia", "Madagascar"],
    ]
    return (
      <React.Fragment>
        <PDF
          properties={properties}
          preview={true}
        >
          <Text x={35} y={25} size={40}>Octonyan loves jsPDF</Text>
          <Image src={OctoCatImage} x={15} y={40} width={180} height={180} />
          <AddPage />
          <Table
            head={head}
            body={body}
          />
          <AddPage format='a6' orientation='l' />
          <Text x={10} y={10} color='red'>Sample</Text>
          <Line x1={20} y1={20} x2={60} y2={20}/>
          <AddPage />
          <Html sourceById='page' />
        </PDF>
        <div id="page" style={invisibleStyle}>
          <h1 style={styleH1}>Source Html</h1>
            <p>
              <strong>lorem ipsumLorem </strong>Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and
              typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever
              since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to
              make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the
              leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised
              in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages,
              and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including
              versions of Lorem Ipsum.
            </p>
        </div>
      </React.Fragment>
    )
  }
}

License

MIT © apipemc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial