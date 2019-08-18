npm install --save jspdf-react
If you want to convert an html in pdf, I recommend using the library. https://github.com/eKoopmans/html2pdf.js
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import PDF, { Text, AddPage, Line, Image, Table, Html } from 'jspdf-react'
import OctoCatImage from './OctoCatImage'
const styleH1 = {
fontSize: '15px',
textAlign: 'center',
color: 'red'
};
const invisibleStyle = {
display: 'none',
};
export default class App extends Component {
render () {
const properties = { header: 'Acme' }
const head = [["ID", "Name", "Country"]]
const body = [
[1, "Shaw", "Tanzania"],
[2, "Nelson", "Kazakhstan"],
[3, "Garcia", "Madagascar"],
]
return (
<React.Fragment>
<PDF
properties={properties}
preview={true}
>
<Text x={35} y={25} size={40}>Octonyan loves jsPDF</Text>
<Image src={OctoCatImage} x={15} y={40} width={180} height={180} />
<AddPage />
<Table
head={head}
body={body}
/>
<AddPage format='a6' orientation='l' />
<Text x={10} y={10} color='red'>Sample</Text>
<Line x1={20} y1={20} x2={60} y2={20}/>
<AddPage />
<Html sourceById='page' />
</PDF>
<div id="page" style={invisibleStyle}>
<h1 style={styleH1}>Source Html</h1>
<p>
<strong>lorem ipsumLorem </strong>Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and
typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever
since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to
make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the
leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised
in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages,
and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including
versions of Lorem Ipsum.
</p>
</div>
</React.Fragment>
)
}
}
MIT © apipemc