A combine usage with jsPDF & html2canvas, which translating html content to PDF file.
html2PDF function will auto fit the target dom width into PDF size. So no need to worry about the overflow part. And if the content height is over 1 pdf, it'll auto seperate it into another pdf page.
npm i jspdf-html2canvas
import html2PDF from 'jspdf-html2canvas';
html2PDF(node, options);
since this plugin is an umd module, you can also use by cdn with
/dist/jspdf-html2canvas.min.js, just remember to include both
jspdf &
html2canvas cdn before this plugin.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jspdf@latest/dist/jspdf.umd.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/html2canvas@1.0.0-rc.7/dist/html2canvas.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jspdf-html2canvas@latest/dist/jspdf-html2canvas.min.js"></script>
convert specific DOM target to print it into PDF file.
Automatically, it'll save the file, or you can define the
success callback to do with the jsPDF instance.
<!-- default a4's width is 595.28px -->
<div id="page" style="width: 595.28px;color: black;background: white;">
<h3>PDF for Test</h3>
<p>Here is some content for testing!!</p>
</div>
<button id="btn">Generate</button>
let btn = document.getElementById('btn');
let page = document.getElementById('page');
btn.addEventListener('click', function(){
html2PDF(page, {
jsPDF: {
format: 'a4',
},
imageType: 'image/jpeg',
output: './pdf/generate.pdf'
});
});
you can easily
await the method to wait for pdf generated.
async function printPdf() {
const pdf = await html2PDF(page, {
// ...
});
// do something with pdf(jsPdf instance)
}
If there's some white space on top of the outputed PDF file, it might caused by the scroll problem, just add some settings for
html2canvas plugin as following. see the reference
html2PDF(page, {
// ... other settings
html2canvas: {
scrollX: 0,
scrollY: -window.scrollY,
},
});
There might be some situation you want to print DOM seperately, just easily give the nodeList with
length in it, will adjust every nodes inside seperately into a new page in the same PDF output.
for example:
<div id="page" style="width: 595.28px;color: black;background: white;">
<div class="page page-1">
<h3>Test page 1</h3>
<p>This is an page for testing 1</p>
</div>
<div class="page page-2">
<h3>Test page 2</h3>
<p>This is an page for testing 1</p>
</div>
<div class="page page-3">
<h3>Test page 3</h3>
<p>This is an page for testing 1</p>
</div>
</div>
const pages = document.getElementsByClassName('page');
btn.addEventListener('click', function(){
html2PDF(pages, {
jsPDF: {
format: 'a4',
},
imageType: 'image/jpeg',
output: './pdf/generate.pdf'
});
});
Object
{
unit: 'px',
format: 'a4'
}
setting for creating jsPDF's instance, please ref to JSPDF Documentation
Object
{
imageTimeout: 15000,
logging: true,
useCORS: false
}
setting for
html2canvas configs, please ref to html2canvas Documentation
String |
Function |
Object
setting for watermark in pdf, will add watermark into each pages of your outputed pdf file.
each data type has different usage as following:
String => image url
create image watermark in the center of each page with default image scale size
1, please use
.png file for watermark.
html2PDF(page, {
watermark: './test.png',
});
Function => custom handler
define custom handler to do things for each page of pdf file.
html2PDF(page, {
watermark({ pdf, pageNumber, totalPageNumber }) {
// pdf: jsPDF instance
pdf.setTextColor('#ddd');
pdf.text(50, pdf.internal.pageSize.height - 30, `Watermark, page: ${pageNumber}/${totalPageNumber}`);
},
});
Object => custom handler or resize image watermark
define image watermark with change
ratio, or use custom
handler to do with the image position.
html2PDF(page, {
watermark: {
src: './test.png',
scale: 0.5
},
});
// or
html2PDF(page, {
watermark: {
src: './test.png',
handler({ pdf, imgNode, pageNumber, totalPageNumber }) {
const props = pdf.getImageProperties(imgNode);
// do something...
pdf.addImage(imgNode, 'PNG', 0, 0, 40, 40);
},
},
});
String
image/jpeg,
image/png,
image/webp
image/jpeg
define the target imageType, now only support for jpeg, png, webp
// will be used like
let pageData = canvas.toDataURL(opts.imageType, opts.imageQuality);
Number
0 - 1
1
define the image quality transfered from canvas
Object{key => number}
top,
right,
bottom,
left
0
define the margin of each page
String
jspdf-generate.pdf
define name of the output PDF file
pdf.save(opts.output);
Function
function init(pdf) {
pdf.setFont('Myfont');
pdf.setFontSize(10);
}
define some init for jspdf initiating before printing
Function
function success(pdf) {
pdf.save(this.output);
}
callback function to do after all code, default will save the file with the output name setting.
const defaultOptions = {
jsPDF: {
unit: 'px',
format: 'a4',
},
html2canvas: {
imageTimeout: 15000,
logging: true,
useCORS: false,
},
imageType: 'image/jpeg',
imageQuality: 1,
margin: {
top: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
left: 0,
},
output: 'jspdf-generate.pdf',
init: function() {},
success: function(pdf) {
pdf.save(this.output);
}
}
if you want more custom & widing solutions, you can use this npm package
Great library. I just could not manage to make the watermark work as it should. In my case, the watermark is always on top of the actual content.