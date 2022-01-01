JsPDF is an open source that loads JavaScript in an HTML5 environment and creates a pdf document.
The current version does not support Custom Fonts. I will try to implement this feature.
It's on the GitHub Pages.
Version 0.0.4
I do not claim to be the author of the jsPDF library, this code simply adds preliminary custom fonts support.
0.0.1 Initial proof of concept
0.0.2 Support multiline text
0.0.3 Refactor multiline text
0.0.4 Make into a plugin
Download and include jspdf.customfonts.min.js.
You can also get the plugin with a package manager:
npm install jspdf-customfonts
This document will walk you through the basics of jsPDF and will show you how to create PDF files in the browser.
To begin with the default configuration, you should include 3 files:
1. Run ``npm install``
node makeFonts.js to create a new dist/default_vfs.js.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8" />
<title>jsPDF customfonts example</title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jspdf@latest/dist/jspdf.min.js"></script>
<script src="dist/jspdf.customfonts.min.js"></script>
<script src="dist/default_vfs.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
...
doc.addFileToVFS(fileName, Base64content);
doc.addFont(fileName, fontName, fontStyle);
var doc = new jsPDF();
doc.addFont('NotoSansCJKjp-Regular.ttf', 'NotoSansCJKjp', 'normal');
doc.setFont('NotoSansCJKjp');
doc.text(15, 30, 'こんにちは。はじめまして。');
//multi-lines Test
var paragraph = '相次いで廃止された寝台列車に代わり、いまや夜間の移動手段として主力になりつつある夜行バス。「安い」「寝ながら移動できる」などのメリットを生かすため、運行ダイヤはどのように組まれているのでしょうか。夜遅く出て、朝早く着くというメリット夜行バスを使うメリットといえば、各種アンケートでもいちばん多い回答の「安い」以外に、';
var lines = doc.splitTextToSize(paragraph, 150);
doc.text(15, 60, lines);
doc.save('custom_fonts.pdf');
MIT