Readme

jsPanel 4.13.0 released 2021-11-24

As of v4.11.0-beta methods jsPanel.ajax() and jsPanel.fetch() are updated. That also affects options contentAjax and contentFetch. These updates might break existing code. So please check the docs on https://jspanel.de/

A dependency free javascript tool to create highly configurable multifunctional floating panels.

  • a huge amount of options allows to configure appearance and behavior of a jsPanel
  • optionally add extra toolbars to header or/and footer sections
  • support for Boostrap (3 and 4) themes and Material-Design-for-Bootstrap themes is built-in
  • customize the panel controls with built-in support for icon fonts Font-Awesome, Material-Icons and Glyphicon
  • built-in support for RTL text direction
  • use it as standard panel, modal, tooltip, hint/notifier or contextmenu
  • jsPanels are draggable and resizable, can be maximized, minimized and smallified
  • and much more ...

jsPanel 4 homepage and documentation: https://jspanel.de

Dependencies

Just a modern mobile or desktop browser like FF, Chrome, EDGE, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi. jsPanel 4 is pure javascript and does not depend on any other library.

Include the files

The following example shows a complete html file with the minimium setup:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
        <title>jsPanel 4</title>
        <!-- loading jsPanel css -->
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/jspanel.css">
    </head>
    <body>

        <!-- Your HTML goes here -->

        <!-- loading jsPanel javascript -->
        <script src="dist/jspanel.js"></script>
        <!-- optionally load jsPanel extensions -->
        <script src="dist/extensions/modal/jspanel.modal.js"></script>
        // and the other extension you need
    </body>
</html>

And then ...

After including all the necessary files in your project you can create a jsPanel like ...

jsPanel.create( options );

// or
var myPanel = jsPanel.create( options );

... where options is an object passing the jsPanel configuration options to the function.

Example:
jsPanel.create({
    position:    "left-top",
    contentSize: "600 350",
    contentAjax: {
        url:  '../path/to/the/resource',
        done: function(xhr, panel) {
            // the keyword "this" inside the function refers to the XMLHttpRequest object
        },
        fail: function(xhr, panel) {
            //the keyword "this" inside the function refers to the XMLHttpRequest object
        }
    },
    headerTitle: "my example jsPanel",
    theme:       "rebeccapurple",
    callback:    function(panel) {
        // do whatever you like
        // the keyword "this" inside the callback function refers to the panel
    }
});

