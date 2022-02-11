As of v4.11.0-beta methods jsPanel.ajax() and jsPanel.fetch() are updated. That also affects options contentAjax and contentFetch . These updates might break existing code. So please check the docs on https://jspanel.de/

A dependency free javascript tool to create highly configurable multifunctional floating panels.

a huge amount of options allows to configure appearance and behavior of a jsPanel

allows to configure appearance and behavior of a jsPanel optionally add extra toolbars to header or/and footer sections

to header or/and footer sections support for Boostrap (3 and 4) themes and Material-Design-for-Bootstrap themes is built-in

and Material-Design-for-Bootstrap themes is built-in customize the panel controls with built-in support for icon fonts Font-Awesome, Material-Icons and Glyphicon

Font-Awesome, Material-Icons and Glyphicon built-in support for RTL text direction

direction use it as standard panel, modal , tooltip , hint/notifier or contextmenu

, , or jsPanels are draggable and resizable , can be maximized , minimized and smallified

and , can be , and and much more ...

jsPanel 4 homepage and documentation: https://jspanel.de

Just a modern mobile or desktop browser like FF, Chrome, EDGE, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi. jsPanel 4 is pure javascript and does not depend on any other library.

The following example shows a complete html file with the minimium setup:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > jsPanel 4 </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/jspanel.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "dist/jspanel.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/extensions/modal/jspanel.modal.js" > </ script > // and the other extension you need </ body > </ html >

After including all the necessary files in your project you can create a jsPanel like ...

jsPanel.create( options ); var myPanel = jsPanel.create( options );

... where options is an object passing the jsPanel configuration options to the function.