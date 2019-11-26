A jQuery plugin to create multifunctional floating panels.

A jsPanel can be used as a floating, draggable and resizable panel, as modal, as tooltip and even as a hint. Configuration options include additional toolbars for header and/or footer sections, support for right-to-left text direction, built in bootstrap support, 13 themes and much more.

Various options allow for a flexible way to add content to a jsPanel, including AJAX support.

Existing jsPanel sections and contents are easily accessed via various properties. Methods and events offer interaction with it.

Don't miss jsPanel version 4

Bower

bower install jspanel

npm

npm install jspanel

Angular

Since I didn't work with Angular so far, I can't say very much about using jsPanel with Angular. Nevertheless I can say that: