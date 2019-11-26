openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsp

jspanel

by Stefan Sträßer
2.6.3 (see all)

A jQuery Plugin to create highly configurable floating panels, modals, tooltips and hints/notifiers for use in a backend solution and other web applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version license MIT Gitter

jsPanel 2.6.3 released 2016-09-14

A jQuery plugin to create multifunctional floating panels.

A jsPanel can be used as a floating, draggable and resizable panel, as modal, as tooltip and even as a hint. Configuration options include additional toolbars for header and/or footer sections, support for right-to-left text direction, built in bootstrap support, 13 themes and much more.

Various options allow for a flexible way to add content to a jsPanel, including AJAX support.

Existing jsPanel sections and contents are easily accessed via various properties. Methods and events offer interaction with it.

Don't miss jsPanel version 4

jsPanel jQuery Plugin

jsPanel homepage: http://jspanel.de

API and examples: http://jspanel.de/api.html

more documentation: http://jspanel.de/documentation

NOTES:

Bower

bower install jspanel

npm

npm install jspanel

Angular

Since I didn't work with Angular so far, I can't say very much about using jsPanel with Angular. Nevertheless I can say that:

  • merely loading Angular doesn't affect jsPanel in a negative way
  • Angular uses only a subset of jQuery by default and that's not enough. You need to load the full jQuery library prior loading Angular. See https://docs.angularjs.org/api/ng/function/angular.element
  • don't forget to load jQuery-UI (js and css) with at least UI Core, Mouse, Widget, Draggable, Resizable
  • use HTML5 doctype

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial