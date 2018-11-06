jsotp

jsotp is a node module to generate and verify one-time passwords that were used to implement 2FA and MFA authentication method in web applications and other login-required systems.

The module was implement based on RFC4226 (HOTP: An HMAC-Based One-Time Password Algorithm) and RFC6238 (TOTP: Time-Based One-Time Password Algorithm)

Example

Feature

Generate random base32 encoded string

Generate a otpauth url with the b32 encoded string

with the b32 encoded string Create a HOTP object with verification

Verify a HOTP token

Create a TOTP object with verification

Verify a TOTP token

Installation

npm install jsotp

Module

All modules support:

const jsotp = require ( 'jsotp' );

Usage

Time-based OTPs

const jsotp = require ( 'jsotp' ); const totp = jsotp.TOTP( 'BASE32ENCODEDSECRET' ); totp.now(); totp.verify( 432143 ); totp.verify( 432143 );

Counter-based OTPs

const jsotp = require ( 'jsotp' ); const hotp = jsotp.HOTP( 'BASE32ENCODEDSECRET' ); hotp.at( 0 ); hotp.at( 1 ); hotp.at( 2132 ); hotp.verify( 242432 , 2132 ); hotp.verify( 242432 , 2133 );

Generate random base32 encoded secret

const jsotp = require ( 'jsotp' ); const b32_secret = jsotp.Base32.random_gen();

Api

param: length type: int default: 16 return: String desc: the length of random base32 encoded string.

param : secret type : string return : TOTP desc : generate TOTP instance.

return : String desc : get the one- time password with current time .

param : totp type : string return : Boolean desc : verify the totp code.

param: issuer type : string return : string desc: generate url with TOTP instance

param : secret type : string return : HOTP desc : generate HOTP instance.

param: counter type : int return : String desc : generate one- time password with counter.

param : hotp type : string param : count type : int return : Boolean desc : verify the hotp code.

param: issuer type : string return : string desc: generate url with HOTP instance

Contribute

Clone repo and install dependencies

git clone git@github.com:LanceGin/jsotp.git npm install

Contribute the code in src/ , and run command below to build the es6 code to es2015. That will create a local directory named lib/ .

npm run build

Unit test