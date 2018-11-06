jsotp is a node module to generate and verify one-time passwords that were used to implement 2FA and MFA authentication method in web applications and other login-required systems.
The module was implement based on RFC4226 (HOTP: An HMAC-Based One-Time Password Algorithm) and RFC6238 (TOTP: Time-Based One-Time Password Algorithm)
npm install jsotp
All modules support:
const jsotp = require('jsotp');
// import
// Create TOTP object
const totp = jsotp.TOTP('BASE32ENCODEDSECRET');
totp.now(); // => 432143
// Verify for current time
totp.verify(432143); // => true
// Verify after 30s
totp.verify(432143); // => false
// import
// Create HOTP object
const hotp = jsotp.HOTP('BASE32ENCODEDSECRET');
hotp.at(0); // => 432143
hotp.at(1); // => 231434
hotp.at(2132); // => 242432
// Verify with a counter
hotp.verify(242432, 2132); // => true
hotp.verify(242432, 2133); // => false
// import
// Generate
const b32_secret = jsotp.Base32.random_gen();
param: length
type: int
default: 16
return: String
desc: the length of random base32 encoded string.
param: secret
type: string
return: TOTP
desc: generate TOTP instance.
return: String
desc: get the one-time password with current time.
param: totp
type: string
return: Boolean
desc: verify the totp code.
param: issuer
type: string
return: string
desc: generate url with TOTP instance
param: secret
type: string
return: HOTP
desc: generate HOTP instance.
param: counter
type: int
return: String
desc: generate one-time password with counter.
param: hotp
type: string
param: count
type: int
return: Boolean
desc: verify the hotp code.
param: issuer
type: string
return: string
desc: generate url with HOTP instance
git clone git@github.com:LanceGin/jsotp.git
npm install
src/, and run command below to build the es6 code to es2015. That will create a local directory named
lib/.
npm run build
npm test