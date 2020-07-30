openbase logo
jsontokens

by blockstack
3.0.0 (see all)

Library for encoding, decoding, and verifying JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) in node.js

9.2K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JSON Tokens JS

CircleCI npm npm npm Slack

node.js library for signing, decoding, and verifying JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with the ES256K signature scheme (which uses the secp256k elliptic curve). This is currently the only supported signing and verification scheme for this library.

Installation

npm install jsontokens

Signing Tokens

import { TokenSigner } from 'jsontokens'

const rawPrivateKey = '278a5de700e29faae8e40e366ec5012b5ec63d36ec77e8a2417154cc1d25383f'
const tokenPayload = {"iat": 1440713414.85}
const token = new TokenSigner('ES256K', rawPrivateKey).sign(tokenPayload)

Creating Unsecured Tokens

import { createUnsecuredToken } from 'jsontokens'

const unsecuredToken = createUnsecuredToken(tokenPayload)

Decoding Tokens

import { decodeToken } = from 'jsontokens'
const tokenData = decodeToken(token)

Verifying Tokens

The TokenVerifier class will validate that a token is correctly signed. It does not perform checks on the claims in the payload (e.g., the exp field)--- checking the expiration field, etc., is left as a requirement for callers.

import { TokenVerifier } from 'jsontokens'
const rawPublicKey = '03fdd57adec3d438ea237fe46b33ee1e016eda6b585c3e27ea66686c2ea5358479'
const verified = new TokenVerifier('ES256K', rawPublicKey).verify(token)

Example Tokens

eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLA0KICJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJqb2UiLA0KICJleHAiOjEzMDA4MTkzODAsDQogImh0dHA6Ly9leGFtcGxlLmNvbS9pc19yb290Ijp0cnVlfQ.dBjftJeZ4CVP-mB92K27uhbUJU1p1r_wW1gFWFOEjXk

