streaming JSON.parse and stringify
var request = require('request')
, JSONStream = require('JSONStream')
, es = require('event-stream')
request({url: 'http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs'})
.pipe(JSONStream.parse('rows.*'))
.pipe(es.mapSync(function (data) {
console.error(data)
return data
}))
parse stream of values that match a path
JSONStream.parse('rows.*.doc')
The
.. operator is the recursive descent operator from JSONPath, which will match a child at any depth (see examples below).
If your keys have keys that include
. or
* etc, use an array instead.
['row', true, /^doc/].
If you use an array,
RegExps, booleans, and/or functions. The
.. operator is also available in array representation, using
{recurse: true}.
any object that matches the path will be emitted as 'data' (and
piped down stream)
If
path is empty or null, no 'data' events are emitted.
query a couchdb view:
curl -sS localhost:5984/tests/_all_docs&include_docs=true
you will get something like this:
{"total_rows":129,"offset":0,"rows":[
{ "id":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "key":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "value":{"rev":"1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508"}
, "doc":{
"_id": "change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "_rev": "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508","hello":1}
},
{ "id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "key":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "value":{"rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"}
, "doc":{
"_id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "_rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"
, "hello":2
}
},
]}
we are probably most interested in the
rows.*.doc
create a
Stream that parses the documents from the feed like this:
var stream = JSONStream.parse(['rows', true, 'doc']) //rows, ANYTHING, doc
stream.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('received:', data);
});
awesome!
JSONStream.parse('docs..value')
(or
JSONStream.parse(['docs', {recurse: true}, 'value']) using an array)
will emit every
value object that is a child, grand-child, etc. of the
docs object. In this example, it will match exactly 5 times at various depth
levels, emitting 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 as results.
{
"total": 5,
"docs": [
{
"key": {
"value": 0,
"some": "property"
}
},
{"value": 1},
{"value": 2},
{"blbl": [{}, {"a":0, "b":1, "value":3}, 10]},
{"value": 4}
]
}
provide a function that can be used to map or filter
the json output.
map is passed the value at that node of the pattern,
if
map return non-nullish (anything but
null or
undefined)
that value will be emitted in the stream. If it returns a nullish value,
nothing will be emitted.
Create a writable stream.
you may pass in custom
open,
close, and
seperator strings.
But, by default,
JSONStream.stringify() will create an array,
(with default options
open='[\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n]\n')
If you call
JSONStream.stringify(false)
the elements will only be seperated by a newline.
If you only write one item this will be valid JSON.
If you write many items,
you can use a
RegExp to split it into valid chunks.
Very much like
JSONStream.stringify,
but creates a writable stream for objects instead of arrays.
Accordingly,
open='{\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n}\n'.
When you
.write() to the stream you must supply an array with
[ key, data ]
as the first argument.
query npm to see all the modules that browserify has ever depended on.
curl https://registry.npmjs.org/browserify | JSONStream 'versions.*.dependencies'
There are occasional problems parsing and unparsing very precise numbers.
I have opened an issue here:
https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse/issues/2
+1
this module depends on https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse by Tim Caswell and also thanks to Florent Jaby for teaching me about parsing with: https://github.com/Floby/node-json-streams
MIT / APACHE2