Compress json-data based on its json-schema while still having valid json. It works by compressing long attribute-names into smaller ones and backwards.

For example this:

{ "firstName" : "Corrine" , "lastName" : "Ziemann" , "title" : "Ms." , "gender" : "f" , "zipCode" : 75963 , "countryCode" : "en" , "birthYear" : 1960 , "active" : false , "shoppingCartItems" : [ { "productNumber" : 29857 , "amount" : 1 }, { "productNumber" : 53409 , "amount" : 6 } ] }

becomes this:

{ "|e" : "Corrine" , "|g" : "Ziemann" , "|j" : "Ms." , "|f" : "f" , "|k" : 75963 , "|d" : "en" , "|c" : 1960 , "|a" : false , "|i" : [ { "|h" : 29857 , "|b" : 1 }, { "|h" : 53409 , "|b" : 6 } ] }

Efficiency

The efficiency depends on the amount and length of the attribute names.

The uncompressed json-object from above has about 230 chars as string

as string With the key-compression, this can be reduced to 140 chars which saves about 40%

which saves about Just using gzip on the json would result in 180 chars

Using gzip+key-compression ends in a string with only 127 chars

You can reproduce these results by running npm run test:efficiency .

Performance

The compression works pretty fast. Here are some time measurements on a single intel i7 CPU.

Creating a compression-table from the schema of the object above takes about 0.02ms

Compressing the example-object from above takes about 0.021ms

Decompressing takes about 0.027ms per object

You can reproduce these results by running npm run test:performance .

You should use this when

you want to save storage space in an NoSQL-database but still want to have valid queryable json-data

you transmit many objects in many small requests over the network so that gzip cannot be efficient

you want to store json-data inside of the browser-storage (indexedDB or localstorage) and you reach the storage limit

You should NOT use this when

you send many objects in a single request, you should rely on gzip instead

you do not want to still have valid json-data, you should use protobuf instead

you have schema-less data

Comparison with gzip

Gzip generates its compression-flags from the input. This makes it more efficient, the more data is compressed at once. But gzip is less efficient the smaller the dataset is. The key-compression creates the compression-table from the jsonschema up front with has advantages when small pieces of data are compressed.

Usage

Install

npm install jsonschema-key-compression --save

createCompressionTable

Creates a compression-table from the json-schema.

import { createCompressionTable } from 'jsonschema-key-compression' ; const compressionTable = createCompressionTable(jsonSchema);

compressObject

Compress a json-object based on its schema.

import { compressObject } from 'jsonschema-key-compression' ; const compressedObject = compressObject( compressionTable, jsonObject );

decompressObject

Decompress a compressed object.

import { decompressObject } from 'jsonschema-key-compression' ; const jsonObject = decompressObject( compressionTable, compressedObject );

compressedPath

Transform a chain of json-attributes into its compressed format.

import { compressedPath } from 'jsonschema-key-compression' ; const compressed = compressedPath( compressionTable, 'whateverNested.firstName' );

decompressedPath

Decompress a compressed path.

import { decompressedPath } from 'jsonschema-key-compression' ; const decompressed = decompressedPath( compressionTable, '|a.|b' );

compressQuery

Compress a mango-query so that it can run over a NoSQL-database that has stored compressed documents.

import { compressQuery } from 'jsonschema-key-compression' ; const compressed = compressQuery( compressionTable, { selector : { active : { $eq : true } }, skip : 1 , limit : 1 , fields : [ 'id' , 'name' ], sort : [ 'name' ] } );

createCompressedJsonSchema

Transforms a json-schema into a compressed form, so that it can be used to validate compressed objects.