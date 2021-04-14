Welcome to jsonschema-definer 👋

This package provides simple, well typed API for creating and validating JSON Schemas

🔥 Install

npm install jsonschema-definer

👌 Usage

This package was inspired by fluent-schema and prop-types , and is used to create and validate JSON Schema. It was written in typescript and provide a lot of usefull info from typings, such as infering interface types from schema. Here is an example:

import S from 'jsonschema-definer' const UserSchema = S.shape({ name: S.string(), email: S.string().format( 'email' ).optional(), password: S.string().minLength( 8 ), role: S.enum( 'client' , 'suplier' ), birthday: S.instanceOf( Date ) }) type User = typeof UserSchema.type const [valid, errors] = UserSchema.validate({ name: 'Igor' , email: 'fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com' , password: '12345678' , role: 'client' , birthday: new Date () }) console .log(valid, errors) console .log(UserSchema.valueOf())

⭐️ Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

📚 Documentation

Full documentation available here

Main exported variable S: SchemaFactory extends BaseSchema

Method JSON Schema S.any(): BaseSchema Correspond to any type { } S.string(): StringSchema For strings validation { "type": "string" } S.number(): NumericSchema For float/integer validation { "type": "number" } S.integer(): NumericSchema For integer values validation { "type": "integer" } S.boolean(): BaseSchema For boolean values { "type": "boolean" } S.null(): BaseSchema For null value validation { "type": "null" } S.array(): ArraySchema Array validation { "type": "array" } S.list(itemType: T): ArraySchema Validation of lists. Example: S.list(S.string()): ArraySchema { "type": "array", "items": { ... } } S.object(): ObjectSchema Validation of object { "type": "object" } S.shape({ key: Schema }: T): ObjectSchema Validation of objects { "type": "object", properties: T, additionalProperties: false } } S.instanceOf(type: T): BaseSchema For validating instanceOf data. (Custom keyword used) { instanceOf: T.name } S.enum(...constants: T[]): BaseSchema Enumerable schema { enum: [ T[0], T[1] ] } S.const(constant: T): BaseSchema Constant value { const: T } S.anyOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema Any (one or more) of given types { anyOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] } S.oneOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema Value shoud correspond to ONE of given types { oneOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] } S.allOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema Value should correspond to ALL of given type { allOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] } S.raw(values: any): BaseSchema Set custom schema values (For Swagger definitions for example) { ...values } S.custom(...validators: (value: T) => boolean): BaseSchema Add custom validation functions to schema. Supported by AJV custom keyword Does not supported by standard JSON Schema (Ajv support)

🤝 Contributing

Description

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page.

Run tests

npm run test

Author

👤 Igor Solomakha fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Igor Solomakha <fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com>.

This project is ISC licensed.

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator