jd

jsonschema-definer

by Igor Solomakha
1.3.2 (see all)

JSON Schema constructor and validator

Readme

Welcome to jsonschema-definer 👋

Version License: ISC Release License: ISC

This package provides simple, well typed API for creating and validating JSON Schemas

🔥 Install

npm install jsonschema-definer

👌 Usage

This package was inspired by fluent-schema and prop-types, and is used to create and validate JSON Schema. It was written in typescript and provide a lot of usefull info from typings, such as infering interface types from schema. Here is an example:

import S from 'jsonschema-definer'

// Lets define a simple object schema
const UserSchema = S.shape({
  name: S.string(),
  email: S.string().format('email').optional(),
  password: S.string().minLength(8),
  role: S.enum('client', 'suplier'),
  birthday: S.instanceOf(Date)
})

// Now lets get interface of User from schema
type User = typeof UserSchema.type
/*
  type User = {
    name: string,
    email?: string | undefined,
    password: string,
    role: 'client' | 'suplier',
    birthday: Date
  }
*/

// We can validate user using .validate(data) function (ajv used)
const [valid, errors] = UserSchema.validate({
  name: 'Igor',
  email: 'fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com',
  password: '12345678',
  role: 'client',
  birthday: new Date()
})

console.log(valid, errors) // [boolean, Error[]]

// Or get plain JSON Schema using .valueOf()
console.log(UserSchema.valueOf())

⭐️ Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

📚 Documentation

Full documentation available here

Main exported variable S: SchemaFactory extends BaseSchema

Description
Method JSON Schema
S.any(): BaseSchema Correspond to any type { }
S.string(): StringSchema For strings validation { "type": "string" }
S.number(): NumericSchema For float/integer validation { "type": "number" }
S.integer(): NumericSchema For integer values validation { "type": "integer" }
S.boolean(): BaseSchema For boolean values { "type": "boolean" }
S.null(): BaseSchema For null value validation { "type": "null" }
S.array(): ArraySchema Array validation { "type": "array" }
S.list(itemType: T): ArraySchema Validation of lists. Example: S.list(S.string()): ArraySchema { "type": "array", "items": { ... } }
S.object(): ObjectSchema Validation of object { "type": "object" }
S.shape({ key: Schema }: T): ObjectSchema Validation of objects { "type": "object", properties: T, additionalProperties: false } }
S.instanceOf(type: T): BaseSchema For validating instanceOf data. (Custom keyword used) { instanceOf: T.name }
S.enum(...constants: T[]): BaseSchema Enumerable schema { enum: [ T[0], T[1] ] }
S.const(constant: T): BaseSchema Constant value { const: T }
S.anyOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema Any (one or more) of given types { anyOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] }
S.oneOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema Value shoud correspond to ONE of given types { oneOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] }
S.allOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema Value should correspond to ALL of given type { allOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] }
S.raw(values: any): BaseSchema Set custom schema values (For Swagger definitions for example) { ...values }
S.custom(...validators: (value: T) => boolean): BaseSchema Add custom validation functions to schema. Supported by AJV custom keyword Does not supported by standard JSON Schema (Ajv support)

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.

Run tests

npm run test

Author

👤 Igor Solomakha fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Igor Solomakha <fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com>.
This project is ISC licensed.

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator

