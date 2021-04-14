This package provides simple, well typed API for creating and validating JSON Schemas
npm install jsonschema-definer
This package was inspired by
fluent-schema and
prop-types, and is used to create and validate JSON Schema. It was written in typescript and provide a lot of usefull info from typings, such as infering interface types from schema. Here is an example:
import S from 'jsonschema-definer'
// Lets define a simple object schema
const UserSchema = S.shape({
name: S.string(),
email: S.string().format('email').optional(),
password: S.string().minLength(8),
role: S.enum('client', 'suplier'),
birthday: S.instanceOf(Date)
})
// Now lets get interface of User from schema
type User = typeof UserSchema.type
/*
type User = {
name: string,
email?: string | undefined,
password: string,
role: 'client' | 'suplier',
birthday: Date
}
*/
// We can validate user using .validate(data) function (ajv used)
const [valid, errors] = UserSchema.validate({
name: 'Igor',
email: 'fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com',
password: '12345678',
role: 'client',
birthday: new Date()
})
console.log(valid, errors) // [boolean, Error[]]
// Or get plain JSON Schema using .valueOf()
console.log(UserSchema.valueOf())
Full documentation available here
|Method
|JSON Schema
|S.any(): BaseSchema
|Correspond to any type
|{ }
|S.string(): StringSchema
|For strings validation
|{ "type": "string" }
|S.number(): NumericSchema
|For float/integer validation
|{ "type": "number" }
|S.integer(): NumericSchema
|For integer values validation
|{ "type": "integer" }
|S.boolean(): BaseSchema
|For boolean values
|{ "type": "boolean" }
|S.null(): BaseSchema
|For null value validation
|{ "type": "null" }
|S.array(): ArraySchema
|Array validation
|{ "type": "array" }
|S.list(itemType: T): ArraySchema
|Validation of lists. Example: S.list(S.string()): ArraySchema
|{ "type": "array", "items": { ... } }
|S.object(): ObjectSchema
|Validation of object
|{ "type": "object" }
|S.shape({ key: Schema }: T): ObjectSchema
|Validation of objects
|{ "type": "object", properties: T, additionalProperties: false } }
|S.instanceOf(type: T): BaseSchema
|For validating instanceOf data. (Custom keyword used)
|{ instanceOf: T.name }
|S.enum(...constants: T[]): BaseSchema
|Enumerable schema
|{ enum: [ T[0], T[1] ] }
|S.const(constant: T): BaseSchema
|Constant value
|{ const: T }
|S.anyOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema
|Any (one or more) of given types
|{ anyOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] }
|S.oneOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema
|Value shoud correspond to ONE of given types
|{ oneOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] }
|S.allOf(...schemas: BaseSchema[]): BaseSchema
|Value should correspond to ALL of given type
|{ allOf: [ T[0], T[1], ... ] }
|S.raw(values: any): BaseSchema
|Set custom schema values (For Swagger definitions for example)
|{ ...values }
|S.custom(...validators: (value: T) => boolean): BaseSchema
|Add custom validation functions to schema. Supported by AJV custom keyword
|Does not supported by standard JSON Schema (Ajv support)
npm run test
👤 Igor Solomakha fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com
Copyright © 2020 Igor Solomakha <fumo.sujimoshi@gmail.com>.
This project is ISC licensed.
