JSONRPC Typescript

Strongly 💪 Typed JSON RPC 2.0 Client for Nodejs

Fully tested to comply with the official JSON-RPC 2.0 specification

Quick Overview

By Declaring events using a simple interface mapping methods names to their parameters to get Strongly Typed, Fast and Modern Rpc client for your service.

Install

npm i jsonrpc-ts

Usage

First you need to define your Methods, that could be achieved by creating an interface of methods name and there parameters.

interface MathService { sum: [ number , number ]; sub: { left: number ; right: number }; sumWithReturnType: ( { x, y }: { x: number ; y: number } ) => number ; }

then import RpcClient and start making requests