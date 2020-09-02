JSON-RPC lite

Parse and Serialize JSON-RPC2 messages in node.js or browser.

Inspired by https://github.com/soggie/jsonrpc-serializer

A implementation of JSON-RPC 2.0 specifications

Install

npm install jsonrpc-lite

API

const jsonrpc = require ( 'jsonrpc-lite' )

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 request object, return JsonRpc object.

id : {String|Integer}

: {String|Integer} method : {String}

: {String} params : {Object|Array}, optional

const requestObj = jsonrpc.request( '123' , 'update' , { list : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]})

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 notification object, return JsonRpc object.

method : {String}

: {String} params : {Object|Array}, optional

const notificationObj = jsonrpc.notification( 'update' , { list : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]})

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 success response object, return JsonRpc object.

id : {String|Integer}

: {String|Integer} result : {Mixed}

const successObj = jsonrpc.success( '123' , 'OK' )

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 error response object, return JsonRpc object.

id : {String|Integer}

: {String|Integer} error : {JsonRpcError}

const errorObj = jsonrpc.error( '123' , new jsonrpc.JsonRpcError( 'some error' , 99 ))

Takes a JSON-RPC 2.0 payload (string) and tries to parse it into a JSON. If successful, determine what object is it (response, notification, success, error, or invalid), and return it's type and properly formatted object.

message : {String}

return an array, or an object of this format:

single parsed request:

{ type : 'request' , payload : { jsonrpc : '2.0' , id : 123 , method : 'update' , params : {} } }

batch parsed result:

[{ type : 'request' , payload : { jsonrpc : '2.0' , id : '123' , method : 'update' , params : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } }, { type : 'notification' , payload : { jsonrpc : '2.0' , method : 'update' , params : { _id : 'xxx' } } }, { type : 'success' , payload : { jsonrpc : '2.0' , id : '123' , result : 'OK' } }, { type : 'error' , payload : { jsonrpc : '2.0' , id : '123' , error : [jsonrpc.JsonRpcError object] } }, { type : 'invalid' , payload : [jsonrpc.JsonRpcError object] }]

Takes a JSON-RPC 2.0 payload (Object) and tries to parse it into a JSON. If successful, determine what object is it (response, notification, success, error, or invalid), and return it's type and properly formatted object.

message : {Object}

return an JsonRpcParsed object with type and payload .

Create a JsonRpcError instance.

message : {String}

: {String} code : {Integer}

: {Integer} data : {Mixed} optional

const error = new jsonrpc.JsonRpcError( 'some error' , 999 )

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.invalidRequest([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.methodNotFound([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.invalidParams([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.internalError([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.parseError([data])