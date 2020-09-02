openbase logo
jsonrpc-lite

by teambition
2.2.0 (see all)

Parse and Serialize JSON-RPC2 messages in node.js, or browser.

Readme

JSON-RPC lite

Parse and Serialize JSON-RPC2 messages in node.js or browser.

Inspired by https://github.com/soggie/jsonrpc-serializer

A implementation of JSON-RPC 2.0 specifications

A implementation of JSON-RPC 2.0 specifications

Install

npm install jsonrpc-lite

API

const jsonrpc = require('jsonrpc-lite')

jsonrpc.request(id, method[, params])

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 request object, return JsonRpc object.

  • id: {String|Integer}
  • method: {String}
  • params: {Object|Array}, optional
const requestObj = jsonrpc.request('123', 'update', {list: [1, 2, 3]})
// {
//   jsonrpc: '2.0',
//   id: '123',
//   method: 'update',
//   params: {list: [1, 2, 3]}
// }

jsonrpc.notification(method[, params])

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 notification object, return JsonRpc object.

  • method: {String}
  • params: {Object|Array}, optional
const notificationObj = jsonrpc.notification('update', {list: [1, 2, 3]})
// {
//   jsonrpc: '2.0',
//   method: 'update',
//   params: {list: [1, 2, 3]}
// }

jsonrpc.success(id, result)

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 success response object, return JsonRpc object.

  • id: {String|Integer}
  • result: {Mixed}
const successObj = jsonrpc.success('123', 'OK')
// {
//   jsonrpc: '2.0',
//   id: '123',
//   result: 'OK',
// }

jsonrpc.error(id, error)

Creates a JSON-RPC 2.0 error response object, return JsonRpc object.

  • id: {String|Integer}
  • error: {JsonRpcError}
const errorObj = jsonrpc.error('123', new jsonrpc.JsonRpcError('some error', 99))
// {
//   jsonrpc: '2.0',
//   id: '123',
//   error: {code: 99, 'message': 'some error'},
// }

jsonrpc.parse(message)

Takes a JSON-RPC 2.0 payload (string) and tries to parse it into a JSON. If successful, determine what object is it (response, notification, success, error, or invalid), and return it's type and properly formatted object.

  • message: {String}

return an array, or an object of this format:

single parsed request:

{
  type: 'request',
  payload: {
    jsonrpc: '2.0',
    id: 123,
    method: 'update',
    params: {}
  }
}

batch parsed result:

[{
  type: 'request',
  payload: {
    jsonrpc: '2.0',
    id: '123',
    method: 'update',
    params: [1, 2, 3]
  }
}, {
  type: 'notification',
  payload: {
    jsonrpc: '2.0',
    method: 'update',
    params: {_id: 'xxx'}
  }
}, {
  type: 'success',
  payload: {
    jsonrpc: '2.0',
    id: '123',
    result: 'OK'
  }
}, {
  type: 'error',
  payload: {
    jsonrpc: '2.0',
    id: '123',
    error: [jsonrpc.JsonRpcError object]
  }
}, {
  type: 'invalid',
  payload: [jsonrpc.JsonRpcError object]
}]

jsonrpc.parseObject(message)

Takes a JSON-RPC 2.0 payload (Object) and tries to parse it into a JSON. If successful, determine what object is it (response, notification, success, error, or invalid), and return it's type and properly formatted object.

  • message: {Object}

return an JsonRpcParsed object with type and payload.

Class: jsonrpc.JsonRpc()

Class: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError(message, code[, data])

Create a JsonRpcError instance.

  • message: {String}
  • code: {Integer}
  • data: {Mixed} optional
const error = new jsonrpc.JsonRpcError('some error', 999)

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.invalidRequest([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.methodNotFound([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.invalidParams([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.internalError([data])

Class Method: jsonrpc.JsonRpcError.parseError([data])

