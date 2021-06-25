openbase logo
jts

jsonresume-theme-stackoverflow

by Francesco Esposito
1.4.0 (see all)

Stack Overflow theme for JSON Resume

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

90

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stack Overflow theme for jsonresume npm version

Printable version with custom CSS

DEMO

Getting started

Install the command line

Create your resume in json on jsonresume

The official resume-cli to run the development server.

Go ahead and install it:

npm install -g resume-cli

Install and serve theme

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/francescoes/jsonresume-theme-stackoverflow.git

And simply run:

resume serve

You should now see this message:

Preview: http://localhost:4000
Press ctrl-c to stop

To build your own resume, create a 'resume.json' file in the current folder and follow the json resume schema

Social Profiles Icons

Profiles supported with brand colors:

github, stack overflow, linkedin, dribbble, twitter, facebook, pinterest, instagram, soundcloud, wordpress, youtube, flickr, google plus, tumblr, foursquare.

To have a social icon close the social link profile (or username) it is enough to set a network the name of the Social Network (es: 'Stack Overflow').

Support to extra fields

With stackoverflow theme it is possible to add:

  • keywords to each 'work', 'publication' and 'volunteer' item
  • summary to each 'interests' and 'education' item
  • location to each 'work', 'education' and 'volunteer' item
  • birth to 'basics'

example of the extra location object: 

"location": {
  "city": "Zürich",
  "countryCode": "CH",
  "region": "Switzerland"
}

example of the extra birth object:

"birth": {
  "place": "New York",
  "state": "USA",
  "date": "1988"
}

Contribution

Fork the project, add your feature (or fix your bug) and open a pull request OR

Open an issue if you find find or if you would like to have extra fields or changes

License

Available under the MIT license.

