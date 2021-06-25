Stack Overflow theme for jsonresume

Getting started

Install the command line

Create your resume in json on jsonresume

The official resume-cli to run the development server.

Go ahead and install it:

npm install -g resume-cli

Install and serve theme

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/francescoes/jsonresume-theme-stackoverflow.git

And simply run:

resume serve

You should now see this message:

Preview : http : Press ctrl-c to stop

To build your own resume, create a 'resume.json' file in the current folder and follow the json resume schema

Social Profiles Icons

Profiles supported with brand colors:

github, stack overflow, linkedin, dribbble, twitter, facebook, pinterest, instagram, soundcloud, wordpress, youtube, flickr, google plus, tumblr, foursquare.

To have a social icon close the social link profile (or username) it is enough to set a network the name of the Social Network (es: 'Stack Overflow').

Support to extra fields

With stackoverflow theme it is possible to add:

keywords to each 'work', 'publication' and 'volunteer' item

to each 'work', 'publication' and 'volunteer' item summary to each 'interests' and 'education' item

to each 'interests' and 'education' item location to each 'work', 'education' and 'volunteer' item

to each 'work', 'education' and 'volunteer' item birth to 'basics'

example of the extra location object:

"location" : { "city" : "Zürich" , "countryCode" : "CH" , "region" : "Switzerland" }

example of the extra birth object:

"birth" : { "place" : "New York" , "state" : "USA" , "date" : "1988" }

Contribution

Fork the project, add your feature (or fix your bug) and open a pull request OR

Open an issue if you find find or if you would like to have extra fields or changes

License

Available under the MIT license.