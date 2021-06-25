Printable version with custom CSS
Create your resume in json on jsonresume
The official resume-cli to run the development server.
Go ahead and install it:
npm install -g resume-cli
Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/francescoes/jsonresume-theme-stackoverflow.git
And simply run:
resume serve
You should now see this message:
Preview: http://localhost:4000
Press ctrl-c to stop
To build your own resume, create a 'resume.json' file in the current folder and follow the json resume schema
Profiles supported with brand colors:
github, stack overflow, linkedin, dribbble, twitter, facebook, pinterest, instagram, soundcloud, wordpress, youtube, flickr, google plus, tumblr, foursquare.
To have a social icon close the social link profile (or username) it is enough to set a
network the name of the Social Network (es: 'Stack Overflow').
With stackoverflow theme it is possible to add:
keywords to each 'work', 'publication' and 'volunteer' item
summary to each 'interests' and 'education' item
location to each 'work', 'education' and 'volunteer' item
birth to 'basics'
example of the extra
location object:
"location": {
"city": "Zürich",
"countryCode": "CH",
"region": "Switzerland"
}
example of the extra
birth object:
"birth": {
"place": "New York",
"state": "USA",
"date": "1988"
}
Fork the project, add your feature (or fix your bug) and open a pull request OR
Open an issue if you find find or if you would like to have extra fields or changes
Available under the MIT license.