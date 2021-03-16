This is a theme for JSON Resume. It is available via npm:
npm install jsonresume-theme-paper
Since the printing functionality of
resume-cli is a utter catastrophy where your
.html file gets
posted to a webservice for converted to
BUT
I've implemented another
.css file that gets included with a attribute
media="print".
So if you're trying to convert your resume from
.html to
In my opinion this does the best job in formating and layouting.
You can check out a static demo of the resume on codepen.io: http://codepen.io/TimDaub/pen/bfCLz
The folks over at jsonschema.org did an awesome job promoting my theme, so you can check it out here as well: http://themes.jsonresume.org/theme/paper
To get started with theme development, this is what you'll need:
If you're on Linux, you can simply run:
sudo apt-get install nodejs-legacy npm
Or if you're on OSX and got Homebrew installed:
brew install node
We're going to use the official resume-cli to run our development server.
Go ahead and install it:
sudo npm install -g resume-cli
We need to install the dependencies.
cd into the theme folder we just downloaded and run:
sudo npm install
bower install
This will read the local
package.json and install the packages listed under
dependencies.
While inside the theme folder, simply run:
resume serve
You should now see this message:
Preview: http://localhost:4000
Press ctrl-c to stop
Congratulations, you've made it!
The theme development can now begin.
Available under the MIT license.