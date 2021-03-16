This is a theme for JSON Resume. It is available via npm:

npm install jsonresume-theme-paper

PDF / Printing

Since the printing functionality of resume-cli is a utter catastrophy where your .html file gets posted to a webservice for converted to .pdf this theme will not support this process.

BUT

I've implemented another .css file that gets included with a attribute print : media="print" .

So if you're trying to convert your resume from .html to .pdf just use Google Chrome and then PDF Print!

In my opinion this does the best job in formating and layouting.

Demo

You can check out a static demo of the resume on codepen.io: http://codepen.io/TimDaub/pen/bfCLz

The folks over at jsonschema.org did an awesome job promoting my theme, so you can check it out here as well: http://themes.jsonresume.org/theme/paper

Getting started

To get started with theme development, this is what you'll need:

If you're on Linux, you can simply run:

sudo apt- get install nodejs-legacy npm

Or if you're on OSX and got Homebrew installed:

brew install node

Install the command line

We're going to use the official resume-cli to run our development server.

Go ahead and install it:

sudo npm install -g resume-cli

Install npm packages

We need to install the dependencies. cd into the theme folder we just downloaded and run:

sudo npm install bower install

This will read the local package.json and install the packages listed under dependencies .

Serve theme

While inside the theme folder, simply run:

resume serve

You should now see this message:

Preview : http : Press ctrl-c to stop

Congratulations, you've made it!

The theme development can now begin.

License

Available under the MIT license.