Elegant Theme

Responsive theme for JsonResume inspired by card layouts.

Theme Preview

Markdown Supported

Supported in the following properties resume.basics.summary , work[0].summary , work[0].highlights , projects[0].summary , projects[0].highlights , education[0].courses , volunteer[0].summary , volunteer[0].highlights , awards[0].summary , publications[0].summary , references[0].reference , skills[0].keywords . If you have any other use case, please raise an issue

Social Profiles

The profiles are shown in the order in which they are specified in the basics.profiles array. By default, only 5 profiles are shown & others are revealed on demand.

Supported Profiles

angellist

behance

bitbucket

blogger

codepen

dribbble

dribble

exercism

facebook

flickr

foursquare

github

gitlab

googleplus

gratipay

hackernews

instagram

lastfm

linkedin

medium

meetup

pinterest

reddit

skype

soundcloud

spotify

stackexchange

stackoverflow

telegram

tumblr

twitter

vimeo

youtube

Credits

Thank you contributors for your pull requests

Floating Menu: inspired by Smart Fixed Navigation

Contributing

npm install -g grunt npm install -g pug-cli git clone https://github.com/mudassir0909/jsonresume-theme-elegant.git cd jsonresume-theme-elegant npm install grunt watch // watches for file changes in *.pug & *.less grunt exec :run_server // Do this in a new terminal tab to run node server

Visit http://localhost:8888 to see the theme in action.

Testing JSON changes

You can test your changes by updating resume.json file inside node_modules/resume-schema/ folder. You might want to rerun grunt exec:run_server whenever you make any changes to resume.json

Updating Styles

All the LESS files are organized under the folder assets/less/ . Please go through the comments inside theme.less to find out which file to put your LESS changes. Grunt compiles assets/less/theme.less to assets/css/theme.css which is used eventually in the theme.

Please Do not make any changes inside assets/css/theme.css

Updating Javascript

All the javascript changes go into index.js which is responsible for rendering the theme.

Adding a new icon

Visit this wiki page

Roadmap

https://github.com/mudassir0909/jsonresume-theme-elegant/labels/enhancement