Responsive theme for JsonResume inspired by card layouts.
Supported in the following properties
resume.basics.summary,
work[0].summary,
work[0].highlights,
projects[0].summary,
projects[0].highlights,
education[0].courses,
volunteer[0].summary,
volunteer[0].highlights,
awards[0].summary,
publications[0].summary,
references[0].reference,
skills[0].keywords. If you have any other use case, please raise an issue
The profiles are shown in the order in which they are specified in the
basics.profiles array. By default, only 5 profiles are shown & others are revealed on demand.
$ npm install -g grunt
$ npm install -g pug-cli
$ git clone https://github.com/mudassir0909/jsonresume-theme-elegant.git
$ cd jsonresume-theme-elegant
$ npm install
$ grunt watch // watches for file changes in *.pug & *.less
$ grunt exec:run_server // Do this in a new terminal tab to run node server
Visit http://localhost:8888 to see the theme in action.
You can test your changes by updating
resume.json file inside
node_modules/resume-schema/ folder. You might want to rerun
grunt exec:run_server whenever you make any changes to
resume.json
All the LESS files are organized under the folder
assets/less/. Please go through the comments inside
theme.less to find out which file to put your LESS changes. Grunt compiles
assets/less/theme.less to
assets/css/theme.css which is used eventually in the theme.
Please Do not make any changes inside
assets/css/theme.css
All the javascript changes go into
index.js which is responsible for rendering the theme.
Visit this wiki page
https://github.com/mudassir0909/jsonresume-theme-elegant/labels/enhancement