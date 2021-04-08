openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jte

jsonresume-theme-elegant

by Mudassir Ali
1.16.1 (see all)

Elegant theme for jsonresume

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

392

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Elegant Theme npm version

Responsive theme for JsonResume inspired by card layouts.

Theme Preview

Markdown Supported

Supported in the following properties resume.basics.summary, work[0].summary, work[0].highlights, projects[0].summary, projects[0].highlights, education[0].courses, volunteer[0].summary, volunteer[0].highlights, awards[0].summary, publications[0].summary, references[0].reference, skills[0].keywords. If you have any other use case, please raise an issue

Social Profiles

The profiles are shown in the order in which they are specified in the basics.profiles array. By default, only 5 profiles are shown & others are revealed on demand.

Profile Section

Supported Profiles

  • angellist
  • behance
  • bitbucket
  • blogger
  • codepen
  • dribbble
  • dribble
  • exercism
  • facebook
  • flickr
  • foursquare
  • github
  • gitlab
  • googleplus
  • gratipay
  • hackernews
  • instagram
  • lastfm
  • linkedin
  • medium
  • meetup
  • pinterest
  • reddit
  • skype
  • soundcloud
  • spotify
  • stackexchange
  • stackoverflow
  • telegram
  • tumblr
  • twitter
  • vimeo
  • youtube

Credits

Contributing

$ npm install -g grunt
$ npm install -g pug-cli
$ git clone https://github.com/mudassir0909/jsonresume-theme-elegant.git
$ cd jsonresume-theme-elegant
$ npm install
$ grunt watch // watches for file changes in *.pug & *.less
$ grunt exec:run_server // Do this in a new terminal tab to run node server

Visit http://localhost:8888 to see the theme in action.

Throughput Graph

Testing JSON changes

You can test your changes by updating resume.json file inside node_modules/resume-schema/ folder. You might want to rerun grunt exec:run_server whenever you make any changes to resume.json

Updating Styles

All the LESS files are organized under the folder assets/less/. Please go through the comments inside theme.less to find out which file to put your LESS changes. Grunt compiles assets/less/theme.less to assets/css/theme.css which is used eventually in the theme.

Please Do not make any changes inside assets/css/theme.css

Updating Javascript

All the javascript changes go into index.js which is responsible for rendering the theme.

Adding a new icon

Visit this wiki page

Roadmap

https://github.com/mudassir0909/jsonresume-theme-elegant/labels/enhancement

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial