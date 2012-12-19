openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

jsonrepair

by Jos de Jong
2.2.1 (see all)

Repair invalid JSON documents

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69.3K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsonrepair

Repair invalid JSON documents.

Try it out: https://josdejong.github.io/jsonrepair/

The following issues can be fixed:

  • Add missing quotes around keys
  • Add missing escape characters
  • Add missing commas
  • Add missing closing brackets
  • Replace single quotes with double quotes
  • Replace special quote characters like “...” with regular double quotes
  • Replace special white space characters with regular spaces
  • Replace Python constants None, True, and False with null, true, and false
  • Strip trailing commas
  • Strip comments like /* ... */ and // ...
  • Strip JSONP notation like callback({ ... })
  • Strip escape characters from an escaped string like {\"stringified\": \"content\"}
  • Strip MongoDB data types like NumberLong(2) and ISODate("2012-12-19T06:01:17.171Z")
  • Concatenate strings like "long text" + "more text on next line"
  • Turn newline delimited JSON into a valid JSON array, for example:
    { "id": 1, "name": "John" }
{ "id": 2, "name": "Sarah" }

Install

$ npm install jsonrepair

Note that in the lib folder, there are builds for ESM, UMD, and CommonJs.

Use

import jsonrepair from 'jsonrepair'

// The following is invalid JSON: is consists of JSON contents copied from 
// a JavaScript code base, where the keys are missing double quotes, 
// and strings are using single quotes:
const json = '{name: \'John\'}'

const repaired = jsonrepair(json)
console.log(repaired) // '{"name": "John"}'

API

jsonrepair(json: string) : string

The function jsonrepair throws an exception when an issue is encountered which could not be solved. When no error is thrown, the output will be valid JSON.

Command Line Interface (CLI)

When jsonrepair is installed globally using npm, it can be used on the command line. To install jsonrepair globally:

$ npm install -g jsonrepair

Usage:

$ jsonrepair [filename] {OPTIONS}

Options:

--version, -v       Show application version
--help,    -h       Show help

Example usage:

$ jsonrepair broken.json                         # Repair a file, output to console
$ jsonrepair broken.json > repaired.json         # Repair a file, output to file
$ jsonrepair broken.json --overwrite             # Repair a file, replace the file itself
$ cat broken.json | jsonrepair                   # Repair data from an input stream
$ cat broken.json | jsonrepair > repaired.json   # Repair data from an input stream, output to file

Develop

To build the library (ESM, CommonJs, and UMD output in the folder lib):

$ npm install 
$ npm run build

To run the unit tests:

$ npm test

To run the linter (eslint):

$ npm run lint

To run the linter, build all, and run unit tests and integration tests:

$ npm run build-and-test

License

Released under the ISC license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial