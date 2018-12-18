openbase logo
jso

jsonquery

by Eugene Ware
0.2.0 (see all)

MongoDB query language implemented as a node.js Stream

Documentation
379

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

Readme

jsonquery

MongoDB query language implemented as a Streaming filter.

This library implements the entire MongoDB query language as a node.js filtering stream;

build status

Installation

To install, use npm:

$ npm install jsonquery

Examples

Here's an example of usage:

var jsonquery = require('jsonquery');

var count = 0;
generator(100) // a readable stream that outputs JSON documents
  .pipe(jsonquery({ val: { $and: [ { $gt: 970 }, { $gt: 950 } ] } })) // filter
  .on('data', function (doc) {
    expect(doc.val).to.be.above(970);
    expect(doc.val).to.be.above(950);
    count++;
  })
  .on('end', function () {
    expect(count).to.equal(2);
  });

100
Pavel HlobilToronto6 Ratings0 Reviews
November 1, 2020

