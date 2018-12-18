MongoDB query language implemented as a Streaming filter.
This library implements the entire MongoDB query language as a node.js filtering stream;
To install, use npm:
$ npm install jsonquery
Here's an example of usage:
var jsonquery = require('jsonquery');
var count = 0;
generator(100) // a readable stream that outputs JSON documents
.pipe(jsonquery({ val: { $and: [ { $gt: 970 }, { $gt: 950 } ] } })) // filter
.on('data', function (doc) {
expect(doc.val).to.be.above(970);
expect(doc.val).to.be.above(950);
count++;
})
.on('end', function () {
expect(count).to.equal(2);
});