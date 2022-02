jsonQ

jsonQ is a light weight and feature-rich javascript library to make your world around JSON fast and easy.

For a JSON, it makes traversing (you don’t need to make loop inside loop), extracting data and manipulating it very simple.

It also provide some utilty methods , we need while working with JSON which directly works with a JSON .

Installation

For node

npm install jsonq

var jsonQ=require("jsonq");

and include on file usingFor browser just include jsonQ.min.js file or jsonQ.js in your directory.