jso

jsonpointer

by Jan Lehnardt
5.0.0 (see all)

JSON Pointer (RFC6901) implementation for Node.js

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3M

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

JSON Pointer for Node.js

This is an implementation of JSON Pointer.

CLI

Looking to filter JSON from the command line? Check out jsonpointer-cli.

Usage

var jsonpointer = require('jsonpointer');
var obj = { foo: 1, bar: { baz: 2}, qux: [3, 4, 5]};

jsonpointer.get(obj, '/foo');     // returns 1
jsonpointer.get(obj, '/bar/baz'); // returns 2
jsonpointer.get(obj, '/qux/0');   // returns 3
jsonpointer.get(obj, '/qux/1');   // returns 4
jsonpointer.get(obj, '/qux/2');   // returns 5
jsonpointer.get(obj, '/quo');     // returns undefined

jsonpointer.set(obj, '/foo', 6);  // sets obj.foo = 6;
jsonpointer.set(obj, '/qux/-', 6) // sets obj.qux = [3, 4, 5, 6]

var pointer = jsonpointer.compile('/foo')
pointer.get(obj)    // returns 1
pointer.set(obj, 1) // sets obj.foo = 1

Testing

$ npm test
All tests pass.
$

Node.js CI

Author

(c) 2011-2021 Jan Lehnardt jan@apache.org & Marc Bachmann https://github.com/marcbachmann

Thanks to all contributors.

License

MIT License.

