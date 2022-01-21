JSON Pointer for Node.js

This is an implementation of JSON Pointer.

CLI

Looking to filter JSON from the command line? Check out jsonpointer-cli.

Usage

var jsonpointer = require ( 'jsonpointer' ); var obj = { foo : 1 , bar : { baz : 2 }, qux : [ 3 , 4 , 5 ]}; jsonpointer.get(obj, '/foo' ); jsonpointer.get(obj, '/bar/baz' ); jsonpointer.get(obj, '/qux/0' ); jsonpointer.get(obj, '/qux/1' ); jsonpointer.get(obj, '/qux/2' ); jsonpointer.get(obj, '/quo' ); jsonpointer.set(obj, '/foo' , 6 ); jsonpointer.set(obj, '/qux/-' , 6 ) var pointer = jsonpointer.compile( '/foo' ) pointer.get(obj) pointer.set(obj, 1 )

Testing

npm test All tests pass.

Author

(c) 2011-2021 Jan Lehnardt jan@apache.org & Marc Bachmann https://github.com/marcbachmann

Thanks to all contributors.

License

MIT License.