a JSON parser that supports comments and self references
Install using npm
npm install --save-dev jsonplus
It's really simple
var jsonplus = require('jsonplus');
// Parse like you would with JSON.parse
var response = jsonplus.parse('{"foo": 5, "bar": "@self.foo"}');
console.log(response); // { foo: 5, bar: 5 }
jsonplus uses
JSON.parse internally so there shouldn't be any performance impact. We only go through JSON object once to find the
reference strings and replace them with actual values. The impact is minimal considering the gained value.
Self referencing only works on values at the moment. Values start with
@self will be parsed as a reference. Think of
@self as
this; the rest of it is usual object navigation such as
@self.foo.bar.list[1]. If a self reference cannot be found, it will be replaced with
undefined
You can also use template tags in the values, this is the same thing as self referencing but you can use multiple references in the same value. One of the advantages of having template tags is you can simply omit the
@self prefix all together -- or keep using it it's up to you :)
Example:
{
"first": "john",
"last": "doe",
"full": "{{ first }} {{ last }}"
}
If your JSON is a first level array you can use paths like this
{{ [0].first }} or if you think it's more readable,
{{ @self[0].first }} works as well.
Note: Due to the nature of template tags, everything that passes through them will be converted to string, whereas
@self notation can replace itself with whatever it is referencing.
You can also make references to external files. JSONPlus will fetch those files and allow you to share values between json files.
{
// @ext means external
"@ext": {
// Value of `users` will be replaced with the contents of users.json
"users": "/path/to/users.json"
},
// Reach the values of external file using @ext prefix
"name": "@ext.users[1].name"
}
Notes on external files:
[{ "my": "json" }] cannot reference to external files.
Additionally, you can use the reference resolver directly. You might be parsing your JSON files with your own system i.e. streaming and you might only want to have the reference resolver. Here is an example
var resolve = require('jsonplus').resolve
// This will resolve all reference strings on the given object
var object = resolve(AlreadyParsedJSON);
// resolve has a second argument, which provides the context for references
var object = resolve({ full: '{{ first }} {{ last }}' }, { first: 'john', last: 'doe' });
console.log(object) // { full: 'john doe' }
{
// Get all users
"/api/users": {
// Mock response
"response": {
"users": [{
"name": "john doe"
}, {
"name": "jane doe"
}]
}
},
// Get individual user
"/api/user/1": {
// Get already defined user from users mock
"response": "@self['/api/users'].response.users[0]"
},
// Get individual user
"/api/user/2": {
// Get already defined user from users mock
"response": "@self['/api/users'].response.users[1]"
}
}
It's quite self explanatory. As you can see it makes things a lot more clearer and shorter.
Self referencing and comments in JSON files can be really useful while creating fixture files. I don't expect anyone to use this for production purposes. JSONPlus should help you create simpler fixtures with comments and can be also used for configuration files.
