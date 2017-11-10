JSONPlus

a JSON parser that supports comments and self references

Usage

Install using npm

npm install --save-dev jsonplus

It's really simple

var jsonplus = require ( 'jsonplus' ); var response = jsonplus.parse( '{"foo": 5, "bar": "@self.foo"}' ); console .log(response);

jsonplus uses JSON.parse internally so there shouldn't be any performance impact. We only go through JSON object once to find the reference strings and replace them with actual values. The impact is minimal considering the gained value.

Self referencing

Self referencing only works on values at the moment. Values start with @self will be parsed as a reference. Think of @self as this ; the rest of it is usual object navigation such as @self.foo.bar.list[1] . If a self reference cannot be found, it will be replaced with undefined

You can also use template tags in the values, this is the same thing as self referencing but you can use multiple references in the same value. One of the advantages of having template tags is you can simply omit the @self prefix all together -- or keep using it it's up to you :)

Example:

{ "first" : "john" , "last" : "doe" , "full" : "{{ first }} {{ last }}" }

If your JSON is a first level array you can use paths like this {{ [0].first }} or if you think it's more readable, {{ @self[0].first }} works as well.

Note: Due to the nature of template tags, everything that passes through them will be converted to string, whereas @self notation can replace itself with whatever it is referencing.

External File References

You can also make references to external files. JSONPlus will fetch those files and allow you to share values between json files.

{ "@ext" : { "users" : "/path/to/users.json" }, "name" : "@ext.users[1].name" }

Notes on external files:

External references can only work on direct objects. json strings that starts with an array ie, [{ "my": "json" }] cannot reference to external files.

cannot reference to external files. File paths are relative to where your script is running, not to the JSON file.

If you reference a file that references to your file back, you'll end up in infinite loop.

Resolve function

Additionally, you can use the reference resolver directly. You might be parsing your JSON files with your own system i.e. streaming and you might only want to have the reference resolver. Here is an example

var resolve = require ( 'jsonplus' ).resolve var object = resolve(AlreadyParsedJSON); var object = resolve({ full : '{{ first }} {{ last }}' }, { first : 'john' , last : 'doe' }); console .log(object)

A complex example

{ "/api/users" : { "response" : { "users" : [{ "name" : "john doe" }, { "name" : "jane doe" }] } }, "/api/user/1" : { "response" : "@self['/api/users'].response.users[0]" }, "/api/user/2" : { "response" : "@self['/api/users'].response.users[1]" } }

It's quite self explanatory. As you can see it makes things a lot more clearer and shorter.

Self referencing and comments in JSON files can be really useful while creating fixture files. I don't expect anyone to use this for production purposes. JSONPlus should help you create simpler fixtures with comments and can be also used for configuration files.

MIT License