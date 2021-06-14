JSONPlaceholder is a simple fake REST API for testing and prototyping.
It's like an image placeholder but for web developers.
JSONPlaceholder is powered by JSON Server.
Most of the time when trying a new library, hacking a prototype or following a tutorial, I found myself in need of some data.
I didn't like the idea of using some public API because I had the feeling that I was spending more time registering a client and understanding a complex API than focusing on my task.
But I liked the idea of image placeholders for web designers. So I decided to code a little Express server inspired by that and here is JSONPlaceholder.
You can find it running here and are free to use it in your developments: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com.
I hope you will find it useful.
For examples and more, you can visit https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com