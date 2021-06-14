JSONPlaceholder

JSONPlaceholder is a simple fake REST API for testing and prototyping.

It's like an image placeholder but for web developers.

JSONPlaceholder is powered by JSON Server.

Most of the time when trying a new library, hacking a prototype or following a tutorial, I found myself in need of some data.

I didn't like the idea of using some public API because I had the feeling that I was spending more time registering a client and understanding a complex API than focusing on my task.

But I liked the idea of image placeholders for web designers. So I decided to code a little Express server inspired by that and here is JSONPlaceholder.

You can find it running here and are free to use it in your developments: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com.

I hope you will find it useful.

Features

No registration

Zero-config

Basic API

"Has many" relationships

Filters and nested resources

Cross-domain (CORS and JSONP)

Supports GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE and OPTIONS verbs

HTTP or HTTPS

Compatible with React, Angular, Vue, Ember, ...

Guide

For examples and more, you can visit https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com