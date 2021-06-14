openbase logo
jso

jsonplaceholder

by typicode
0.3.3

A simple online fake REST API server

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Mocking

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

JSONPlaceholder

JSONPlaceholder is a simple fake REST API for testing and prototyping.

It's like an image placeholder but for web developers.

JSONPlaceholder is powered by JSON Server.

Why?

Most of the time when trying a new library, hacking a prototype or following a tutorial, I found myself in need of some data.

I didn't like the idea of using some public API because I had the feeling that I was spending more time registering a client and understanding a complex API than focusing on my task.

But I liked the idea of image placeholders for web designers. So I decided to code a little Express server inspired by that and here is JSONPlaceholder.

You can find it running here and are free to use it in your developments: https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com.

I hope you will find it useful.

Features

  • No registration
  • Zero-config
  • Basic API
  • "Has many" relationships
  • Filters and nested resources
  • Cross-domain (CORS and JSONP)
  • Supports GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE and OPTIONS verbs
  • HTTP or HTTPS
  • Compatible with React, Angular, Vue, Ember, ...

Guide

For examples and more, you can visit https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com

100
Brice gnanago38 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
Great Documentation
gopibabuChicago5 Ratings0 Reviews
Nothing is better than solving complex real-world problems with clean, elegant software. I have a passion for design and well-written code!
September 24, 2020

Alternatives

nm
ng-mocksAngular testing library for mocking components, directives, pipes, services and facilitating TestBed setup
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
fak
fakerWhat really happened with Aaron Swartz?
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
204
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
sinonTest spies, stubs and mocks for JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
ama
axios-mock-adapterAxios adapter that allows to easily mock requests
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
810K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
suc
suchjsA fake data library, expandable, configurable, powerful, mocking data as you want easily.
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
88
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rnf
react-native-fetch-mockfetch mock for react-native
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
342
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

Get Data from REST API | FETCH API | JSONPlaceholder | Bootstrap
www.youtube.comGet Data from REST API | FETCH API | JSONPlaceholder | BootstrapEnjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Using JSONPlaceholder Fake Rest API with Fetch in Javascript
www.youtube.comUsing JSONPlaceholder Fake Rest API with Fetch in JavascriptUsing JSONPlaceholder Fake Rest API with Fetch in Javascript Welcome Folks My name is Gautam and Welcome to Coding Shiksha a Place for All Programmers. You c...
jsonplaceholder-http-example - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comjsonplaceholder-http-example - StackBlitzStarter project for Angular apps that exports to the Angular CLI
Fake JSON API Server with JSONPlaceHolder
medium.com3 years agoFake JSON API Server with JSONPlaceHolderJSONPlaceHolder is a great solution to integrate an instant JSON server with your Github repositories. Let me tell you my experience. A while ago, in an older post — TIL: Api Mock Responses in Mobile…