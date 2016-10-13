A simple JSONP es6 implementation (inspired from
https://github.com/webmodules/jsonp) which returns an object containing a promise, so it can be used by generators and async functions.
It's supposed to be used with an es6 module loader. Works great with jspm/systemjs for cross-browser compatibility.
Install for node.js, browserify or jspm using
npm:
$ npm install jsonp-promise
or
$ jspm install npm:jsonp-promise
###jsonp(url, options)
url (
String) url to fetch
options (
Object), optional
param (
String) name of the query string parameter to specify
the callback (defaults to
callback)
timeout (
Number) how long after the request until a timeout error
is emitted.
0 to disable (defaults to
15000)
prefix (
String) prefix for the global callback functions that
handle jsonp responses (defaults to
__jp)
Returns an object containing two properties:
promise a promise which will be resolved if the jsonp request succeeds,
otherwise will be rejected
cancel a method which will cancel the request and reject the promise
If it times out or gets canceled, the promise will be rejected with an
Error object.
// e.g.: get the latest javascript subrredits
async function getJson() {
let data = await jsonp('http://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/top.json', {param: 'jsonp'}).promise;
console.log(data.data.children);
}
MIT