A simple JSONP es6 implementation (inspired from https://github.com/webmodules/jsonp ) which returns an object containing a promise, so it can be used by generators and async functions.

It's supposed to be used with an es6 module loader. Works great with jspm/systemjs for cross-browser compatibility.

Instalation

Install for node.js, browserify or jspm using npm :

$ npm install jsonp-promise

or

$ jspm install npm:jsonp-promise

API

###jsonp(url, options)

url ( String ) url to fetch

( ) url to fetch options ( Object ), optional param ( String ) name of the query string parameter to specify the callback (defaults to callback ) timeout ( Number ) how long after the request until a timeout error is emitted. 0 to disable (defaults to 15000 ) prefix ( String ) prefix for the global callback functions that handle jsonp responses (defaults to __jp )

( ), optional

Returns an object containing two properties:

promise a promise which will be resolved if the jsonp request succeeds, otherwise will be rejected

a promise which will be resolved if the jsonp request succeeds, otherwise will be rejected cancel a method which will cancel the request and reject the promise

If it times out or gets canceled, the promise will be rejected with an Error object.

async function getJson ( ) { let data = await jsonp( 'http://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/top.json' , { param : 'jsonp' }).promise; console .log(data.data.children); }

License

MIT