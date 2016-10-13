openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jp

jsonp-promise

by Alexandru Bardaș
0.1.2 (see all)

Jsonp es6 simple implementation that returns a promise (no more callbacks).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsonp-promise

A simple JSONP es6 implementation (inspired from https://github.com/webmodules/jsonp) which returns an object containing a promise, so it can be used by generators and async functions.

It's supposed to be used with an es6 module loader. Works great with jspm/systemjs for cross-browser compatibility.

Instalation

Install for node.js, browserify or jspm using npm:

$ npm install jsonp-promise

or

$ jspm install npm:jsonp-promise

API

###jsonp(url, options)

  • url (String) url to fetch
  • options (Object), optional
    • param (String) name of the query string parameter to specify the callback (defaults to callback)
    • timeout (Number) how long after the request until a timeout error is emitted. 0 to disable (defaults to 15000)
    • prefix (String) prefix for the global callback functions that handle jsonp responses (defaults to __jp)

Returns an object containing two properties:

  • promise a promise which will be resolved if the jsonp request succeeds, otherwise will be rejected
  • cancel a method which will cancel the request and reject the promise

If it times out or gets canceled, the promise will be rejected with an Error object.

// e.g.: get the latest javascript subrredits
async function getJson() {
    let data = await jsonp('http://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/top.json', {param: 'jsonp'}).promise;
    console.log(data.data.children);
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial