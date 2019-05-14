jsonp minimal client for the browser (1.4K or 0.74K gzipped) and Node.js

On Node.js jsonp JavaScript code will run on a sandbox.

Installation

npm install jsonp-client

Usage

Include the library on Node.js

var jsonpClient = require ( 'jsonp-client' );

or include the script for browser usage

< script src = "https://raw.github.com/bermi/jsonp-client/master/dist/jsonp-client.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

On the browser you must supply a valid callback on the URL. On Node.js the callback will be taken from the script contents.

Single jsonp resource URL

jsonpClient(url, function ( err, data ) { });

Multiple URLs

jsonpClient(url1, url2, function ( err, data1, data2 ) { });

or as an array of URLs

jsonpClient([url1, url2], function ( err, data1, data2 ) { });

Callbacks

jsonp-client assumes you will explicitly define a callback on the URL. This is a design decision aimed to simplify the interface of the jsonp-client library.

Here is a sample method for automatically add callbacks to your URL's

function addCallback ( url ) { if (url.match( /callback=[a-z]/i )) { return url; } return url + ( "&callback=cb" + Math .random()).replace( '.' , '' ); }

Testing

make test

On the browser

make test -browser

Code coverage

You will need to install https://github.com/visionmedia/node-jscoverage and then run

make test -coverage

Development watcher and test runner

Continuous linting

make dev

Continuous testing

make test -watch

Continuous linting + testing

make dev-test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.