A simple JSONP implementation.

Installation

Install for node.js or browserify using npm :

$ npm install jsonp

Install for component(1) using component :

$ component install LearnBoost/jsonp

Install for browser using bower :

$ bower install jsonp

API

url ( String ) url to fetch

( ) url to fetch opts ( Object ), optional param ( String ) name of the query string parameter to specify the callback (defaults to callback ) timeout ( Number ) how long after a timeout error is emitted. 0 to disable (defaults to 60000 ) prefix ( String ) prefix for the global callback functions that handle jsonp responses (defaults to __jp ) name ( String ) name of the global callback functions that handle jsonp responses (defaults to prefix + incremented counter)

( ), optional fn callback

The callback is called with err, data parameters.

If it times out, the err will be an Error object whose message is Timeout .

Returns a function that, when called, will cancel the in-progress jsonp request ( fn won't be called).

License

MIT