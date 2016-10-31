A simple JSONP implementation.
Install for node.js or browserify using
npm:
$ npm install jsonp
Install for component(1) using
component:
$ component install LearnBoost/jsonp
Install for browser using
bower:
$ bower install jsonp
url (
String) url to fetch
opts (
Object), optional
param (
String) name of the query string parameter to specify
the callback (defaults to
callback)
timeout (
Number) how long after a timeout error is emitted.
0 to
disable (defaults to
60000)
prefix (
String) prefix for the global callback functions that
handle jsonp responses (defaults to
__jp)
name (
String) name of the global callback functions that
handle jsonp responses (defaults to
prefix + incremented counter)
fn callback
The callback is called with
err, data parameters.
If it times out, the
err will be an
Error object whose
message is
Timeout.
Returns a function that, when called, will cancel the in-progress jsonp request
(
fn won't be called).
MIT