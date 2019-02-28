openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsonmvc

by jsonmvc
0.3.35 (see all)

JSONMVC is a JavaScript framework for effortless web application modeling.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSONMVC - (Documentation in progress)

Build Status codecov JavaScript Style Guide Greenkeeper badge Dependency Status FOSSA Status

dependencies Status CodeFactor Known Vulnerabilities BCH compliance

npm version Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

JSONMVC is a JavaScript framework for effortless web application modeling.

It lets you create robust web applications with unprecedented simplicity. No syntax to learn and no abstractions it gives you more with much less.

In general, frameworks require you to use classes, instances, prototype, inheritance, context or functional composition.

JSONMVC is strikingly different. It removes all of these from your application and gives you a declarative approach instead.

Status: Pre-Alpha Release Coming Soon

npm install jsonmvc --save-dev

or

<script src="cdn"></script>

See the Quick Start guide to JSONMVC or see the Docs.

See it in action!

[ Diagram ]

Getting Started

Why?

JSONMVC arose from the quest for the absolute minimal application.

How do you build the absolute minimal application?

To achieve the absolute minimum an application should have:

  • Smallest codebase possible
  • Fewest computations for any given action
  • Maximal data validation with minimum code
  • Maximal data traceability with minimum data referencing

Looking at popular frameworks it became obvious that none of the fit the bill. They value verbosity and abstractions and documenting mental models that fit within those limitations.

Principles

While most frameworks are busy defining ways of constructing applications, JSONMVC is paving a new way towards application modeling.

Instead of creating and sticking bricks together into components, mould your application just like you would do with clay. Change it 10%, 50% or 90% at a time without any friction or constraints.

The clay in our applications is Data. Free data from code and the possibilites are endless.

It converges Object Oriented, Functional and Logic Programming in a single universal concept.

In other words, you get the best of all worlds but without the inherent complexity or know-how

[...]

Demo

See live

Sourced at: https://github.com/dumconstantin/bucharestjs-2-year-inbox

https://github.com/dumconstantin/bucharestjs-2-year-app

Utils

Modules

Documentation

Overview paragraph..

Quick links:

  • Walkthroughs
  • Reference
  • FAQ
  • Resources
  • Cookbooks

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial