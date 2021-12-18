openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

jsonminify

by Kei Funagayama
0.4.1 (see all)

Simple minifier for JSON to remove comments and whitespace (node.js and browser)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About

Node.js CI

NPM

Feature

/! JSON.minify() v0.1 (c) Kyle Simpson MIT License /

JSON.minify() minifies blocks of JSON-like content into valid JSON by removing all whitespace and comments.

JSON parsers (like JavaScript's JSON.parse() parser) generally don't consider JSON with comments to be valid and parseable. So, the intended usage is to minify development-friendly JSON (with comments) to valid JSON before parsing, such as:

JSON.parse(JSON.minify(str));

Now you can maintain development-friendly JSON documents, but minify them before parsing or before transmitting them over-the-wire.

Though comments are not officially part of the JSON standard, this post from Douglas Crockford back in late 2005 helps explain the motivation behind this project.

http://tech.groups.yahoo.com/group/json/message/152

"A JSON encoder MUST NOT output comments. A JSON decoder MAY accept and ignore comments."

Basically, comments are not in the JSON generation standard, but that doesn't mean that a parser can't be taught to ignore them. Which is exactly what JSON.minify() is for.

The first implementation of JSON.minify() is in JavaScript, but the intent is to port the implementation to as many other environments as possible/practical.

NOTE: As transmitting bloated (ie, with comments/whitespace) JSON would be wasteful and silly, this JSON.minify() is intended for use in server-side processing environments where you can strip comments/whitespace from JSON before parsing a JSON document, or before transmitting such over-the-wire from server to browser.

install

npm repo

$ npm install jsonminify

npm source

$ npm install https://github.com/fkei/JSON.minify.git

example

var jsonminify = require("jsonminify");

jsonminify('{"key":"value"/** comment **/}')
>> '{"key":"value"}'

JSON.minify('{"key":"value"/** comment **/}')
>> '{"key":"value"}'

command-line

Please use here. Use JSON.minify internally.

node-mjson https://github.com/fkei/node-mjson

build

$ make

release

$ make release

test

$ make test

jshint

$ make jshint

Document

Web-Site

Github pages - JSON.minify Home Page

LICENSE

forked from getify/JSON.minify

The MIT License (MIT)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial