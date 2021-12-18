About

Feature

/! JSON.minify() v0.1 (c) Kyle Simpson MIT License /

JSON.minify() minifies blocks of JSON-like content into valid JSON by removing all whitespace and comments.

JSON parsers (like JavaScript's JSON.parse() parser) generally don't consider JSON with comments to be valid and parseable. So, the intended usage is to minify development-friendly JSON (with comments) to valid JSON before parsing, such as:

JSON.parse(JSON.minify(str));

Now you can maintain development-friendly JSON documents, but minify them before parsing or before transmitting them over-the-wire.

Though comments are not officially part of the JSON standard, this post from Douglas Crockford back in late 2005 helps explain the motivation behind this project.

http://tech.groups.yahoo.com/group/json/message/152

"A JSON encoder MUST NOT output comments. A JSON decoder MAY accept and ignore comments."

Basically, comments are not in the JSON generation standard, but that doesn't mean that a parser can't be taught to ignore them. Which is exactly what JSON.minify() is for.

The first implementation of JSON.minify() is in JavaScript, but the intent is to port the implementation to as many other environments as possible/practical.

NOTE: As transmitting bloated (ie, with comments/whitespace) JSON would be wasteful and silly, this JSON.minify() is intended for use in server-side processing environments where you can strip comments/whitespace from JSON before parsing a JSON document, or before transmitting such over-the-wire from server to browser.

install

npm repo

npm install jsonminify

npm source

$ npm install https:

example

var jsonminify = require ( "jsonminify" ); jsonminify( '{"key":"value"/** comment **/}' ) >> '{"key":"value"}' JSON .minify( '{"key":"value"/** comment **/}' ) >> '{"key":"value"}'

Please use here. Use JSON.minify internally.

node-mjson https://github.com/fkei/node-mjson

build

make

release

$ make release

test

make test

jshint

make jshint

Document

Github pages - JSON.minify Home Page

LICENSE

forked from getify/JSON.minify