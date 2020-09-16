openbase logo
jsonlint-mod

by circlecell
1.7.6 (see all)

A JSON parser and validator with a CLI.

Readme

JSON Lint npm version

The fork is a modified version of jsonlint enhanced by the original Douglas Crockford's JSON parser which brought the following features:

  • Handle hidden chars
  • Handle key duplicates
  • Web version exported as CJS module to use with Webpack and other bundlers

A modified description below.

Command line interface

Install jsonlint with npm to use the command line interface:

npm install jsonlint-mod -g

Validate a file like so:

jsonlint myfile.json

or pipe input into stdin:

cat myfile.json | jsonlint

jsonlint will either report a syntax error with details or pretty print the source if it is valid.

Options

$ jsonlint -h

Usage: jsonlint [file] [options]

file     file to parse; otherwise uses stdin

Options:
   -v, --version            print version and exit
   -s, --sort-keys          sort object keys
   -i, --in-place           overwrite the file
   -t CHAR, --indent CHAR   character(s) to use for indentation  [  ]
   -c, --compact            compact error display
   -V, --validate           a JSON schema to use for validation
   -e, --environment        which specification of JSON Schema the validation file uses  [json-schema-draft-03]
   -q, --quiet              do not print the parsed json to STDOUT  [false]
   -p, --pretty-print       force pretty printing even if invalid

Module interface

var jsonlint = require("jsonlint-mod");

jsonlint.parse('{"creative?": false}');

It returns the parsed object or throws an Error.

Vim Plugins

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2012 Zachary Carter

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

