jsonlint-cli - cli wrapper for jsonlint

Thin wrapper around jsonlint improving on its cli. It introduces glob expansion and advanced schema validation. Borrows heavily from jsonlint in every regard.

Feature comparison

jsonlint-cli introduces valuable improvements and additions to the cli shipping with jsonlint.

Feature jsonlint jsonlint-cli Description json validity checking ✔️ ✔️ jsonlint-cli uses jsonlint to parse and validate local schema validation ✔️ ✔️ specify local schemas to validate input against read from stdin ✔️ ✔️ stream json in via stdin read from fs ✔️ ✔️ specify file's path to lint glob expansion ❌ ✔️ specify globs of files to lint, e.g. **/*.json remote schema validation ❌ ✔️ specify remote schemas to validate against v4 schema validation ❌ ✔️ use v4 jsonschema config files ❌ ✔️ support for eslint style config files

Installation

Install it from npm npm install -g jsonlint-cli

Usage

jsonlint-cli exposes a command line interface

❯ jsonlint-cli --help jsonlint-cli@1.0.0 - cli wrapper for jsonlint [input] reads from stdin if [files] are omitted --ignore,-i glob pattern to exclude from linting, defaults to: node_modules --validate,-s uri to schema to use for validation, defaults to: --indent,-w whitespace to use for pretty printing, defaults to: " " --env,-e json schema env to use for validation, defaults to: json-schema-draft-04 --pretty,-p pretty-print the input, defaults to: false --sort,-t sort json keys alphabetically, defaults to: false --version,-v print the version --help,-h show this help

Configuration

jsonlint-cli picks up configuration files, searching upwards from process.cwd() or the file path if specified.

{ "validate" : "" , "ignore" : [ "node_modules/**/*" ], "indent" : "" , "env" : "json-schema-draft-04" , "pretty" : true }

node_modules/ distribution/

Copyright 2016 by Mario Nebl and contributors. Released under the MIT license.