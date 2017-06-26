jsonlint-cli - cli wrapper for jsonlint
Thin wrapper around jsonlint
improving on its cli.
It introduces glob expansion and advanced schema validation.
Borrows heavily from
jsonlint in every regard.
jsonlint-cli introduces valuable improvements
and additions to the cli shipping with jsonlint.
|Feature
|jsonlint
|jsonlint-cli
|Description
|json validity checking
|✔️
|✔️
|jsonlint-cli uses jsonlint to parse and validate
|local schema validation
|✔️
|✔️
|specify local schemas to validate input against
|read from stdin
|✔️
|✔️
|stream json in via stdin
|read from fs
|✔️
|✔️
|specify file's path to lint
|glob expansion
|❌
|✔️
|specify globs of files to lint, e.g.
**/*.json
|remote schema validation
|❌
|✔️
|specify remote schemas to validate against
|v4 schema validation
|❌
|✔️
|use v4 jsonschema
|config files
|❌
|✔️
|support for
eslint style config files
# Install it from npm
npm install -g jsonlint-cli
jsonlint-cli exposes a command line interface
❯ jsonlint-cli --help
jsonlint-cli@1.0.0 - cli wrapper for jsonlint
[input] reads from stdin if [files] are omitted
--ignore,-i glob pattern to exclude from linting, defaults to: node_modules
--validate,-s uri to schema to use for validation, defaults to:
--indent,-w whitespace to use for pretty printing, defaults to: " "
--env,-e json schema env to use for validation, defaults to: json-schema-draft-04
--pretty,-p pretty-print the input, defaults to: false
--sort,-t sort json keys alphabetically, defaults to: false
--version,-v print the version
--help,-h show this help
jsonlint-cli picks up configuration files,
searching upwards from
process.cwd() or the file path if specified.
{
"validate": "", // schema uri to validate agains
"ignore": ["node_modules/**/*"], // glob patterns to ignore
"indent": "", // indent to use for pretty-printed output
"env": "json-schema-draft-04", // json schema env version to use
"pretty": true // pretty-print formatted json if quiet is false
}
node_modules/ # ignored by default
distribution/
Copyright 2016 by Mario Nebl and contributors. Released under the MIT license.