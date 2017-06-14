JSONLines for Node.js

Parse JSONLines with Node.js.

Installation

npm install --save jsonlines

Usage

var jsonlines = require ( 'jsonlines' ) var parser = jsonlines.parse() parser.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Got json:' , data) }) parser.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'No more data' ) }) parser.write( '{ "test": "This is a test!" }

' ) parser.write( '{ "jsonlines": "is awesome" }' ) parser.end()

var jsonlines = require ( 'jsonlines' ) var stringifier = jsonlines.stringify() stringifier.pipe(process.stdout) stringifier.write({ test : 'This is a test!' }) stringifier.write({ jsonlines : 'is awesome' }) stringifier.end()

API

Returns a transform stream that turns newline separated json into a stream of javascript values.

options is an optional object with the keys documented below.

Returns a transform stream that turns javascript values into a stream of newline separated json.

Options

emitInvalidLine

If true, instead of emitting an error and cancelling the stream when an invalid line is proccessed, an invalid-line event is emitted with the same error. This is very useful when processing text that have mixed plain text and json data.

Example:

var jsonlines = require ( 'jsonlines' ) var parser = jsonlines.parse({ emitInvalidLines : true }) parser.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Got json:' , data) }) parser.on( 'invalid-line' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Got text:' , err.source) }) parser.write( '{ "test": "This is a test!" }

' ) parser.write( 'This is some plain text

' ) parser.write( '{ "jsonlines": "is awesome" }' ) parser.end()

Output: