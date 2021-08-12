A fast and lightweight streaming JSON-LD serializer, with RDFJS representations of RDF terms, quads and triples.
The streaming nature allows JSON-LD chunks to be emitted as soon as possible, and RDF streams larger than memory to be serialized.
$ npm install jsonld-streaming-serializer
or
$ yarn add jsonld-streaming-serializer
This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.
import {JsonLdSerializer} from "jsonld-streaming-serializer";
or
const JsonLdSerializer = require("jsonld-streaming-serializer").JsonLdSerializer;
JsonLdSerializer is a Node Transform stream
that takes in RDFJS quads,
and outputs string chunks of JSON-LD data.
It can be used to
pipe quad streams to,
or you can write RDF quads into the serializer directly.
By default, this parser will serialize everything as compact as possible on a single line (but chunked).
Using the
space option, the output can be pretty-printed for improving human-readability.
const dataFactory = require('@rdfjs/data-model');
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ space: ' ' });
mySerializer.pipe(process.stdout);
mySerializer.write(dataFactory.triple(
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/s1'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/p1'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/o1'),
));
mySerializer.write(dataFactory.triple(
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/s1'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/p1'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/o2'),
));
mySerializer.end();
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer();
myTripleStream
.pipe(mySerializer)
.pipe(process.stdout);
This serializer implements the RDFJS Sink interface,
which makes it possible to alternatively parse streams using the
import method.
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer();
mySerializer.import(myTripleStream)
.on('data', console.log)
.on('error', console.error)
.on('end', () => console.log('All triples were serialized!'));
Since RDF lists can not be detected in a streaming-way
without waiting until the stream ends,
this serializer offers
list() an alternative way to serialize RDF list
using JSON-LD's
@list keyword.
const dataFactory = require('@rdfjs/data-model');
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ space: ' ' });
mySerializer.pipe(process.stdout);
mySerializer.write(dataFactory.triple(
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/s1'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/p1'),
await mySerializer.list([
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/o1'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/o2'),
dataFactory.namedNode('http://ex.org/o3'),
]),
));
mySerializer.end();
Optionally, a context (or baseIRI) can be provided to the serializer,
which will make the parser output this context into the stream (unless
excludeContext is false),
and all terms will attempted to be compacted based on this context.
**External context:**
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({
context: 'http://schema.org/',
});
**Inline context:**
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({
context: {
termA: 'http://ex.org/a',
termB: 'http://ex.org/B',
},
});
**Array context:**
const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({
context: [
{
termA: 'http://ex.org/a',
termB: 'http://ex.org/B',
},
'http://schema.org/'
],
});
While this serializer outputs valid JSON-LD 1.1, it does not fully comply with all the specification tests, as these assume non-streaming processing.
As such, this serializer has the following restrictions:
@list arrays. However, the
list() helper method can be manually called to achieve this.
rdfDirection: 'compound-literal' is not supported, as this may require keeping the whole stream in-memory.
Optionally, the following parameters can be set in the
JsonLdSerializer constructor:
space: An optional indentation string that should be used when stringifying JSON. (Default:
null)
context: An optional root context to use while serializing. It will also try to compact as many terms as possible based on the compacting capabilities of jsonld-context-parser. This context will be emitted to the stream, unless
excludeContext is set to false. (Default:
null)
baseIRI: An optional base IRI for compacting terms. It will enhance the context with a
@base entry. This will also cause a context to be emitted unless
excludeContext is set to false. (Default:
null)
excludeContext: If a
context or
baseIRI is set, the context will be emitted into the output stream, unless this option is set to
true. (Default:
false)
useRdfType: An optional boolean indicating if rdf:type predicates should be emitted directly, instead of @type. (Default:
false)
useNativeTypes: An optional boolean indicating if literals should be converted to primitive types, such as booleans and integers. (Default:
false)
rdfDirection: The mode under which
@direction should be handled. If undefined,
@direction is ignored. Alternatively, it can be set to either
'i18n-datatype' or
'compound-literal' (Default:
undefined)
new JsonLdSerializer({
space: ' ',
context: 'https://schema.org/',
baseIRI: 'http://example.org/',
excludeContext: true,
useRdfType: true,
useNativeTypes: true,
rdfDirection: 'i18n-datatype',
});
This software is written by Ruben Taelman.
This code is released under the MIT license.