JSON-LD Streaming Serializer

A fast and lightweight streaming JSON-LD serializer, with RDFJS representations of RDF terms, quads and triples.

The streaming nature allows JSON-LD chunks to be emitted as soon as possible, and RDF streams larger than memory to be serialized.

Installation

$ npm install jsonld-streaming-serializer

or

$ yarn add jsonld-streaming-serializer

This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.

Require

import {JsonLdSerializer} from "jsonld-streaming-serializer" ;

or

const JsonLdSerializer = require ( "jsonld-streaming-serializer" ).JsonLdSerializer;

Usage

JsonLdSerializer is a Node Transform stream that takes in RDFJS quads, and outputs string chunks of JSON-LD data.

It can be used to pipe quad streams to, or you can write RDF quads into the serializer directly.

Pretty-print given triples to the console

By default, this parser will serialize everything as compact as possible on a single line (but chunked). Using the space option, the output can be pretty-printed for improving human-readability.

const dataFactory = require ( '@rdfjs/data-model' ); const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ space : ' ' }); mySerializer.pipe(process.stdout); mySerializer.write(dataFactory.triple( dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/s1' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/p1' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/o1' ), )); mySerializer.write(dataFactory.triple( dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/s1' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/p1' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/o2' ), )); mySerializer.end();

Pipe a stream of triples

const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer(); myTripleStream .pipe(mySerializer) .pipe(process.stdout);

Import streams

This serializer implements the RDFJS Sink interface, which makes it possible to alternatively parse streams using the import method.

const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer(); mySerializer.import(myTripleStream) .on( 'data' , console .log) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'end' , () => console .log( 'All triples were serialized!' ));

Write @list's

Since RDF lists can not be detected in a streaming-way without waiting until the stream ends, this serializer offers list() an alternative way to serialize RDF list using JSON-LD's @list keyword.

const dataFactory = require ( '@rdfjs/data-model' ); const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ space : ' ' }); mySerializer.pipe(process.stdout); mySerializer.write(dataFactory.triple( dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/s1' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/p1' ), await mySerializer.list([ dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/o1' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/o2' ), dataFactory.namedNode( 'http://ex.org/o3' ), ]), )); mySerializer.end();

Compact with a context

Optionally, a context (or baseIRI) can be provided to the serializer, which will make the parser output this context into the stream (unless excludeContext is false), and all terms will attempted to be compacted based on this context.

**External context:**

const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ context : 'http://schema.org/' , });

**Inline context:**

const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ context : { termA : 'http://ex.org/a' , termB : 'http://ex.org/B' , }, });

**Array context:**

const mySerializer = new JsonLdSerializer({ context : [ { termA : 'http://ex.org/a' , termB : 'http://ex.org/B' , }, 'http://schema.org/' ], });

Restrictions

While this serializer outputs valid JSON-LD 1.1, it does not fully comply with all the specification tests, as these assume non-streaming processing.

As such, this serializer has the following restrictions:

RDF lists are not converted to @list arrays. However, the list() helper method can be manually called to achieve this.

arrays. However, the helper method can be manually called to achieve this. rdfDirection: 'compound-literal' is not supported, as this may require keeping the whole stream in-memory.

is not supported, as this may require keeping the whole stream in-memory. No deduplication of triples, as this would require keeping the whole stream in-memory.

Configuration

Optionally, the following parameters can be set in the JsonLdSerializer constructor:

space : An optional indentation string that should be used when stringifying JSON. (Default: null )

: An optional indentation string that should be used when stringifying JSON. (Default: ) context : An optional root context to use while serializing. It will also try to compact as many terms as possible based on the compacting capabilities of jsonld-context-parser. This context will be emitted to the stream, unless excludeContext is set to false. (Default: null )

: An optional root context to use while serializing. It will also try to compact as many terms as possible based on the compacting capabilities of jsonld-context-parser. This context will be emitted to the stream, unless is set to false. (Default: ) baseIRI : An optional base IRI for compacting terms. It will enhance the context with a @base entry. This will also cause a context to be emitted unless excludeContext is set to false. (Default: null )

: An optional base IRI for compacting terms. It will enhance the context with a entry. This will also cause a context to be emitted unless is set to false. (Default: ) excludeContext : If a context or baseIRI is set, the context will be emitted into the output stream, unless this option is set to true . (Default: false )

: If a or is set, the context will be emitted into the output stream, unless this option is set to . (Default: ) useRdfType : An optional boolean indicating if rdf:type predicates should be emitted directly, instead of @type. (Default: false )

: An optional boolean indicating if rdf:type predicates should be emitted directly, instead of @type. (Default: ) useNativeTypes : An optional boolean indicating if literals should be converted to primitive types, such as booleans and integers. (Default: false )

: An optional boolean indicating if literals should be converted to primitive types, such as booleans and integers. (Default: ) rdfDirection : The mode under which @direction should be handled. If undefined, @direction is ignored. Alternatively, it can be set to either 'i18n-datatype' or 'compound-literal' (Default: undefined )

new JsonLdSerializer({ space : ' ' , context : 'https://schema.org/' , baseIRI : 'http://example.org/' , excludeContext : true , useRdfType : true , useNativeTypes : true , rdfDirection : 'i18n-datatype' , });

License

This software is written by Ruben Taelman.

This code is released under the MIT license.