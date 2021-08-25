JSON-LD Context Parser

A JSON-LD @context parser that will normalize these contexts so that they can easily be used in your application.

This parser has the following functionality:

Fetch contexts by URLs.

Normalize JSON contexts.

Merge arrays of contexts.

Create a default @base entry if a base IRI is provided.

entry if a base IRI is provided. Create @id entries for all @reverse occurences.

entries for all occurences. Convert @container string and array values to a hash-based value.

string and array values to a hash-based value. Expand prefixes and @vocab in string values, @id , @type and @reverse .

in string values, , and . Context validation according to the JSON-LD specification while parsing (can be disabled).

Term expansion with the context.expandTerm .

. IRI compacting with the context.compactIri .

Example input (with base IRI set to http://example.org/base ):

[ { "@vocab": "http://vocab.org/", "npmd": "https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/bundles/npm/", "p": { "@id": "pred1", "@language": "nl" } }, "http://example.org/simple.jsonld", ]

With http://example.org/simple.jsonld containing:

{ "xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#", "name": "http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name" }

Example output:

{ "@base": "http://example.org/base", "@vocab": "http://vocab.org/", "npmd": "https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/bundles/npm/", "p": { "@id": "http://vocab.org/pred1", "@language": "nl" }, "xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#", "name": "http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name" },

Install

This package can be installed via npm.

$ npm install jsonld-context-parser

This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.

Usage

API

Create a new parser

const ContextParser = require ( 'jsonld-context-parser' ).ContextParser; const myParser = new ContextParser();

Optionally, the following constructor options can be passed:

documentLoader : An optional document loader that should be used for fetching external JSON-LD contexts. Custom loaders must implement the IDocumentLoader interface (Default: new FetchDocumentLoader() )

: An optional document loader that should be used for fetching external JSON-LD contexts. Custom loaders must implement the IDocumentLoader interface (Default: ) skipValidation : By default, JSON-LD contexts will be validated. This can be disabled by setting this option to true. (Default: false )

: By default, JSON-LD contexts will be validated. This can be disabled by setting this option to true. (Default: ) expandContentTypeToBase : If @type inside the context may be expanded via @base is @vocab is set to null. (Default: false )

: If @type inside the context may be expanded via @base is @vocab is set to null. (Default: ) remoteContextsDepthLimit : The maximum number of remote contexts that can be fetched recursively. (Default: 32 )

const myParser = new ContextParser({ documentLoader : new FetchDocumentLoader(), skipValidation : true , expandContentTypeToBase : true , });

Parse a context.

Either parse a context by URL:

const myContext = await myParser.parse( 'http://json-ld.org/contexts/person.jsonld' );

by an non-normalized context:

const myContext = await myParser.parse({ ... });

or by an array of mixed contexts or URLs:

const myContext = await myParser.parse([ 'http://json-ld.org/contexts/person.jsonld' , { ... }, 'https://linkedsoftwaredependencies.org/contexts/components.jsonld' ]);

Optionally, the following parsing options can be passed:

baseIRI : An initial default base IRI. (Default: '' )

: An initial default base IRI. (Default: ) parentContext : An optional context to inherit from. (Default: null )

: An optional context to inherit from. (Default: ) external : If the given context is being loaded from an external URL. (Default: false )

: If the given context is being loaded from an external URL. (Default: ) processingMode : The JSON-LD version that the context should be parsed with. (Default: 1.1 )

: The JSON-LD version that the context should be parsed with. (Default: ) normalizeLanguageTags : Whether or not language tags should be normalized to lowercase. (Default: false for JSON-LD 1.1 (and higher), true for JSON-LD 1.0)

: Whether or not language tags should be normalized to lowercase. (Default: for JSON-LD 1.1 (and higher), for JSON-LD 1.0) ignoreProtection : If checks for validating term protection should be skipped. (Default: false )

: If checks for validating term protection should be skipped. (Default: ) minimalProcessing : If the context should only be parsed and validated, without performing normalizations and other modifications. (Default: false )

: If the context should only be parsed and validated, without performing normalizations and other modifications. (Default: ) ignoreRemoteScopedContexts : If true, a remote context that will be looked up, and is already contained in remoteContexts , will not emit an error but will produce an empty context. (Default: false )

: If true, a remote context that will be looked up, and is already contained in , will not emit an error but will produce an empty context. (Default: ) remoteContexts : A hash containing all remote contexts that have been looked up before. (Default: false )

const myContext = await myParser.parse({ ... }, { baseIRI : 'http://example.org/' , parentContext : {}, external : true , processingMode : 1.0 , normalizeLanguageTags : true , ignoreProtection : true , minimalProcessing : true , ignoreRemoteScopedContexts : true , remoteContexts : { 'http://example.org/context.json' : true , } });

Expand a term

Based on a context, terms can be expanded in vocab or base-mode.

Base expansion

Base expansion is done based on the @base context entry. This should typically be used for expanding terms in the subject or object position.

myContext .expandTerm ( 'person' ); myContext .expandTerm ( 'foaf:name' ); myContext .expandTerm ( 'http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name' );

Vocab expansion

Vocab expansion is done based on the @vocab context entry. This should typically be used for expanding terms in the predicate position.

myContext.expandTerm( 'name' , true ); myContext.expandTerm( 'foaf:name' , true ); myContext.expandTerm( 'http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name' , true );

Expansion options

Optionally, the following options can be passed for expansion:

allowPrefixNonGenDelims : If compact IRI prefixes can end with any kind of character in simple term definitions, instead of only the default gen-delim characters (:,/,?,#,[,],@). (Default: false )

: If compact IRI prefixes can end with any kind of character in simple term definitions, instead of only the default gen-delim characters (:,/,?,#,[,],@). (Default: ) allowPrefixForcing : If compact IRI prefixes ending with a non-gen-delim character can be forced as a prefix using @prefix: true. (Default: false )

: If compact IRI prefixes ending with a non-gen-delim character can be forced as a prefix using @prefix: true. (Default: ) allowVocabRelativeToBase : If @vocab values are allowed contain IRIs relative to @base. (Default: true )

myContext.expandTerm( 'person' , false , { allowPrefixNonGenDelims : false , allowPrefixForcing : false , allowVocabRelativeToBase : true , });

The defaultExpandOptions variable that is exported from this package contains the default expansion options hash.

Compact an IRI

Based on a context, IRIs can be compacted in vocab or base-mode.

Base compacting

Base compacting is done based on the @base context entry. This should typically be used for compacting terms in the subject or object position.

// Compacts to `something` if @base is `http://base.org/`. myContext.compactIri( 'http://base.org/something' ); // Compacts to `prefix: name ` if `"prefix": "http://prefix.org/"` is in the context myContext.compactIri( 'http://prefix.org/name' ); // Returns the URI as - is if it is not present in the context in any way myContext.compactIri( 'http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name' );

Vocab compacting

Vocab compacting is done based on the @vocab context entry. This should typically be used for compacting terms in the predicate position.

// Compacts to `something` if @vocab is `http://vocab.org/`. myContext.compactIri( 'http://vocab.org/something' , true ); // Compacts to `prefix: name ` if `"prefix": "http://prefix.org/"` is in the context myContext.compactIri( 'http://prefix.org/name' , true ); // Compacts to `term` if `"term": "http://term.org/"` is in the context myContext.compactIri( 'http://term.org/' , true ); // Returns the URI as - is if it is not present in the context in any way myContext.compactIri( 'http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name' , true );

Getting the raw normalized context

The output of ContextParser#parse is a JsonLdContextNormalized object that represents the normalized context and exposes convenience functions such as expandTerm and compactIri .

In some cases, you may want to store the raw normalized JSON-LD context, e.g. caching to a file. For this, you can invoke the JsonLdContextNormalized#getContextRaw function as follows:

const myContext = await myParser.parse( 'http://json-ld.org/contexts/person.jsonld' ); const myRawJsonLdContext = myContext.getContextRaw();

Afterwards, you can load this raw context into a new JsonLdContextNormalized context:

const JsonLdContextNormalized = require ( 'jsonld-context-parser' ).JsonLdContextNormalized; const myNewContext = new JsonLdContextNormalized(myRawJsonLdContext);

Advanced

This library exposes many operations that are useful to parse and handle a JSON-LD context. For this, the static functions on Util and ContextParser can be used.

A command-line tool is provided to quickly normalize any context by URL, file or string.

Usage:

$ jsonld-context-parse url http:// json -ld.org/contexts/person.jsonld $ jsonld-context-parse file path / to /context.jsonld $ jsonld-context-parse arg '{ "xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#" }'

License

This software is written by Ruben Taelman.

This code is released under the MIT license.