This library is an implementation of the JSON-LD specification in JavaScript.
JSON, as specified in RFC7159, is a simple language for representing objects on the Web. Linked Data is a way of describing content across different documents or Web sites. Web resources are described using IRIs, and typically are dereferencable entities that may be used to find more information, creating a "Web of Knowledge". JSON-LD is intended to be a simple publishing method for expressing not only Linked Data in JSON, but for adding semantics to existing JSON.
JSON-LD is designed as a light-weight syntax that can be used to express Linked Data. It is primarily intended to be a way to express Linked Data in JavaScript and other Web-based programming environments. It is also useful when building interoperable Web Services and when storing Linked Data in JSON-based document storage engines. It is practical and designed to be as simple as possible, utilizing the large number of JSON parsers and existing code that is in use today. It is designed to be able to express key-value pairs, RDF data, RDFa data, Microformats data, and Microdata. That is, it supports every major Web-based structured data model in use today.
The syntax does not require many applications to change their JSON, but easily add meaning by adding context in a way that is either in-band or out-of-band. The syntax is designed to not disturb already deployed systems running on JSON, but provide a smooth migration path from JSON to JSON with added semantics. Finally, the format is intended to be fast to parse, fast to generate, stream-based and document-based processing compatible, and require a very small memory footprint in order to operate.
This library aims to conform with the following:
The JSON-LD Working Group is now developing JSON-LD 1.1. Library updates to conform with newer specifications will happen as features stabilize and development time and resources permit.
The test runner is often updated to note or skip newer tests that are not yet supported.
npm install jsonld
const jsonld = require('jsonld');
npm install jsonld
Use your favorite bundling technology (webpack, Rollup, etc) to
directly bundle your code that loads
jsonld. Note that you will need support
for ES2017+ code.
The built npm package includes bundled code suitable for use in browsers. Two versions are provided:
./dist/jsonld.min.js: A version built for wide compatibility with modern
and older browsers. Includes many polyfills and code transformations and is
larger and less efficient.
./dist/jsonld.esm.min.js: A version built for features available in
browsers that support ES Modules. Fewer polyfills and transformations are
required making the code smaller and more efficient.
The two bundles can be used at the same to to allow modern browsers to use
newer code. Lookup using
script tags with
type="module" and
nomodule.
Also see the
webpack.config.js if you would like to make a custom bundle for
specific targets.
npm install jsonld
Use your favorite technology to load
node_modules/dist/jsonld.min.js.
To use CDNJS include this script tag:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsonld/1.0.0/jsonld.min.js"></script>
Check https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jsonld for the latest available version.
To use jsDeliver include this script tag:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsonld@1.0.0/dist/jsonld.min.js"></script>
See https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/jsonld for the latest available version.
To use unpkg include this script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jsonld@1.0.0/dist/jsonld.min.js"></script>
See https://unpkg.com/jsonld/ for the latest available version.
jspm install npm:jsonld
import * as jsonld from 'jsonld';
// or
import {promises} from 'jsonld';
// or
import {JsonLdProcessor} from 'jsonld';
For specialized use cases there is an optional rdf-canonize-native package
available which provides a native implementation for
canonize(). It is used
by installing the package and setting the
useNative option of
canonize() to
true. Before using this mode it is highly recommended to run benchmarks
since the JavaScript implementation is often faster and the bindings add
toolchain complexity.
npm install jsonld
npm install rdf-canonize-native
Example data and context used throughout examples below:
const doc = {
"http://schema.org/name": "Manu Sporny",
"http://schema.org/url": {"@id": "http://manu.sporny.org/"},
"http://schema.org/image": {"@id": "http://manu.sporny.org/images/manu.png"}
};
const context = {
"name": "http://schema.org/name",
"homepage": {"@id": "http://schema.org/url", "@type": "@id"},
"image": {"@id": "http://schema.org/image", "@type": "@id"}
};
// compact a document according to a particular context
const compacted = await jsonld.compact(doc, context);
console.log(JSON.stringify(compacted, null, 2));
/* Output:
{
"@context": {...},
"name": "Manu Sporny",
"homepage": "http://manu.sporny.org/",
"image": "http://manu.sporny.org/images/manu.png"
}
*/
// compact using URLs
const compacted = await jsonld.compact(
'http://example.org/doc', 'http://example.org/context', ...);
// expand a document, removing its context
const expanded = await jsonld.expand(compacted);
/* Output:
{
"http://schema.org/name": [{"@value": "Manu Sporny"}],
"http://schema.org/url": [{"@id": "http://manu.sporny.org/"}],
"http://schema.org/image": [{"@id": "http://manu.sporny.org/images/manu.png"}]
}
*/
// expand using URLs
const expanded = await jsonld.expand('http://example.org/doc', ...);
// flatten a document
const flattened = await jsonld.flatten(doc);
// output has all deep-level trees flattened to the top-level
// frame a document
const framed = await jsonld.frame(doc, frame);
// output transformed into a particular tree structure per the given frame
// canonize (normalize) a document using the RDF Dataset Normalization Algorithm
// (URDNA2015), see:
const canonized = await jsonld.canonize(doc, {
algorithm: 'URDNA2015',
format: 'application/n-quads'
});
// canonized is a string that is a canonical representation of the document
// that can be used for hashing, comparison, etc.
// serialize a document to N-Quads (RDF)
const nquads = await jsonld.toRDF(doc, {format: 'application/n-quads'});
// nquads is a string of N-Quads
// deserialize N-Quads (RDF) to JSON-LD
const doc = await jsonld.fromRDF(nquads, {format: 'application/n-quads'});
// doc is JSON-LD
// register a custom synchronous RDF parser
jsonld.registerRDFParser(contentType, input => {
// parse input to a jsonld.js RDF dataset object... and return it
return dataset;
});
// register a custom promise-based RDF parser
jsonld.registerRDFParser(contentType, async input => {
// parse input into a jsonld.js RDF dataset object...
return new Promise(...);
});
// how to override the default document loader with a custom one -- for
// example, one that uses pre-loaded contexts:
// define a mapping of context URL => context doc
const CONTEXTS = {
"http://example.com": {
"@context": ...
}, ...
};
// grab the built-in Node.js doc loader
const nodeDocumentLoader = jsonld.documentLoaders.node();
// or grab the XHR one: jsonld.documentLoaders.xhr()
// change the default document loader
const customLoader = async (url, options) => {
if(url in CONTEXTS) {
return {
contextUrl: null, // this is for a context via a link header
document: CONTEXTS[url], // this is the actual document that was loaded
documentUrl: url // this is the actual context URL after redirects
};
}
// call the default documentLoader
return nodeDocumentLoader(url);
};
jsonld.documentLoader = customLoader;
// alternatively, pass the custom loader for just a specific call:
const compacted = await jsonld.compact(
doc, context, {documentLoader: customLoader});
It is recommended to set a default
user-agent header for Node.js
applications. The default for the default Node.js document loader is
jsonld.js.
jsonld that exposes
most of the basic jsonld.js API.
Commercial support for this library is available upon request from Digital Bazaar: support@digitalbazaar.com
The source code for the JavaScript implementation of the JSON-LD API is available at:
http://github.com/digitalbazaar/jsonld.js
This library includes a sample testing utility which may be used to verify that changes to the processor maintain the correct output.
The main test suites are included in external repositories. Check out each of the following:
https://github.com/w3c/json-ld-api
https://github.com/w3c/json-ld-framing
https://github.com/json-ld/json-ld.org
https://github.com/json-ld/normalization
They should be sibling directories of the jsonld.js directory or in a
test-suites dir. To clone shallow copies into the
test-suites dir you can
use the following:
npm run fetch-test-suites
Node.js tests can be run with a simple command:
npm test
If you installed the test suites elsewhere, or wish to run other tests, use
the
JSONLD_TESTS environment var:
JSONLD_TESTS="/tmp/org/test-suites /tmp/norm/tests" npm test
This feature can be used to run the older json-ld.org test suite:
JSONLD_TESTS=/tmp/json-ld.org/test-suite npm test
Browser testing can be done with Karma:
npm run test-karma
npm run test-karma -- --browsers Firefox,Chrome
Code coverage of node tests can be generated in
coverage/:
npm run coverage
To display a full coverage report on the console from coverage data:
npm run coverage-report
The Mocha output reporter can be changed to min, dot, list, nyan, etc:
REPORTER=dot npm test
Remote context tests are also available:
# run the context server in the background or another terminal
node tests/remote-context-server.js
JSONLD_TESTS=`pwd`/tests npm test
To generate EARL reports:
# generate the EARL report for Node.js
EARL=earl-node.jsonld npm test
# generate the EARL report for the browser
EARL=earl-firefox.jsonld npm run test-karma -- --browser Firefox
To generate an EARL report with the
json-ld-api and
json-ld-framing tests
as used on the official JSON-LD Processor Conformance page
JSONLD_TESTS="`pwd`/../json-ld-api/tests `pwd`/../json-ld-framing/tests" EARL="jsonld-js-earl.jsonld" npm test
The EARL
.jsonld output can be converted to
.ttl using the [rdf][] tool:
rdf serialize jsonld-js-earl.jsonld --output-format turtle -o jsonld-js-earl.ttl
Optionally follow the report instructions to generate the HTML report for inspection. Maintainers can submit updated results as needed.
Benchmarks can be created from any manifest that the test system supports. Use a command line with a test suite and a benchmark flag:
JSONLD_TESTS=/tmp/benchmark-manifest.jsonld JSONLD_BENCHMARK=1 npm test