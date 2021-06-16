Introduction

This library is an implementation of the JSON-LD specification in JavaScript.

JSON, as specified in RFC7159, is a simple language for representing objects on the Web. Linked Data is a way of describing content across different documents or Web sites. Web resources are described using IRIs, and typically are dereferencable entities that may be used to find more information, creating a "Web of Knowledge". JSON-LD is intended to be a simple publishing method for expressing not only Linked Data in JSON, but for adding semantics to existing JSON.

JSON-LD is designed as a light-weight syntax that can be used to express Linked Data. It is primarily intended to be a way to express Linked Data in JavaScript and other Web-based programming environments. It is also useful when building interoperable Web Services and when storing Linked Data in JSON-based document storage engines. It is practical and designed to be as simple as possible, utilizing the large number of JSON parsers and existing code that is in use today. It is designed to be able to express key-value pairs, RDF data, RDFa data, Microformats data, and Microdata. That is, it supports every major Web-based structured data model in use today.

The syntax does not require many applications to change their JSON, but easily add meaning by adding context in a way that is either in-band or out-of-band. The syntax is designed to not disturb already deployed systems running on JSON, but provide a smooth migration path from JSON to JSON with added semantics. Finally, the format is intended to be fast to parse, fast to generate, stream-based and document-based processing compatible, and require a very small memory footprint in order to operate.

Conformance

This library aims to conform with the following:

The JSON-LD Working Group is now developing JSON-LD 1.1. Library updates to conform with newer specifications will happen as features stabilize and development time and resources permit.

The test runner is often updated to note or skip newer tests that are not yet supported.

Installation

Node.js + npm

npm install jsonld

const jsonld = require ( 'jsonld' );

Browser (bundler) + npm

npm install jsonld

Use your favorite bundling technology (webpack, Rollup, etc) to directly bundle your code that loads jsonld . Note that you will need support for ES2017+ code.

Browser Bundles

The built npm package includes bundled code suitable for use in browsers. Two versions are provided:

./dist/jsonld.min.js : A version built for wide compatibility with modern and older browsers. Includes many polyfills and code transformations and is larger and less efficient.

: A version built for wide compatibility with modern and older browsers. Includes many polyfills and code transformations and is larger and less efficient. ./dist/jsonld.esm.min.js : A version built for features available in browsers that support ES Modules. Fewer polyfills and transformations are required making the code smaller and more efficient.

The two bundles can be used at the same to to allow modern browsers to use newer code. Lookup using script tags with type="module" and nomodule .

Also see the webpack.config.js if you would like to make a custom bundle for specific targets.

Browser (AMD) + npm

npm install jsonld

Use your favorite technology to load node_modules/dist/jsonld.min.js .

CDNJS CDN

To use CDNJS include this script tag:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsonld/1.0.0/jsonld.min.js" > </ script >

Check https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jsonld for the latest available version.

jsDeliver CDN

To use jsDeliver include this script tag:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsonld@1.0.0/dist/jsonld.min.js" > </ script >

See https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/jsonld for the latest available version.

unpkg CDN

To use unpkg include this script tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jsonld@1.0.0/dist/jsonld.min.js" > </ script >

See https://unpkg.com/jsonld/ for the latest available version.

JSPM

jspm install npm :jsonld

import * as jsonld from 'jsonld' ; import {promises} from 'jsonld' ; import {JsonLdProcessor} from 'jsonld' ;

Node.js native canonize bindings

For specialized use cases there is an optional rdf-canonize-native package available which provides a native implementation for canonize() . It is used by installing the package and setting the useNative option of canonize() to true . Before using this mode it is highly recommended to run benchmarks since the JavaScript implementation is often faster and the bindings add toolchain complexity.

npm install jsonld npm install rdf-canonize- native

Examples

Example data and context used throughout examples below:

const doc = { "http://schema.org/name" : "Manu Sporny" , "http://schema.org/url" : { "@id" : "http://manu.sporny.org/" }, "http://schema.org/image" : { "@id" : "http://manu.sporny.org/images/manu.png" } }; const context = { "name" : "http://schema.org/name" , "homepage" : { "@id" : "http://schema.org/url" , "@type" : "@id" }, "image" : { "@id" : "http://schema.org/image" , "@type" : "@id" } };

const compacted = await jsonld.compact(doc, context); console .log( JSON .stringify(compacted, null , 2 )); const compacted = await jsonld.compact( 'http://example.org/doc' , 'http://example.org/context' , ...);

const expanded = await jsonld.expand(compacted); const expanded = await jsonld.expand( 'http://example.org/doc' , ...);

const flattened = await jsonld.flatten(doc);

const framed = await jsonld.frame(doc, frame);

const canonized = await jsonld.canonize(doc, { algorithm : 'URDNA2015' , format : 'application/n-quads' });

toRDF (N-Quads)

const nquads = await jsonld.toRDF(doc, { format : 'application/n-quads' });

fromRDF (N-Quads)

const doc = await jsonld.fromRDF(nquads, { format : 'application/n-quads' });

Custom RDF Parser

jsonld.registerRDFParser(contentType, input => { return dataset; }); jsonld.registerRDFParser(contentType, async input => { return new Promise (...); });

Custom Document Loader

const CONTEXTS = { "http://example.com" : { "@context" : ... }, ... }; const nodeDocumentLoader = jsonld.documentLoaders.node(); const customLoader = async (url, options) => { if (url in CONTEXTS) { return { contextUrl : null , document : CONTEXTS[url], documentUrl : url }; } return nodeDocumentLoader(url); }; jsonld.documentLoader = customLoader; const compacted = await jsonld.compact( doc, context, { documentLoader : customLoader});

Node.js Document Loader User-Agent

It is recommended to set a default user-agent header for Node.js applications. The default for the default Node.js document loader is jsonld.js .

Related Modules

jsonld-cli: A command line interface tool called jsonld that exposes most of the basic jsonld.js API.

that exposes most of the basic jsonld.js API. jsonld-request: A module that can read data from stdin, URLs, and files and in various formats and return JSON-LD.

Commercial Support

Commercial support for this library is available upon request from Digital Bazaar: support@digitalbazaar.com

Source

The source code for the JavaScript implementation of the JSON-LD API is available at:

http://github.com/digitalbazaar/jsonld.js

Tests

This library includes a sample testing utility which may be used to verify that changes to the processor maintain the correct output.

The main test suites are included in external repositories. Check out each of the following:

They should be sibling directories of the jsonld.js directory or in a test-suites dir. To clone shallow copies into the test-suites dir you can use the following:

npm run fetch-test-suites

Node.js tests can be run with a simple command:

npm test

If you installed the test suites elsewhere, or wish to run other tests, use the JSONLD_TESTS environment var:

JSONLD_TESTS = "/tmp/org/test-suites /tmp/norm/tests" npm test

This feature can be used to run the older json-ld.org test suite:

JSONLD_TESTS=/tmp/json-ld.org/ test -suite npm test

Browser testing can be done with Karma:

npm run test -karma npm run test -karma -- --browsers Firefox,Chrome

Code coverage of node tests can be generated in coverage/ :

npm run coverage

To display a full coverage report on the console from coverage data:

npm run coverage-report

The Mocha output reporter can be changed to min, dot, list, nyan, etc:

REPORTER =dot npm test

Remote context tests are also available:

node tests/remote-context-server.js JSONLD_TESTS=` pwd `/tests npm test

To generate EARL reports:

EARL =earl-node.jsonld npm test EARL =earl-firefox.jsonld npm run test-karma -- --browser Firefox

To generate an EARL report with the json-ld-api and json-ld-framing tests as used on the official JSON-LD Processor Conformance page

JSONLD_TESTS = "`pwd`/../json-ld-api/tests `pwd`/../json-ld-framing/tests" EARL= "jsonld-js-earl.jsonld" npm test

The EARL .jsonld output can be converted to .ttl using the [rdf][] tool:

rdf serialize jsonld-js-earl .jsonld --output-format turtle -o jsonld-js-earl .ttl

Optionally follow the report instructions to generate the HTML report for inspection. Maintainers can submit updated results as needed.

Benchmarks

Benchmarks can be created from any manifest that the test system supports. Use a command line with a test suite and a benchmark flag: