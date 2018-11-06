Jsonix Schema Compiler

Generates Jsonix mappings for XML Schemas.

Please refer to Wiki for documentation.

Using in command-line

Download jsonix-schema-compiler-full-<VERSION>.jar from releases and run it with java -jar from the command line:

java -jar jsonix-schema-compiler-full- < VERSION > .jar [-compact -logLevel TRACE] schema .xsd [-b bindings.xjb]

See Command-Line Usage.

Using with NPM

From the command line:

npm install jsonix- schema -compiler java -jar node_modules/jsonix- schema -compiler/lib/jsonix- schema -compiler- full .jar schema .xsd

Or add jsonix-schema-compiler as dependency and invoke in scripts/prepublish .

{ "name" : "mypackage" , ... "dependencies" : { ... "jsonix" : "<VERSION>" , "jsonix-schema-compiler" : "<VERSION>" }, "scripts" : { ... "prepublish" : "java -jar node_modules/jsonix/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full.jar schema.xsd" } }

See NPM Usage.

Using with Ant

Include jsonix-schema-compiler-plugin-<VERSION>.jar into xjc/classpath .

into . Include -Xjsonix and further -Xjsonix-... [[command-line options|Command-Line usage]] into arg/@line .

< xjc destdir = "${basedir}/target/generated-sources/xjc" extension = "true" > < arg line = "-Xjsonix -Xjsonix-compact" /> < binding dir = "${basedir}/src/main/resources" > < include name = "**/*.xjb" /> </ binding > < schema dir = "${basedir}/src/main/resources" > < include name = "**/*.xsd" /> </ schema > < classpath > < fileset dir = "${basedir}/lib" > < include name = "jsonix-*.jar" /> </ fileset > </ classpath > </ xjc >

See Ant Usage.

Using with Maven

< plugin > < groupId > org.jvnet.jaxb2.maven2 </ groupId > < artifactId > maven-jaxb2-plugin </ artifactId > < configuration > < extension > true </ extension > < args > < arg > -Xjsonix </ arg > < arg > -Xjsonix-compact </ arg > </ args > < plugins > < plugin > < groupId > org.hisrc.jsonix </ groupId > < artifactId > jsonix-schema-compiler </ artifactId > < version > ${jsonix-schema-compiler.version} </ version > </ plugin > </ plugins > </ configuration > </ plugin >

See Maven Usage.