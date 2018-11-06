openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsc

jsonix-schema-compiler

by Alexey Valikov
2.3.9 (see all)

Compiles XML Schemas into XML<->JSON mappings for Jsonix.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jsonix Schema Compiler

Generates Jsonix mappings for XML Schemas.

Please refer to Wiki for documentation.

Using in command-line

Download jsonix-schema-compiler-full-<VERSION>.jar from releases and run it with java -jar from the command line:

java -jar jsonix-schema-compiler-full-<VERSION>.jar
  [-compact -logLevel TRACE]
  schema.xsd
  [-b bindings.xjb]

See Command-Line Usage.

Using with NPM

From the command line:

npm install jsonix-schema-compiler
java -jar node_modules/jsonix-schema-compiler/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full.jar schema.xsd

Or add jsonix-schema-compiler as dependency and invoke in scripts/prepublish.

 {
    "name": "mypackage",
    ...
    "dependencies": {
        ...
        "jsonix": "<VERSION>",
        "jsonix-schema-compiler": "<VERSION>"
    },
    "scripts": {
        ...
        "prepublish" : "java -jar node_modules/jsonix/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full.jar schema.xsd"
    }
}

See NPM Usage.

Using with Ant

  • Include jsonix-schema-compiler-plugin-<VERSION>.jar into xjc/classpath.
  • Include -Xjsonix and further -Xjsonix-... [[command-line options|Command-Line usage]] into arg/@line.
<xjc destdir="${basedir}/target/generated-sources/xjc" extension="true">
  <arg line="-Xjsonix -Xjsonix-compact"/>
  <binding dir="${basedir}/src/main/resources">
     <include name="**/*.xjb"/>
  </binding>
  <schema dir="${basedir}/src/main/resources">
     <include name="**/*.xsd"/>
  </schema>
  <!-- Plugins -->
  <classpath>
    <fileset dir="${basedir}/lib">
      <include name="jsonix-*.jar"/>
    </fileset>
  </classpath>
</xjc>

See Ant Usage.

Using with Maven

<plugin>
    <groupId>org.jvnet.jaxb2.maven2</groupId>
    <artifactId>maven-jaxb2-plugin</artifactId>
    <configuration>
        <extension>true</extension>
        <args>
            <arg>-Xjsonix</arg>
            <arg>-Xjsonix-compact</arg>
        </args>
        <plugins>
            <plugin>
                <groupId>org.hisrc.jsonix</groupId>
                <artifactId>jsonix-schema-compiler</artifactId>
                <version>${jsonix-schema-compiler.version}</version>
            </plugin>
        </plugins>
    </configuration>
</plugin>

See Maven Usage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial