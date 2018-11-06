Generates Jsonix mappings for XML Schemas.
Please refer to Wiki for documentation.
Download
jsonix-schema-compiler-full-<VERSION>.jar from releases and run it with
java -jar from the command line:
java -jar jsonix-schema-compiler-full-<VERSION>.jar
[-compact -logLevel TRACE]
schema.xsd
[-b bindings.xjb]
See Command-Line Usage.
From the command line:
npm install jsonix-schema-compiler
java -jar node_modules/jsonix-schema-compiler/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full.jar schema.xsd
Or add
jsonix-schema-compiler as dependency and invoke in
scripts/prepublish.
{
"name": "mypackage",
...
"dependencies": {
...
"jsonix": "<VERSION>",
"jsonix-schema-compiler": "<VERSION>"
},
"scripts": {
...
"prepublish" : "java -jar node_modules/jsonix/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full.jar schema.xsd"
}
}
See NPM Usage.
jsonix-schema-compiler-plugin-<VERSION>.jar into
xjc/classpath.
-Xjsonix and further
-Xjsonix-... [[command-line options|Command-Line usage]] into
arg/@line.
<xjc destdir="${basedir}/target/generated-sources/xjc" extension="true">
<arg line="-Xjsonix -Xjsonix-compact"/>
<binding dir="${basedir}/src/main/resources">
<include name="**/*.xjb"/>
</binding>
<schema dir="${basedir}/src/main/resources">
<include name="**/*.xsd"/>
</schema>
<!-- Plugins -->
<classpath>
<fileset dir="${basedir}/lib">
<include name="jsonix-*.jar"/>
</fileset>
</classpath>
</xjc>
See Ant Usage.
<plugin>
<groupId>org.jvnet.jaxb2.maven2</groupId>
<artifactId>maven-jaxb2-plugin</artifactId>
<configuration>
<extension>true</extension>
<args>
<arg>-Xjsonix</arg>
<arg>-Xjsonix-compact</arg>
</args>
<plugins>
<plugin>
<groupId>org.hisrc.jsonix</groupId>
<artifactId>jsonix-schema-compiler</artifactId>
<version>${jsonix-schema-compiler.version}</version>
</plugin>
</plugins>
</configuration>
</plugin>
See Maven Usage.