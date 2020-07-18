Jsonix advantages:
java -jar node_modules/jsonix/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full.jar
-d mappings -p PO purchaseorder.xsd
Generates mappings for the
purchaseorder.xsd schema in the
mappings\PO.js; mappings will be placed in the variable
PO.
// Include or require PO.js so that PO variable is available
// For instance, in node.js:
var PO = require('./mappings/PO').PO;
// First we construct a Jsonix context - a factory for unmarshaller (parser)
// and marshaller (serializer)
var context = new Jsonix.Context([PO]);
// Then we create a unmarshaller
var unmarshaller = context.createUnmarshaller();
// Unmarshal an object from the XML retrieved from the URL
unmarshaller.unmarshalURL('po.xml',
// This callback function will be provided
// with the result of the unmarshalling
function (unmarshalled) {
// Alice Smith
console.log(unmarshalled.value.shipTo.name);
// Baby Monitor
console.log(unmarshalled.value.items.item[1].productName);
});
You can also
unmarshalString,
unmarshalDocument and (under node.js)
unmarshalFile.
// Create a marshaller
var marshaller = context.createMarshaller();
// Marshal a JavaScript Object as XML (DOM Document)
var doc = marshaller.marshalDocument({
name: {
localPart: "purchaseOrder"
},
value: {
orderDate: { year: 1999, month: 10, day: 20 },
shipTo: {
country: "US",
name: "Alice Smith",
street: "123 Maple Street",
city: "Mill Valley",
state: "CA",
zip: 90952
},
billTo: { /* ... */ },
comment: 'Hurry, my lawn is going wild!',
items: { /* ... */ }
}
});
You can also
marshalString.
