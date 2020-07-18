Jsonix

Jsonix (JSON interfaces for XML) is a JavaScript library which allows you to convert between XML and JSON structures.

With Jsonix you can parse XML into JSON (this process is called unmarshalling) or serialize JSON in XML form (this is called marshalling).

These conversions are based on declarative XML/JSON mappings which can be written manually or generated from an XML Schema.

Jsonix advantages:

Strongly structured

Type-safe

Bidirectional

(Optionally) XML Schema-driven

Example

Here's a working example for the purchase order schema (try it online in JSFiddle).

Generate mappings

java -jar node_modules/jsonix/lib/jsonix-schema-compiler-full .jar -d mappings - p PO purchaseorder .xsd

Generates mappings for the purchaseorder.xsd schema in the mappings\PO.js ; mappings will be placed in the variable PO .

Parse XML into JS

var PO = require ( './mappings/PO' ).PO; var context = new Jsonix.Context([PO]); var unmarshaller = context.createUnmarshaller(); unmarshaller.unmarshalURL( 'po.xml' , function ( unmarshalled ) { console .log(unmarshalled.value.shipTo.name); console .log(unmarshalled.value.items.item[ 1 ].productName); });

You can also unmarshalString , unmarshalDocument and (under node.js) unmarshalFile .

Serialize JS as XML

var marshaller = context.createMarshaller(); var doc = marshaller.marshalDocument({ name : { localPart : "purchaseOrder" }, value : { orderDate : { year : 1999 , month : 10 , day : 20 }, shipTo : { country : "US" , name : "Alice Smith" , street : "123 Maple Street" , city : "Mill Valley" , state : "CA" , zip : 90952 }, billTo : { }, comment : 'Hurry, my lawn is going wild!' , items : { } } });

You can also marshalString .

Jsonix Features

Runs in almost any modern browser

Runs in Node.js, package.json can be found here

can be found here Runs with CommonJS modules, AMD modules as well as vanilla (globals, without any module loader)

Bidirectional (XML -> JS as well as JS -> XML)

Implements marshalling (serializing the JavaScript object into XML) Supports string data and DOM nodes as result

Implements unmarshalling (parsing a JavaScript object from XML) Supports string data, DOM nodes, URLs or files (with Node.js) as source

Driven by declarative XML/JS mappings which control how JavaScript object is converted into XML or vice versa

Mappings can be automatically generated based on the XML Schema

Strongly-structured - XML/object mappings describe structures of JavaScript objects

Strongly-typed - Conversion between string content on XML side and values on the JavaScript side is controlled by declared property types

Provides extensible type system Supports most XML Schema simple types (inlcuding QNames) Supports enumerations, list and union simple types Allows adding own simple types Supports complex types consisting of several properties Supports deriving complex types by extension

Provides advanced property system Value, attribute, element, element reference properties for string processing of XML content Any attribute, any element properties for "lax" processing for XML content



Documentation

Credits

Jsonix is developed with WebStorm, the smartest JavaScript IDE.

Many thanks to JetBrains for providing a free open-source license for Jsonix development.