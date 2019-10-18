A super-simple HTTP fetch utility for JSON APIs
A simple GET:
const url = 'https://api.github.com/users/rvagg'
const opts = { headers: { 'user-agent': 'wascally wabbit' } }
const { data } = await jsonist.get(url, opts)
console.log(`${data.name} (@${data.login}) is: ${data.bio}`)
// → Rod Vagg (@rvagg) is: Awk Ninja; Yak Shaving Rock Star
or a POST:
const url = 'https://api.github.com/repos/rvagg/jsonist/issues'
const opts = {
headers: { 'user-agent': 'yee haw grandma' },
auth: 'rvagg:24d5dee258c64aef38a66c0c5eca459c379901c2'
}
const data = {
'title': 'Not a bug'
'body': 'Just guinea-pigging your repo, don\'t get so uptight.'
}
const { data } = await jsonist.post(url, data, opts, fn)
console.log(data)
// → { url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/rvagg/jsonist/issues/1',
// ...
// }
// you can also jsonist.put(), the kids love PUT requests these days
You can use the
Promise API for async / await, or steer clear entirely of Promises and provide a
callback argument (in which case there won't be any
Promise in your stack to ruin your error handling).
jsonist uses hyperquest under the hood,
options for the API below where present are passed on to hyperquest.
Sends a GET request to
url and returns (via
callback if supplied or a returned
Promise if not) an error or JSON deserialised data.
The
options object is optional and is passed on to hyperquest where present:
followRedirects (default
false): if truthy, jsonist will follow HTTP redirects to new locations, up to a maximum of
10 times. Set
followRedirects to an integer to change the maximum number of redirects to follow.
hyperquest: if provided, will be used in place of the bare hyperquest package. This can be used to customise the HTTP chain with a hyperquest wrapper, such as those at github.com/hyperquest. Use with caution.
Options understood by hyperquest include:
headers (default
{}, in addition, jsonist will set
content-type to
'application/json' and
accept to
'application/json'): any additional headers required for the request.
auth (default
undefined): set automatically when the
url has an auth string in it such as "http://user:passwd@host". Set to a string of the form
"user:pass" where auth is required.
agent (default
false): can be set to a custom
http.Agent.
timeout (default
2
32
* 1000): set on the underlying
request.setTimeout().
localAddress: the local interface to bind for network connections when issuing the request.
For HTTPS connections, the following options are passed on to
tls.connect():
pfx
key
cert
ca
ciphers
rejectUnauthorized
secureProtocol
If a
callback is supplied, it will be called with up to 3 arguments. If there is an error there will only be an error argument in the first position, otherwise it will be
null. The second argument will contain the deserialised object obtained from the server and the third argument will be the response object itself if you need to fetch headers or other metadata.
When a
callback is supplied,
jsonist.get() will immediately return the underlying hyperquest stream for this request. Can be safely ignored in most circumstances. This is not available on the non-callback version.
If no
callback is supplied, a
Promise is returned directly, allowing for
await. If the
Promise resolves, it will receive an object with a
data property containing the deserialised object obtained from the server, and a
response property containing the response object itself if you need to fetch headers or other metadata. These two properties can be destructured with
const { data, response } = await jsonist.get(...).
Sends a POST request to
url, writing JSON serialised data to the request, and returns (via
callback if supplied or a returned
Promise if not) an error or JSON deserialised data (if any).
'method' is set to
'POST' for you before passing on to hyperquest.
The
data parameter can also be a readable stream that will get
.pipe()'d to the request.
See
jsonist.get() for more details on options and the behaviour when passing a
callback or using the
Promise version.
Same as
jsonist.post() but for when that extra character is too much to type or you have to use someone's overloaded API.
'method' is set to
'PUT'.
See
jsonist.get() for more details on options and the behaviour when passing a
callback or using the
Promise version.
Sends a DELETE request to
url and returns (via
callback if supplied or a returned
Promise if not) an error or JSON deserialised data.
Otherwise works the same as GET.
See
jsonist.get() for more details on options and the behaviour when passing a
callback or using the
Promise version.
Server errors (i.e. response codes >= 300) are handled as standard responses. You can get the status code from the response object which is the third argument to the standard callback if you need to handle error responses in a different way.
However, if any type of response returns data that is not JSON format, an error will be generated and passed as the first argument on the callback, with the following customisations:
jsonist.HttpError, otherwise it will be of type
SyntaxError indicating a bad JSON parse on a normal response.
data: a
Buffer containing the full response from the server
response: the full HTTP response object
statusCode: the status code received from the server (a short-cut to
response.statusCode)
jsonist is Copyright (c) 2014 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licensed under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.