jsonist

A super-simple HTTP fetch utility for JSON APIs

Example

A simple GET:

const url = 'https://api.github.com/users/rvagg' const opts = { headers : { 'user-agent' : 'wascally wabbit' } } const { data } = await jsonist.get(url, opts) console .log( ` ${data.name} (@ ${data.login} ) is: ${data.bio} ` )

or a POST:

const url = 'https://api.github.com/repos/rvagg/jsonist/issues' const opts = { headers : { 'user-agent' : 'yee haw grandma' }, auth : 'rvagg:24d5dee258c64aef38a66c0c5eca459c379901c2' } const data = { 'title' : 'Not a bug' 'body' : 'Just guinea-pigging your repo, don\'t get so uptight.' } const { data } = await jsonist.post(url, data, opts, fn) console .log(data)

You can use the Promise API for async / await, or steer clear entirely of Promises and provide a callback argument (in which case there won't be any Promise in your stack to ruin your error handling).

jsonist uses hyperquest under the hood, options for the API below where present are passed on to hyperquest.

API

jsonist.get(url[, options ][, callback ])

Sends a GET request to url and returns (via callback if supplied or a returned Promise if not) an error or JSON deserialised data.

The options object is optional and is passed on to hyperquest where present:

followRedirects (default false ): if truthy, jsonist will follow HTTP redirects to new locations, up to a maximum of 10 times. Set followRedirects to an integer to change the maximum number of redirects to follow.

(default ): if truthy, jsonist will follow HTTP redirects to new locations, up to a maximum of times. Set to an integer to change the maximum number of redirects to follow. hyperquest : if provided, will be used in place of the bare hyperquest package. This can be used to customise the HTTP chain with a hyperquest wrapper, such as those at github.com/hyperquest. Use with caution.

Options understood by hyperquest include:

headers (default {} , in addition, jsonist will set content-type to 'application/json' and accept to 'application/json' ): any additional headers required for the request.

(default , in addition, jsonist will set to and to ): any additional headers required for the request. auth (default undefined ): set automatically when the url has an auth string in it such as "http://user:passwd@host". Set to a string of the form "user:pass" where auth is required.

(default ): set automatically when the has an auth string in it such as "http://user:passwd@host". Set to a string of the form where auth is required. agent (default false ): can be set to a custom http.Agent .

(default ): can be set to a custom . timeout (default 2 32 * 1000 ): set on the underlying request.setTimeout() .

(default ): set on the underlying . localAddress : the local interface to bind for network connections when issuing the request.

For HTTPS connections, the following options are passed on to tls.connect() :

pfx

key

cert

ca

ciphers

rejectUnauthorized

secureProtocol

If a callback is supplied, it will be called with up to 3 arguments. If there is an error there will only be an error argument in the first position, otherwise it will be null . The second argument will contain the deserialised object obtained from the server and the third argument will be the response object itself if you need to fetch headers or other metadata.

When a callback is supplied, jsonist.get() will immediately return the underlying hyperquest stream for this request. Can be safely ignored in most circumstances. This is not available on the non-callback version.

If no callback is supplied, a Promise is returned directly, allowing for await . If the Promise resolves, it will receive an object with a data property containing the deserialised object obtained from the server, and a response property containing the response object itself if you need to fetch headers or other metadata. These two properties can be destructured with const { data, response } = await jsonist.get(...) .

jsonist.post(url, data[, options ][, callback ])

Sends a POST request to url , writing JSON serialised data to the request, and returns (via callback if supplied or a returned Promise if not) an error or JSON deserialised data (if any).

'method' is set to 'POST' for you before passing on to hyperquest.

The data parameter can also be a readable stream that will get .pipe() 'd to the request.

See jsonist.get() for more details on options and the behaviour when passing a callback or using the Promise version.

jsonist.put(url, data[, options ][, callback ])

Same as jsonist.post() but for when that extra character is too much to type or you have to use someone's overloaded API. 'method' is set to 'PUT' .

See jsonist.get() for more details on options and the behaviour when passing a callback or using the Promise version.

jsonist.delete(url[, options ][, callback ])

Sends a DELETE request to url and returns (via callback if supplied or a returned Promise if not) an error or JSON deserialised data.

Otherwise works the same as GET.

See jsonist.get() for more details on options and the behaviour when passing a callback or using the Promise version.

Error handling and bad JSON responses

Server errors (i.e. response codes >= 300) are handled as standard responses. You can get the status code from the response object which is the third argument to the standard callback if you need to handle error responses in a different way.

However, if any type of response returns data that is not JSON format, an error will be generated and passed as the first argument on the callback, with the following customisations:

If the status code from the server is >= 300, you will receive an error of type jsonist.HttpError , otherwise it will be of type SyntaxError indicating a bad JSON parse on a normal response.

, otherwise it will be of type indicating a bad JSON parse on a normal response. The error will come with the following additional properties attached: data : a Buffer containing the full response from the server response : the full HTTP response object statusCode : the status code received from the server (a short-cut to response.statusCode )



License & copyright

jsonist is Copyright (c) 2014 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licensed under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.