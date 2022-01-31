✨ A simple key-value JSON-based persistent lightweight database. ✨
View Demo · Report Bug · Request Feature
Loved the project? Please consider donating to help it improve!
🚨 Since v0.10.19, JSON files are generated in the current working directory, rather than within the node_modules which resulted in loss of the JSON files whenever packages were re-installed!
Node.js v12.x or greater is required for this package to work.
# npm
npm install jsoning
# or yarn if you're feeling fancy
yarn add jsoning
View the full documentation here.
let jsoning = require("jsoning");
let db = new jsoning("db.json");
(async () => {
// set some values with a key
await db.set("birthday", "07-aug");
await db.set("age", "13");
// push stuff to an array for a particular key
await db.push("transformers", "optimus prime");
await db.push("transformers", "bumblebee");
await db.push("transformers", "iron hide");
// simply log what get is (i forgot what the transformers were)
console.log(await db.get("transformers")); // [ 'optimus prime', 'bumblebee', 'iron hide' ]
// just want to see what all is there
console.log(await db.all()); // { object of the whole database contents }
// does such a value exist
console.log(await db.has("value2")); // false
// my age keeps changing, so I'm deleting it
console.log(await db.delete("age")); // true
// i got 100$ for my birthday
await db.set("money", 100);
// and someone gave me 200 more dollars xD
await db.math("money", "add", 200);
// just wanna make sure how much money I got
console.log(await db.get("money")); // 300
// rip iron hide, he died
await db.remove("transformers", "iron hide");
// i'm getting bored, so i'm clearing the whole database
await db.clear();
})();
Please see
CONTRIBUTING.md for more details on contributing!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Khaleel Gibran
💻 📖 🎨 🚇 ⚠️ ✅
|
David
📖
|
Jonyk56
💻
|
ayntee
💻
|
undefine
💻 🐛 🛡️
|
Aditya Gupta
💻
|
Manuel Maly
💻 🐛
|
wh0
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
This package is open sourced under the MIT License.