openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jso

jsoning

by Khaleel Gibran
0.12.22 (see all)

✨ A simple key-value JSON-based persistent lightweight database. ✨

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

jsoning

✨ A simple key-value JSON-based persistent lightweight database. ✨


CodeCov Build Status Latest Stable Version NPM Downloads node-current FOSSA Status


View Demo · Report Bug · Request Feature

Loved the project? Please consider donating to help it improve!

🚨 Since v0.10.19, JSON files are generated in the current working directory, rather than within the node_modules which resulted in loss of the JSON files whenever packages were re-installed!

Features ✨

  • Uses JSON files to modify and write key-value elements.
    • This allows for the usage of pre-existing JSON files by specifying the path when creating a new instance of Jsoning.
  • Easy to use, beginner-friendly and lightweight.
  • Writes atomically to prevent file corruption.

Install 💾

Node.js v12.x or greater is required for this package to work.

# npm
npm install jsoning

# or yarn if you're feeling fancy
yarn add jsoning

View the full documentation here.

Basic Usage 📑

let jsoning = require("jsoning");
let db = new jsoning("db.json");

(async () => {
    // set some values with a key
    await db.set("birthday", "07-aug");
    await db.set("age", "13");

    // push stuff to an array for a particular key
    await db.push("transformers", "optimus prime");
    await db.push("transformers", "bumblebee");
    await db.push("transformers", "iron hide");

    // simply log what get is (i forgot what the transformers were)
    console.log(await db.get("transformers")); // [ 'optimus prime', 'bumblebee', 'iron hide' ]

    // just want to see what all is there
    console.log(await db.all()); // { object of the whole database contents }

    // does such a value exist
    console.log(await db.has("value2")); // false

    // my age keeps changing, so I'm deleting it
    console.log(await db.delete("age")); // true

    // i got 100$ for my birthday
    await db.set("money", 100);

    // and someone gave me 200 more dollars xD
    await db.math("money", "add", 200);

    // just wanna make sure how much money I got
    console.log(await db.get("money")); // 300

    // rip iron hide, he died
    await db.remove("transformers", "iron hide");

    // i'm getting bored, so i'm clearing the whole database
    await db.clear();
})();

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more details on contributing!

Contributors

All Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Khaleel Gibran
💻 📖 🎨 🚇 ⚠️
David
📖
Jonyk56
💻
ayntee
💻
undefine
💻 🐛 🛡️
Aditya Gupta
💻
Manuel Maly
💻 🐛

wh0
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

License

This package is open sourced under the MIT License.

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Khaleel GibranKerala, India9 Ratings0 Reviews
fifteen-year-old dev, loves donuts and Vue
August 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial