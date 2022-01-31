🚨 Since v0.10.19, JSON files are generated in the current working directory, rather than within the node_modules which resulted in loss of the JSON files whenever packages were re-installed!

Features ✨

Uses JSON files to modify and write key-value elements. This allows for the usage of pre-existing JSON files by specifying the path when creating a new instance of Jsoning.

Easy to use, beginner-friendly and lightweight.

Writes atomically to prevent file corruption.

Install 💾

Node.js v12.x or greater is required for this package to work.

npm install jsoning yarn add jsoning

View the full documentation here.

Basic Usage 📑

let jsoning = require ( "jsoning" ); let db = new jsoning( "db.json" ); ( async ( ) => { await db.set( "birthday" , "07-aug" ); await db.set( "age" , "13" ); await db.push( "transformers" , "optimus prime" ); await db.push( "transformers" , "bumblebee" ); await db.push( "transformers" , "iron hide" ); console .log( await db.get( "transformers" )); console .log( await db.all()); console .log( await db.has( "value2" )); console .log( await db.delete( "age" )); await db.set( "money" , 100 ); await db.math( "money" , "add" , 200 ); console .log( await db.get( "money" )); await db.remove( "transformers" , "iron hide" ); await db.clear(); })();

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more details on contributing!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

License

This package is open sourced under the MIT License.