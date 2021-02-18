A JSON parser that can parse "bad" JSON. Mostly, this is about avoiding the need to quote everything!
Strict JSON requires you to do this:
{ "foo":"bar", "red":1 }
The JavaScript language itself is a little easier:
{ foo:"bar", red:1, }
But if you really want to be lazy, jsonic lets you say:
foo:bar, red:1,
See below for the relaxed JSON rules.
This module is used by the Seneca framework to provide an abbreviated command syntax.
If you're using this module, feel free to contact me on twitter if you have any questions! :) @rjrodger
var jsonic = require('jsonic')
// parse a string into a JavaScript object
var obj = jsonic('foo:1, bar:zed')
// prints { foo: 1, bar: 'zed' }
console.dir( obj )
npm install jsonic
JSONIC format is just standard JSON, with a few rule relaxations:
{ foo:"bar baz", red:255 }
foo:"bar baz", red:255
foo:bar baz, red:255
icky:",}]"
Jules:'Cry "Havoc," and let slip the dogs of war!'
foo:bar, red:255,
The jsonic module provides a
stringify method:
console.log( jsonic.stringify( {a:"bc",d:1} ) ) // prints {a:bc,d:1}
The
stringify method converts a plain JavaScript object into a
string that can be parsed by jsonic. It has two parameters:
value: plain object
options: optional options object
For example, you can limit the depth of the object tree printed:
console.log( jsonic.stringify( {a:{b:{c:1}}}, {depth:2} ) ) // prints {a:{b:{}}}
NOTE:
jsonic.stringify is intended for debug printing, not data exchange, so the defaults are conservative in the amount of data printed
The options are:
The parser uses PEG.js and is an extension of the example JSON parser included in that project.